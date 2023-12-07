When Demi Lovato needed a little confidence during her return to stage, she turned to Taylor Swift.

In September, Lovato was back at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she performed rock versions of some of her biggest hits. On Thursday's episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer shares the sweet way Swift supported her during her performance.

"It was so much fun," she says of taking the stage. "I had such a great time. I got to perform revamped versions of some of my songs, so rock versions of some of my biggest hits. It was really fun."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

She adds, "You know who I saw cheering me on was Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini and it was beautiful. I was nervous going out there but once I saw people in the audience cheering me on, I said, "Wow, I can do this!'"

During Lovato's performance, Swift was spotted multiple times singing and dancing along. Following her comeback, the "Cool For The Summer" singer reacted to the A-list crowd participation.

"I was really proud of it. I'm really happy with it and it was nice to see everybody enjoying it in the audience, dancing to it, Kelsea Ballerini and Taylor Swift, seeing them dance to that made my heart warm. That was really nice," she said on Instagram Live just after the VMAs aired.

While Lovato found support in other stars, her mission is to continue to be a support for others.

"I had always wanted the role model that I never had growing up," she tells Hudson about being candid about her mental health and eating disorders. "Not saying that I didn't have role models growing up, but when I spoke about my eating disorder in Hollywood, there weren't any young people talking about eating disorders that I knew of. I wanted to be that for my generation. Saying, 'You know what it's OK to talk about? Your mental health. I want to be the person that is the inspiration to the 13-year-old at home who's struggling with the same issues that I had."

She adds, "I had role models in my life, but nobody in the public eye that I could say, 'That's me.' And I wanted to be that for others."

RELATED CONTENT: