Erin Andrews is still smitten with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance. The sports commentator is spilling the tea on what a group of NFL wives and girlfriends privately shared about Swift during a conversation on the sidelines of one of Sunday's games.

While chatting with co-host Charissa Thompson on their Calm Down podcast, Andrews was asked by a fan whether she still loves Swift and Kelce or if she's over it.

"I love it, I still love it," Andrews gushed without missing a beat. "I got a little intel this weekend from some of the WAGs out in Philly."

After clarifying that she wasn't going to divulge whether the conversation was between the significant others from the Philadelphia Eagles or the San Francisco 49ers, Andrews said that someone asked a group of women for their take on Swift and Kelce's new relationship.

"They were like, 'Love it, adorable,'" Andrews said. "And they were like, 'You know why? Because that's a man. She's with [a] man.'"

A lightning bolt appears to go off in Andrews' brain as she remembers another point of view that she particularly loved.

"Here's a good take from an NFL WAG, which I loved," Andrews recalled, bouncing up and down.

"She said this, 'For the first time publicly, it seems like she's with a guy that's not like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm with Taylor. Don't take my picture. I'm at the concert,'" Andrews said, shielding her face.

Throwing her hands up in the air, Andrews celebrated that Swift is now dating "a guy that's like" -- to the tune of Swift's 2019 hit, "You Need to Calm Down" -- "'Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh oh!'"

Thompson agreed wholeheartedly, with both women declaring they are "into it all."

In an August episode of the podcast, Andrews and Thompson had previously tried to play matchmaker between Swift and Kelce, urging the "Love Story" singer to "please try our friend, Travis. He's fantastic." The quotes came after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had previously lamented that he was unable to meet the pop star during her Eras Tour stop in his city.

"Travis was very open about not getting to meet her, and so we were just being really candid because we love him. We're good friends of his. And we just were like, 'Taylor, date this guy,'" Andrews later said in an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

For his part, Kelce even commented on an Instagram post that featured Andrews' remarks, jokingly writing, "I owe you big time!!"

On Wednesday, Swift publicly spoke about her relationship for the first time in an interview with Time for the magazine's 2023 Person of the Year feature.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

Swift and Kelce went public in September, when the former stepped out to attend her beau's home game against the Chicago Bears. The songstress' surprise appearance made headlines, as she joined Travis' mother -- Donna Kelce -- in a private suite to cheer for the NFL star in her signature, highly animated fashion. Afterward, the duo were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium and driving to a local post-game party in the athlete's Chevrolet Chevelle.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," she continued.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she declared. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

Swift has been welcomed into the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom with open arms. She's become something of a fixture at Kelce's games when on break from her own Eras Tour, and continues to be seen with Chiefs wives Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell.

She is aware, however, of the criticism surrounding how the NFL has handled coverage of her appearances at a handful of recent games.

"I don't know how they know what suite I'm in," she told Time. "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once."

She added, "I'm just there to support Travis" and "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Still, Swift noted that she is thoroughly enjoying her time learning the sport.

"Football is awesome, it turns out," she joked. "I've been missing out my whole life."

Last month, ET reported that Taylor -- during her two-month hiatus from her Eras Tour -- is planning to spend quality time in Kansas City with Travis.

"Things between Travis and Taylor are going really well. Their relationship is progressing in a great way. Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis' house in Kansas City while she is on a break from touring," a source told ET. "They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home. They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere."

