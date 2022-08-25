Demi Lovato had a star-studded 30th birthday celebration! On Wednesday, the “Substance” songstress shared a series of pictures and videos from her party -- which was attended by Paris Hilton, Paris Jackson, Kristen Stewart and lots of other guests.

For the occasion, the birthday girl rocked a black mesh dress and black combat boots over red underwear.

Lovato’s Instagram Stories started with an image from Alexandra’s Shipp’s Stories, which showed a set of photo booth print-outs. In one shot, the Love Simon actress poses with the birthday girl, Hilton and Jackson. "@ddlovato you are so loved," Shipp captioned the image.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson also shared a set of pictures from a fellow friend and party guest that featured them posing with Lovato and Kristen Stewart.

Lovato also shared a series of other snaps of her friends who attended the party.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

The birthday girl's story also included a video of the party guests singing "Happy Birthday" to her while she stood next to her boyfriend, Jute$. According to her Stories, Lovato and Hilton danced to Gwen Stefani's “Hollaback Girl," while the singer's best friend, Matthew Scott Montgomery, and Jute$ shared a silly moment. Additionally, Lovato took a mirror selfie with Hilton.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Lovato turned 30 on Aug. 20. At the time, the singer was in New York City with her boyfriend, promoting her latest album, Holy Fvck. In honor of his lady’s day, Jute$ dedicated a sweet post to her.

“happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” he captioned a carousel of pictures and videos featuring the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

“i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u 😘🫠🐞🥳😍 ps the last slide is the new #1 cutest video on the internet. literally bursting w joy 😭 how are u real lol @ddlovato.”

Ahead of her birthday, Demi spoke to ET about what her hopes are for the new decade. "Things like having a family is really important to me," she said when asked what remains on her bucket list. "It's the substance of life."

"I’ve really figured out who I am," she added of her milestone year. "I say that a lot, every time I get older, but it’s like I’ve never felt so sure of myself and grounded."

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Recalls First 'Experimenting' With Opiates at 13

Demi Lovato and Jute$ Are 'Very Smitten': Inside Their Romance

Demi Lovato Says 'Having a Family Is Really Important' as She Turns 30

Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$ Celebrates Her 30th Birthday

Demi Lovato on ‘Finding Her Own Voice’ With New Album 'Holy Fvck' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery