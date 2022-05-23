Summer is almost here, which means it's about the time of year when we start to rethink our bedding for the impending warmer evenings. If you get hot flashes, night sweats or you just tend to be a hot sleeper, you're probably not looking forward to the summer nights. As the days gets longer, you'll want to switch to breathable sheets, pillows and mattresses that can help you sleep coolly and comfortably.

There's no shortage of options to help you stay sweat-free in your sleep. From temperature-controlled pillows to cooling technologies and moisture-wicking fabrics, there are breathable finds from Casper, Tempur-Pedic, Buffy and more to keep you from waking up at 3 a.m., drenched in sweat.

Below, shop our favorite cooling sheets, pillows, comforters and mattresses, designed to keep your temperature regulated while you sleep.

Best Cooling Sheets

Casper Hyperlite Sheets Casper Casper Hyperlite Sheets The Casper Hyperlite Sheets are made using a grid weave, which allows the sheets to be really breathable. Whether you're just a hot sleeper or you live in a warmer area, this sheet set will be perfect for the summer months. This set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $139 $70 Buy Now

LifeLabs CoolLife Sheet Set LifeLabs LifeLabs CoolLife Sheet Set Combine hotel-sheet luxe with serious cooling for hot and cold sleepers alike. CoolLife breathable sheets continuously cool your body throughout the night, thermoregulating your temperature to deliver deep sleep. $259 Buy Now

Buffy Eucalyptus Sheet Set Buffy Buffy Eucalyptus Sheet Set Buffy's Eucalyptus Sheet Set is naturally dyed, hypoallergenic and plant-based (it's made from eucalyptus). But let's get to the details: This sheet set includes a top sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, which are all cool to the touch and lightweight. That makes falling asleep in the warmer months a lot easier. $239 $203 Buy Now

Ultra Soft Linen Bamboo Cotton Sheets Amazon Ultra Soft Linen Bamboo Cotton Sheets This cooling sheet set is made from a trifecta of breathable fabric: linen, bamboo and cotton. These sheets also have moisture-wicking properties, so if you have night sweats these sheets will help combat that. Thanks to the 16-inch deep pockets on the fitted sheet, this sheet set can be a great fit for extra deep memory foam mattresses (or regular mattresses with a plush mattress topper). $63 Buy Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set The Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things list and for good reason. The bamboo viscose fabric gives you an ultra-breathable and moisture-wicking way to catch some sleep. The bamboo sheet set is also resistant to pilling. Plus, Cozy Earth has a 100-night trial on these bamboo sheets, as well as a 10-year warranty. $369 $275 Buy Now

Best Cooling Pillows

Casper Foam Pillow Casper Casper Foam Pillow This luxuriously comfortable pillow is also made with Casper's patented Snow Technology for a cooler sleep up to 12 hours. $89 Buy Now

Tempurpedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow Tempurpedic Tempurpedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow Built with two cooling gel pads (one on either side of the pillow), this memory foam pillow draws heat away from your head while you sleep. Plus, Tempurpedic is the gold standard in memory foam, so you know it's ultra-comfy, too. $89 Buy Now

Purple Harmony Pillow Amazon Purple Harmony Pillow Every part of this pillow is ventilated for maximum breathability. If memory foam isn't for you, this is a great option that'll still keep you cool. $179 $161 Buy Now

Best Cooling Mattresses

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress Casper Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress Casper's Airscape cooling gel works with air circulated gel pods in this hybrid mattress to give you the best support for your aching back, and a cooler sleep. What more could you ask for? $2,895 Buy Now

Tempur-Pedic Tempur Breeze Mattress Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Pedic Tempur Breeze Mattress If you're ready for a mega-splurge, the Tempur-Breeze is a no brainer. According to Tempur-Pedic's website, the luxury mattress is designed in a thermal laboratory to scientifically manage the micro-climate between the mattress and your covers. They're so confident you'll sleep cooler and better, that they have a 90-day guarantee — no questions asked. $5,399 Buy Now

Best Cooling Comforters

The Buffy Breeze Comforter Buffy The Buffy Breeze Comforter Made entirely from super-soft TENCEL lyocell, which absorbs moisture more efficiently than conventional cotton or polyester, this cloud-like comforter covered in 100% eucalyptus comforter keeps your skin feeling cool and dry throughout the night. $239 $203 Buy Now

Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter Brooklinen Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter Made from recycled plastic bottles, the Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter is a bedding option that won't weigh you down in the hot and humid summer months. $209 Buy Now

Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet Casper Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet The Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet is a quality duvet for anyone who lives in a humid region, as well as sweaty sleepers. Some price tags can be hard to commit to, but thankfully Casper has a 30-night risk-free trial. So, if you don't absolutely love this duvet within 30 nights, you can return it. $349 Buy Now

All Season Cooling Down Comforter Amazon All Season Cooling Down Comforter This cooling comforter has the same softness as a down comforter, just without all the heavy fabric that locks in heat and moisture. The best part of this lightweight breathable fabric is that there's minimal rustling, so you won't inadvertently wake yourself up from tossing and turning. Currently, you can use an Amazon coupon for 30% off. $40 Buy Now

Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter Saatva Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter The Saatva All-Year Down Comforter gives you the 3D plushness of a winter down comforter without all the extra weight. The lyocell fill fabric that gives this comforter its cloud-like softness also has moisture-wicking properties. Thus, it won't lock in humidity or your sweat. $225 Buy Now

Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter Slumber Cloud Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter The Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter uses NASA-approved temperature regulating properties to keep you cool all night long. This lightweight comforter is made from hypoallergenic fabric that's super soft and breathable. $199 Buy Now

