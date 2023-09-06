Sales & Deals

Best Amazon Fitness Deals: Save on Home Gym Equipment, Activewear, Yoga Mats and More

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals Available to Shop Now
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:40 PM PDT, September 6, 2023

Step up to meet your health goals with these impressive fitness deals from Amazon.

Whether you're keeping up with your 2023 fitness goals or starting fresh this fall, it's always a good time to invest in your health. Amazon has discounted fitness products and workout gear to help you save on your journey to become your own personal trainer.  

Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. If you prefer getting your sweat on at your home gym instead of going to a fitness class, you will want to take advantage of these deals on workout equipment and activewear. If you want to improve your mental health to destress after work, focus on weight loss or increase your muscle mass by strength training, they've got it all for a bargain.

Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find Amazon deals that'll get your heart pumping on fitness equipment and fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear for women and men.

Best Amazon Fitness Equipment Deals

Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weights

Amazon

Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weights

Available in 5-pound to 45-pound weights, these kettlebells are a must-have Amazon deal for anyone wanting to build some muscle mass.

$22 $17

Shop Now

Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

Amazon

Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.

$459 $399

Shop Now

Umineux Non-Slip Yoga Mat

Amazon

Umineux Non-Slip Yoga Mat

Take your at-home yoga and pilates routine to the next level with this upgraded non-stick yoga mat.

$36 $27

Shop Now

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

Amazon

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

The Yosuda Cycling Bike is designed with an iPad mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising. 

$440 $230

With coupon

Shop Now

UMAY Under Desk Treadmill

Amazon

UMAY Under Desk Treadmill

Get your steps in while working from home. Pair a standing desk with this under-the-desk walking pad to keep you motivated during your daily routine.

$350 $300

Shop Now

Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Amazon

Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Schwinn's bike comes with a two-month JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time.

$1,199 $999

Shop Now

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Complete your home gym with this customer-loved rowing machine from Sunny Health. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals ensure safe footing even during the most vigorous workouts.

$399 $230

Shop Now

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

Amazon

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. 

$549 $400

Shop Now

FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench

Amazon

FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench

From bench presses to seated shoulder presses, this adjustable workout bench is perfect for your at-home gym and is more than 20% off.

$140 $100

with coupon

Shop Now

LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Amazon

LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home. 

$180 $153

Shop Now

Best Amazon Fitness Tech Deals

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

One of the most popular fitness wearables, the Versa 2 gives you access to Alexa to get quick news and information, control your smart home devices, and much more. 

$150 $114

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with Amazon deal, the noise-cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the Apple AirPods Pro for longer battery life. 

$249 $199

Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0

Amazon

Theragun Mini 2.0

Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.

$199 $178

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

Answer a call, send a text, and track your health, all with the Apple Watch Series 8. This model offers new health capabilities including temperature sensing, blood oxygen measurements, ECG testing, and sleep tracking.

$429 $359

Shop Now

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's more affordable. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. 

$80 $65

Shop Now

Best Women's Activewear Deals

HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Women's Shoes

Amazon

HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Women's Shoes

The Hoka Clifton 8's are the perfect sneaker choice because of their comfortable and lightweight design that provides the necessary support for various activities while maintaining a trendy style.

$280 $190

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants

Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants

Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have a hidden waist pocket for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. These are a great deal if you want quality activewear at an affordable price.

$30 $23

Shop Now

OQQ 2 Piece Seamless Set

Amazon

OQQ 2 Piece Seamless Set

Fitness junkies on TikTok love this 2 piece set for its breathability, comfort, and flexibility.

$49 $30

Shop Now

THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Sports Bra

Amazon

THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Sports Bra

"It is so comfortable, I wear it all the time," wrote one reviewer.

$27 $23

Shop Now

Heathyoga Women's Biker Shorts

Amazon

Heathyoga Women's Biker Shorts

Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts on warm days this fall.

$25 $15

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

Amazon

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking (or running) on clouds. 

$70 $46

Shop Now

BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts

Amazon

BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts

The thick elastic band of these flowy shorts will keep you comfy and secure during any workout.

$40 $27

Shop Now

Best Men's Activewear Deals

New Balance Men's Accelerate 5-Inch Short

Amazon

New Balance Men's Accelerate 5-Inch Short

Shorter shorts (5-inch inseams) are in this season, so hop on the train with these breathable shorts with NB quick-drying technology.

$35 $26

Shop Now

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Amazon

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25 $18

Shop Now

Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts

Amazon

Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts

Have your loose, flowy shorts on top and compression shorts underneath with this two-layered pair from Amazon. The compression layer even has a large phone pocket.

$30 $23

Shop Now

Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts

Amazon

Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts

With a staggering 50,000+ 5-star ratings, these workout shorts are essential for your fitness wardrobe.

$30 $14

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

Amazon

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

The Adidas Pureboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.

$140 $70

Shop Now

