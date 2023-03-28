Nearly five years after Demi Lovato was hospitalized for a drug overdose, the singer has turned everything around, and is focused on living a healthy and happy sober life.

A source tells ET, "Demi is doing great. She’s sober and living a very healthy lifestyle. She’s surrounding herself with like-minded people that want her to stay that way and continue to support her positive choices."

"Demi goes to therapy, works out, eats clean, and does things that make her happy," the source shares. "She hikes, writes music, and is very in tune with herself in general."

The source says that Lovato "makes herself a priority and has a very close-knit support system that she leans on."

One element of her support system is her boyfriend, Jute$, whom she's been dating since last summer. The pair has packed on the PDA in recent Instagram posts and expressed their love to one another repeatedly online.

The source tells ET, "Demi and Jute$ are doing great. They’re very in love and just enjoying their time together."

"Her friends and family think Demi and Jute$ make a good match and couple," the source adds. "Jute$ wants what’s best for her and everyone sees that."

Lovato made headlines when she overdosed in July 2018, just one month after hinting at her substance abuse issues in her song, "Sober."

In March 2021, Lovato claimed she was "California sober" in her documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.

"I've learned that it doesn't work for me to say that I'm never going to do this again," Lovato said. "... I know I'm done with the stuff that's going to kill me, right? Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that's setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker. I had it drilled into my head for so many years that one drink was equivalent to a crack pipe."

At the time, Lovato shared that she had been "smoking weed and drinking in moderation."

In December 2021, however, Lovato took to her Instagram Story to announce that she no longer supported that version of a sober lifestyle, and instead she felt that "sober sober is the only way to be."

Amid her successful sobriety journey, Lovato dropped her latest album, Holy Fvck, last August -- one day ahead of her 30th birthday.

ET spoke with the singer at the time, who opened up about the next chapter in her life.

"It feels so good to just be completely authentic in what makes me happy, to perform and sing, and I'm just really, really excited about it," she told ET. "I’m back to my roots and I’m no longer performing in little leotards and in stilettos, you know, trying to be someone I thought people wanted from me."

"Now I just get to be myself -- my genuine, authentic self -- and perform the songs that I want to perform," she added.

Demi Lovato on ‘Finding Her Own Voice’ With New Album 'Holy Fvck' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Gushes Over 'Sweet Angel' Boyfriend Jute$ on His Birthday

Demi Lovato Releases Song 'Still Alive' With 'Scream'-Inspired Video

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison Celebrates 230 Days of Sobriety

Demi Lovato 'Grateful' for Boyfriend Jute$ on Thanksgiving

Related Gallery