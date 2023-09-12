Demi Lovato is looking back on her past loves from a healthier perspective.

The performer sat down with Howard Stern this week for a new interview in support of her upcoming album, Revamped, which features updated rock versions of 10 of Lovato's past songs. During their chat, the singer opened up about everything from coming out to her parents, to her battles with sobriety to her "daddy issues" and relationships with older men.

"I think what I went through is that I had a phase of dating older men and dating older guys," Lovato shared. "I went through a phase when I was attracted to older guys because of my daddy issues, obviously."

While she didn't address him by name, Lovato had a public relationship with That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama from 2010-16. The pair met when Lovato was 17 and Valderrama was 29, though they reportedly didn't begin dating until she turned 18. The relationship is also rumored to be the inspiration for Lovato's fiery 2022 single, "29."

"For me, I was a teenager. And so to me, that's gross," the singer told Stern. "If you are 50 and 60, you're fine. Even 30 and 40, that's not gross at all. But I think that when you're in those development years, you should absolutely not be with somebody that is older than you by that much. It's just unhealthy and toxic."

Lovato added that she feels she's since resolved her daddy issues and feels confident in her relationship with boyfriend Jutes, who is a year her senior.

"I'm with a partner that is my age, essentially. I look back on the past and think, 'That's gross,'" she reflected of her past relationships.

The pair met while writing songs together for Lovato's 2022 album, HOLY FVCK, and went public as a couple just over a year ago.

"We're growing together, and it feels so healthy," Lovato raved of her "amazing" relationship with the Canadian musician.

"We started off as friends, so we built that foundation of friendship first," she shared. "I think if you can find someone that makes you feel safe … that you're so attracted to, that you laugh with constantly, that's the formula of like, a really great relationship."

Revamped will be released on Friday, Sept. 15.

