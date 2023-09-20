Demi Lovato Says She Feels the 'Most Confident' During Sex

What's wrong with being confident? Demi Lovato readily admits that she's not always comfortable in her own skin, but there's one place the GRAMMY-nominated singer feels secure: the bedroom.

"I'm going to be a little risqué and say I feel the most confident when I'm having sex," Lovato shared on the second part of her LadyGang podcast interview. "Because you're so present. You're not thinking about what clouds your judgement throughout the rest of the day. Or at least, that's how it is for me. That's not how it is for everybody."

Lovato is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Jute$, who she met while writing songs her 2022 album, HOLY FVCK.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile

"We're growing together, and it feels so healthy," Lovato raved of her "amazing" relationship with the Canadian musician during a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show.

"We started off as friends, so we built that foundation of friendship first," she shared. "I think if you can find someone who makes you feel safe … who you're so attracted to, who you laugh with constantly, that's the formula of a really great relationship."

Lovato, who has long been public about her insecurities and struggles with body image, also opened up on LadyGang about the challenges of touring.

"I'm so human, and I've been very open with my struggles having dealt with an eating disorder in the past. Being on stage when you're having a bad body image day is the worst feeling," the 31-year-old performer admitted. "There's nothing you can do. You have to go out there, which is another reason why touring is so hard. You're not going to always feel great in your skin, but you have to be in front of people with tons of cameras. That's been challenging in the past."

One way she overcomes the issue is by listening to herself, literally.

"I sometimes have to tell myself, 'If you can just believe the lyrics you're singing, even as hard as it may be, just fake it till you make it,' sometimes that helps," the Disney Channel alum shared.

Lovato's new album, Revamped, is available now.

RELATED CONTENT: