Check things off of your holiday shopping early with these affordable gift ideas.
It might seem too early to start holiday shopping, but if you want to score a great deal on thoughtful gifts for your friends and family, it doesn't hurt to get an early start — especially with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days in full swing.
Shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
The October Prime Day sale lasts from October 10 through October 11, and you can enjoy massive discounts on everything from tech and home to fashion and beauty, including plenty of gift-worthy items for men and women. But with thousands of items on sale, you might be wondering where to start. To help you (and your wallet) prepare for the holiday season, we've found the best gifts for men and women under $50.
During the October Amazon Prime Day Sale, you can save on top brands including Laneige, Adidas, JBL, Sony and more. If they're a homebody who's looking forward to hibernating this season, a Boy Smells candle is the perfect cozy gift. For style savants, a 100% cotton fisherman sweater or funky handbag is right on trend. And if they're impossible to shop for, you can never go wrong with a versatile Amazon Echo Dot.
Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day early holiday gift deals under $50.
Best Prime Day Gift Deals for Women Under $50
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones
On sale for less than $40, the WH-CH520 headphones are lightweight and feature soft earpads so you can enjoy your favorite music and podcasts all day long.
Les Boy Smells Candle
"This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells.
VECAVE Carry On Backpack for Women
Any jetsetter will appreciate this cute and convenient backpack equipped with a laptop sleeve, shoe compartment, charging port and more handy features.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer
This tool is one of TikTok's obsessions — and for good reason. The Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush features a non-detachable oval brush design that helps to smooth the hair and create more volume.
Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor.
STAUB Ceramic 0.75-qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin
Fall-obsessed home cooks will appreciate this adorable pumpkin-shaped baking dish from STAUB.
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag
Add a '90s vibe to any look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder.
L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil
Make any shower feel like a spa day with this delicious-scented moisturizing shower oil that leaves skin feeling hydrated and silky-soft.
Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame
This thoughtful Wi-Fi-powered gift keeps your precious memories on display via the Frameo App.
Best Prime Day Gift Deals for Men Under $50
Niupipo Lightweight Pickleball Rackets
This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and a bag to store everything inside.
Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-up Open Hem 3-Stripes Tracksuit Bottoms
Available in regular and tall sizes up to a 5XL, these track pants are perfect for lounging, working out and everything in between.
JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth
Stream your favorite songs, podcasts and more with this small but mighty portable speaker from JBL.
Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 1.5-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 24 hours.
Outdoor Fellow Winter Fir Natural Luxury Scented Candle
Bring the inviting scent of crisp winter woods indoors with this fir balsam, juniper and fresh snow-scented candle.
Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve 100% Cotton Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater
This cozy cable knit sweater offers impressive quality at a great price with its 100% cotton fabric.
Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand
The cocktail connoisseur in your life will have so much fun experimenting with this 10-piece bar tool kit, complete with a bamboo display stand.
Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20
Level up his skincare routine with this SPF moisturizer from Jack Black that features a refreshing peppermint scent.
Echo Dot (5th Gen)
The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines.
Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker
These Steven Madden shoes are a little more fashionable than your typical sneakers and will pair well with nice outfits.
