Kim Kardashian is headed to Netflix. After a week-long bidding war, the streaming platform has acquired the distribution rights to her forthcoming comedy The Fifth Wheel.

The reality star, SKIMS founder and aspiring screen star is set to lead the female-driven ensemble cast, as well as serve as a producer on the project, Deadline reports.

No information regarding plot details have been released, nor have any casting decisions been announced, apart from Kardashian.

The script comes courtesy of Paula Pell -- an award-winning writer whose credits include Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock and AP Bio among others.

Pell co-wrote the screenplay with comedian Janine Brito, Pell's wife. The pair also play a married couple in the comedy series Girls5eva, which recently moved to Netflix after two seasons on Peacock.

Pell is also set to produce alongside Kardashian.

The film was courted by several different distributors, and a theatrical release was considered, before Netflix won the bidding, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Kardashian is most famous for her reality TV roles -- starring with her family on 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! and four seasons of The Kardashians on Hulu -- she's ventured into scripted projects a few times before.

Apart from some minor and recurring roles on TV shows including Drop Dead Diva and CSI: NY, Kardashian has appeared in a handful of films as well. She starred in 2008's Disaster Movie, the 2009 sex comedy Deep in the Valley, and 2013's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.

Most recently, Kardashian made her most notable appearance in American Horror Story: Delicate-- the latest season of the anthology horror series -- in which she plays celebrity publicist Siobhan Corbyn.

