Shop the best massage guns on sale at Amazon to relieve muscle soreness and relax your body this fall.
Among the many things that you learn as you get older, one thing becomes abundantly clear: muscle recovery really is no joke. And while a professional massage might be the cure all for muscle soreness, it's often much less kind to our wallets — and hardly a sustainable solution for those of us on a budget.
Right now ahead of Amazon's 2023 October Prime Day, you can score major savings across categories on everything you need to help accomplish your 2023 fitness goals or get your body ready for your next vacation. Featured in Amazon's fitness deals are tons of massage gun options to relieve muscle soreness, relax your body after your workouts, or boost your overall mood after a long day.
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
The Nektech Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager has 8 different deep-kneading massage heads that target specific muscles and help you relax. With 3 different speed and directional controls, your loved ones can truly customize their relaxation time.
Toloco Massage Gun
This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off.
Massage devices work to relieve muscle soreness at the source through a brushless motor technology, paired with an ergonomic handle and a number of different, targeted massage settings. And perhaps best of all: massage therapy guns are surprisingly affordable — especially if you purchase one through Amazon. Massage guns, in particular, are seeing their own selection of markdowns this week — with can't-miss discounts up to 75% off top body massagers from brands like Therabody, Aerlang and more.
Ahead, we've rounded up all the best Amazon deals on massage guns to shop right now.
Theragun Prime
The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for common muscle pains and tension.
Aerlang Massage Gun
If you've been thinking of investing a quality, body massage therapy gun, now might just be the perfect time — this top-rated tool is now on sale.
Kelices Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager
The body muscle massager includes 10 attachments to reach every muscle.
Dacorm Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun
This handheld massage gun is great for soothing sore muscles and tendons. Plus, it's made with noise-reducing technology, so it's ultra-quiet.
Elefor Deep Tissue Massager Gun
Featuring 10 different massage heads, this massager aims to promote blood circulation and relieve muscle soreness. Right now, you can score this portable deep tissue massage gun for 70% off.
Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager
Get a deep tissue massage from the comfort of your home with a massage gun. This model features six speeds and 10 massage heads to soothe any muscle group.
Cholas Massage Gun
The Cholas cordless massage gun is equipped with a LCD touch screen that allows you to adjust speed levels and vibration throughout your massage.
Renpho Active Massage Gun
The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT: