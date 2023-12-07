The Swifties are coming for Kim Kardashian. A slew of Taylor Swift fans have taken to commenting on the SKIMs founder's Instagram page after the singer referenced their feud in a new interview.

Speaking with Time for the magazine's 2023 Person of the Year feature, Swift says she was targeted by Kardashian and her then-husband, Kanye West, in a "fully manufactured frame job" in connection to the backlash surrounding West's 2016 song, "Famous." Now, Swifties are flooding Kardashian's comments section with demands of an apology to the "Anti-Hero" singer and countless snake emojis.

Previously, Swift claimed she never consented to West's lyric in reference to her -- "I made that b**ch famous" -- though the rapper insisted that she signed off on the line. Kardashian released an edited video of a phone call between the musicians that seemed to show the moment Swift OK'd the line. However, when the full clip of the call was later dug up by Swifties, it became evident that Swift had only been told about a different lyric.

In the unedited video, after Kanye tells Taylor to "brace herself" to hear his proposed line, Taylor asks, "Is it gonna be mean?"

"No, I don't think it's mean," Kanye replies.

He then shares the lyric, rapping, "I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex," with Swift laughing in response and saying, "That's not mean."

At no point in the video is the line "I made that b**ch famous" discussed, and in fact, Taylor expresses her worry that Kanye was going to call her a "b**ch" in the song.

"It doesn’t feel mean," she says again of the line, "but like, oh my god, the build-up you gave it. I thought it was gonna be like, 'That stupid, dumb b**ch,' like, but it’s not."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In her new interview with Time, Swift says that the backlash surrounding the leaked call -- at which time her own social media comments section was filled with snake emojis -- contributed to one of the darkest periods in her life.

"[It was] an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," she recalled. "Make no mistake -- my career was taken away from me... I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life."

In a Twitter thread after the full video was released, Kardashian defended her position, saying she felt "forced to defend" West amid the fallout.

But, from Swift's point of view, the damage was done.

"That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before," she said of the public squabble. "I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

Swift went on to reclaim the snake imagery, as it became a cornerstone in the promotion of her 2017 album, Reputation, and its lead single, "Look What You Made Me Do."

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement regarding Swift's plans to drop Reputation (Taylor's Version). Along with her self-titled debut, Rep is one of the last of Swift's remaining albums to be rerecorded.

These days, the singer has shaken off any negativity and is currently embracing the spotlight again amid the success of her worldwide Eras Tour and high-profile romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

"This is the proudest and happiest I've ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I've ever been," she marveled to Time. "Ultimately, we can convolute it all we want, or try to overcomplicate it, but there's only one question."

Adopting what the interviewer described as a "booming voice," Taylor continued: "Are you not entertained?"

