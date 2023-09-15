Sales & Deals

This Best-Selling Neck Massager and Massage Gun Is Over 47% Off at Amazon Right Now, Plus More Deals

Amazon deal on massage gun
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:28 AM PDT, September 15, 2023

Shop the best massage guns on sale at Amazon to relieve muscle soreness and relax your body this fall.

Among the many things that you learn as you get older, one thing becomes abundantly clear: muscle recovery really is no joke. And while a professional massage might be the cure all for muscle soreness, it's often much less kind to our wallets — and hardly a sustainable solution for those of us on a budget. 

Right now ahead of Amazon's 2023 October Prime Day, you can score major savings across categories on everything you need to help accomplish your 2023 fitness goals or get your body ready for your next vacation. Featured in Amazon's fitness deals are tons of massage gun options to relieve muscle soreness, relax your body after your workouts, or boost your overall mood after a long day. 

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Amazon

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

The Nektech Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager has 8 different deep-kneading massage heads that target specific muscles and help you relax. With 3 different speed and directional controls, your loved ones can truly customize their relaxation time.

$70 $40

Shop Now

Toloco Massage Gun

Toloco Massage Gun
Amazon

Toloco Massage Gun

This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off. 

$90 $40

Shop Now

Massage devices work to relieve muscle soreness at the source through a brushless motor technology, paired with an ergonomic handle and a number of different, targeted massage settings. And perhaps best of all: massage therapy guns are surprisingly affordable — especially if you purchase one through Amazon. Massage guns, in particular, are seeing their own selection of markdowns this week — with can't-miss discounts up to 75% off top body massagers from brands like Therabody, Aerlang and more.

Ahead, we've rounded up all the best Amazon deals on massage guns to shop right now.

Theragun Prime

Theragun Prime
Amazon

Theragun Prime

The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for common muscle pains and tension.

$349 $298

Shop Now

Aerlang Massage Gun

Aerlang Massage Gun
Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun

If you've been thinking of investing a quality, body massage therapy gun, now might just be the perfect time — this top-rated tool is now on sale. 

$70 $21

Shop Now

Kelices Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager

Kelices Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager
Amazon

Kelices Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager

The body muscle massager includes 10 attachments to reach every muscle. 

$30 $25

with coupon

Shop Now

Dacorm Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun

Dacorm Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun
Amazon

Dacorm Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun

This handheld massage gun is great for soothing sore muscles and tendons. Plus, it's made with noise-reducing technology, so it's ultra-quiet. 

$100 $48

With Coupon

Shop Now

Elefor Deep Tissue Massager Gun

Elefor Deep Tissue Massager Gun
Amazon

Elefor Deep Tissue Massager Gun

Featuring 10 different massage heads, this massager aims to promote blood circulation and relieve muscle soreness. Right now, you can score this portable deep tissue massage gun for 70% off.

$100 $29

with coupon

Shop Now

Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager

Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager
Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager

Get a deep tissue massage from the comfort of your home with a massage gun. This model features six speeds and 10 massage heads to soothe any muscle group.

$190 $40

with coupon

Shop Now

Cholas Massage Gun

Cholas Massage Gun
Amazon

Cholas Massage Gun

The Cholas cordless massage gun is equipped with a LCD touch screen that allows you to adjust speed levels and vibration throughout your massage. 

$37 $31

Shop Now

Renpho Active Massage Gun

Renpho Active Massage Gun
Amazon

Renpho Active Massage Gun

The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. 

$90 $60

with coupon

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

