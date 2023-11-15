Kim Kardashian is burning the candle at both ends. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim takes a trip to New York City where she has to fit in a slew of scheduled events that leave her beyond exhausted.

She does rehearsals for her role in the Ryan Murphy show, American Horror Story, a Time magazine cover shoot, a fitting for her Met Gala dress, a SKIMS business meeting, a fashion gala for Olivier Rousteing, an appearance on the Today show, and she even meets her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her husband, Travis Barker, for the opening show of the Blink-182 tour in Brooklyn.

But all of the activities are catching up with the mother of four, who shares a scary experience she had the morning of her Today show appearance.

She oversleeps, which is something she says she's never done in her entire career, and is so tired that she has to eat some ice cream right before her appearance to help wake her up.

Following the interview with Savannah Guthrie, which took place on May 16, Kim shares footage of herself sounding very groggy and greeting fans. In the clip, she's telling fans all about SKIMS plans that had yet to be released.

Kim later says she has "no recollection" of those conversations. She's filming asking about the Tiffany's store and then going over to the store -- another activity she has little to no memory of.

"I had no idea that I stopped at the Tiffany's store and was posting all about it," Kim shares as footage of the visit plays. "Did I really go? It felt like a dream. This whole morning has been a complete, foggy dream."

Later in the episode, momager Kris Jenner sits Kim down, sharing that she's concerned about her daughter's tight schedule.

Kim admits that American Horror Story "put me over the edge," but denies that she's keeping busy to avoid something in her life when Kris asks.

The reality star admits that she feels like she can't say "no" to things because once she told someone "no" and they cut her out of their life.

Kris is concerned that Kim is going to "burn out."

It doesn't look like Kim is slowing down anytime soon. She recently launched the new nipple bra for SKIMS as well as a men's line for the shapewear brand.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

