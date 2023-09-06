The Best Amazon Fitness Deals Available to Shop Now

Step up to meet your health goals with these impressive fitness deals from Amazon.
Whether you're keeping up with your 2023 fitness goals or starting fresh this fall, it's always a good time to invest in your health. Amazon has discounted fitness products and workout gear to help you save on your journey to become your own personal trainer.
Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. If you prefer getting your sweat on at your home gym instead of going to a fitness class, you will want to take advantage of these deals on workout equipment and activewear. If you want to improve your mental health to destress after work, focus on weight loss or increase your muscle mass by strength training, they've got it all for a bargain.
Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find Amazon deals that'll get your heart pumping on fitness equipment and fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear for women and men.
Best Amazon Fitness Equipment Deals
Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weights
Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weights
Available in 5-pound to 45-pound weights, these kettlebells are a must-have Amazon deal for anyone wanting to build some muscle mass.
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.
Umineux Non-Slip Yoga Mat
Umineux Non-Slip Yoga Mat
Take your at-home yoga and pilates routine to the next level with this upgraded non-stick yoga mat.
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
The Yosuda Cycling Bike is designed with an iPad mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising.
UMAY Under Desk Treadmill
UMAY Under Desk Treadmill
Get your steps in while working from home. Pair a standing desk with this under-the-desk walking pad to keep you motivated during your daily routine.
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Schwinn's bike comes with a two-month JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time.
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Complete your home gym with this customer-loved rowing machine from Sunny Health. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals ensure safe footing even during the most vigorous workouts.
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals.
FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench
FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench
From bench presses to seated shoulder presses, this adjustable workout bench is perfect for your at-home gym and is more than 20% off.
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home.
Best Amazon Fitness Tech Deals
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch
One of the most popular fitness wearables, the Versa 2 gives you access to Alexa to get quick news and information, control your smart home devices, and much more.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Listen to high-quality sound with Amazon deal, the noise-cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the Apple AirPods Pro for longer battery life.
Theragun Mini 2.0
Theragun Mini 2.0
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Answer a call, send a text, and track your health, all with the Apple Watch Series 8. This model offers new health capabilities including temperature sensing, blood oxygen measurements, ECG testing, and sleep tracking.
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's more affordable. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life.
Best Women's Activewear Deals
HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Women's Shoes
HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Women's Shoes
The Hoka Clifton 8's are the perfect sneaker choice because of their comfortable and lightweight design that provides the necessary support for various activities while maintaining a trendy style.
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have a hidden waist pocket for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. These are a great deal if you want quality activewear at an affordable price.
OQQ 2 Piece Seamless Set
OQQ 2 Piece Seamless Set
Fitness junkies on TikTok love this 2 piece set for its breathability, comfort, and flexibility.
THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Sports Bra
THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Sports Bra
"It is so comfortable, I wear it all the time," wrote one reviewer.
Heathyoga Women's Biker Shorts
Heathyoga Women's Biker Shorts
Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts on warm days this fall.
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking (or running) on clouds.
BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts
BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts
The thick elastic band of these flowy shorts will keep you comfy and secure during any workout.
Best Men's Activewear Deals
New Balance Men's Accelerate 5-Inch Short
New Balance Men's Accelerate 5-Inch Short
Shorter shorts (5-inch inseams) are in this season, so hop on the train with these breathable shorts with NB quick-drying technology.
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts
Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts
Have your loose, flowy shorts on top and compression shorts underneath with this two-layered pair from Amazon. The compression layer even has a large phone pocket.
Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts
Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts
With a staggering 50,000+ 5-star ratings, these workout shorts are essential for your fitness wardrobe.
Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe
Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe
The Adidas Pureboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.
RELATED CONTENT: