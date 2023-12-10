Taylor Swift has some new game day style!

The GRAMMY-winning superstar took her place inside the suites at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in Kansas City, as she watched Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills.

Showing off some new swag, Swift wore a red crewneck with "Chiefs" written across the chest which she paired with a black leather skirt, leggings, and black knee-high boots to complete the outfit.

The GRAMMY-winning singer was joined by other supporters of No. 87 and the Chiefs -- who all wore the team's gear -- inside the suite as she cheered the team on.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Sunday's game marks the "Karma" singer's sixth NFL game, since she and Kelce sparked their romance in September. Prior to kick-off, Swift was spotted arriving via a golf cart to the stadium so she could take her place for the game.

Last week's Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers marked the first game Swift attended where the team fell short of a victory. The weekend in KC wasn't a total bust, as Swift and Kelce spent some time at a holiday party with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes prior to the game.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Swift recently opened up about all of the buzz surrounding her appearances at the games, and the NFL's coverage. Inside Time magazine, where she was named the 2023 Person of the Year, Swift reacted to her gametime coverage.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"I don't know how they know what suite I'm in," she told the magazine about being spotted during every game. "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once."

She added, "I'm just there to support Travis" and "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Still, Swift noted that she is thoroughly enjoying her time learning the sport.

"Football is awesome, it turns out," she jokes. "I've been missing out my whole life."

Swift's appearance in Kansas City comes after she spend the weekend with her girlies in New York City. On Friday, Swift stepped out with Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne and Zoe Kravitz for a girls night.

RELATED CONTENT: