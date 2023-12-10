Taylor Swift is in the building!

The 33-year-old "Karma" singer was spotted Sunday afternoon entering Arrowhead Stadium to support boyfriend Travis Kelce as he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates take on the Buffalo Bills.

Photos and videos posted to social media platform X -- formerly known as Twitter -- show Taylor entering the stadium and being carted away on a golf cart as she made her way up to a box to watch the game.

For her apparel, the newly established NFL fan chose to don a red sweater with "Chiefs" written on it in large block lettering and a black coat to fight off the frigid temps in Kansas City. She also wore a black leather skirt, leggings, and black knee-high boots to complete the outfit. She also sported her signature red lip and curled hair for the occasion.

The Chiefs vs. Bills game falls on the third anniversary of Taylor releasing her album, Evermore.

Ahead of Sunday's game, fans online speculated that Travis, 34, may have been honoring the album's birthday with his game-day fit, walking into Arrowhead Stadium in what many described as a "cottage-core" outfit.

For his part, the tight end wore beige pants, an emerald green beanie and a plaid lumberman's jacket. The coat and color palette is eerily similar to Taylor's own choice of outerwear from her Evermore album cover and the era itself.

"Taylor dressed for the Chiefs and Travis dressed for Evermore’s [sic] birthday. We love a supportive couple," one fan on X wrote.

Outside of the stadium, one fan of both Taylor and her beau showed their support for the couple while tailgating before kick-off, flying an Eras Tour banner just underneath two Chiefs signs on a flagpole.

Kelce and the Chiefs are hoping for a comeback after last week's tough loss against the Green Bay Packers.

Prior to the Dec. 3 game, the team had an undefeated streak when Taylor was in attendance for a game. In the end, the Chiefs lost to the Packers, 27-19.

In her recent Time Person of the Year feature, Taylor opened up about becoming a late-in-life NFL fan as she began watching while supporting Travis.

"Football is awesome, it turns out," she joked. "I've been missing out my whole life."

As for the negativity she has faced for becoming a "scene stealer" at the games, Taylor said she has no control over how often she's shown by the broadcast cameras.

"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," Taylor said. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

