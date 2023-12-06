Kylie Kelce is longing for time to stand still so her baby girls can stay, well, baby girls. And she encapsulated that motherly yearning with a tune that's so on the nose and, coincidentally, sung by one Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce's wife posted a 14-second video on TikTok showing 4-year-old daughter Wyatt poring over a children's book while relaxing on her comfy couch. She's aptly wearing a Philadelphia Eagles hoodie and purple pants. The clip -- set to the tune of Taylor's 2010 tearjerker, "Never Grow Up" -- then segues to Wyatt as a baby sitting on the floor and flipping the pages of a picture book that's charmingly upside down.

The younger version of Wyatt is also wearing Eagles attire. Her dad, of course, is one of the best centers in the NFL and a 13-year veteran with the Eagles. In her video's caption, Kylie preempted any possible headlines that may allude to her being opportunistic by choosing a track belonging to the girlfriend of her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce.

"If you're gonna try to make a headline out of this, you better offer a suggestion of a better audio," she captioned the video, "because there isn't one."

Kylie, who also shares daughters Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months, with Jason, is not kidding. "Never Grow Up" has proven to be immensely popular among millennial mothers, many of whom -- if not all -- have used Taylor's track off her Speak Now album at some point or another -- whether they're Swift fans or not. It was popular on Instagram for videos about a child's birthday party and it's ever so popular on MomTok (TikTok videos by moms who create content about their children's everyday lives).

In any event, Kylie's post comes not long after she set the record straight on a comment about the massive amount of public "attention" her family's received in recent months. During an interview with reporters in Kansas City last month, Kylie responded to a question about being in the spotlight amid Taylor and Travis' budding and very public relationship.

"Your family's been getting a lot of attention over the last couple of months, how has that switch flipped for you? How is it feeling?" the reporter asked.

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," Kylie replied. "I was a communication major in college, I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter. But at the end of the day if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I'm so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way."

That interview then started making headlines, and Kylie felt compelled to shut down a particular headline that claimed she was "trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight."

"Go watch that interview," she urged her followers on TikTok. "I said it's not my cup of tea to be, like, have attention on me."

She continued, pointing at the headline, "I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You are reachin', you're reachin', you're reachin'."

