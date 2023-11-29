Taylor Swift has officially released the much-sought-after fan-favorite song, "You’re Losing Me," on various streaming services. This comes as Swift celebrates her recent recognition as Spotify’s Global Top Artist of 2023.

The song, co-written by Swift and producer Jack Antonoff, was initially a hidden gem, featured exclusively on the Late Night Edition of Swift’s 2022 album, Midnights, and in a digital version available only at her web store.

Now, fans can access the track on Spotify and other streaming platforms, marking the latest addition to Swift’s "from the vault" releases -- a series of songs that didn’t make it onto her official studio albums.

Taking to Instagram, Swift expressed her gratitude, writing, "Um OK this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me."

Swift also revealed her motivation behind the surprise release, acknowledging her fans' requests. "So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now," she continued.

The unexpected drop follows Spotify’s Wrapped 2023 announcement, where Swift claimed the title of the platform’s most-streamed global artist and most-streamed U.S. artist. Globally, she outpaced artists such as Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, and Drake. In the U.S., she retained the top spot, followed by Drake and Morgan Wallen.

Swift's global triumphs align with the conclusion of the South American leg of her highly successful 2023 Eras Tour. Recently wrapping up a series of concerts in Brazil, Swift expressed her gratitude on Instagram, writing, "Bringing a tour to Brazil has been something I’ve dreamt of for years, and those fans blew my expectations away. We’ve officially wrapped up the 2023 Eras Tour, and we got to end the year with 6 shows in Rio and São Paulo, with the most magical crowds."

The artist concluded by thanking her touring team and the enthusiastic audiences, hinting at future endeavors. "See you in 2024 🎤 🎸 🎹 ✨," she wrote.

Swift has two months off before continuing her tour in Asia.

RELATED CONTENT: