It might seem too early to start holiday shopping, but if you want to score a great deal on thoughtful gifts for your friends and family, it doesn't hurt to get an early start — especially with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days in full swing.

Shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The October Prime Day sale lasts from October 10 through October 11, and you can enjoy massive discounts on everything from tech and home to fashion and beauty, including plenty of gift-worthy items for men and women. But with thousands of items on sale, you might be wondering where to start. To help you (and your wallet) prepare for the holiday season, we've found the best gifts for men and women under $50.

During the October Amazon Prime Day Sale, you can save on top brands including Laneige, Adidas, JBL, Sony and more. If they're a homebody who's looking forward to hibernating this season, a Boy Smells candle is the perfect cozy gift. For style savants, a 100% cotton fisherman sweater or funky handbag is right on trend. And if they're impossible to shop for, you can never go wrong with a versatile Amazon Echo Dot.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day early holiday gift deals under $50.

Best Prime Day Gift Deals for Women Under $50

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Amazon Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones On sale for less than $40, the WH-CH520 headphones are lightweight and feature soft earpads so you can enjoy your favorite music and podcasts all day long. $58 $38 Shop Now

Les Boy Smells Candle Amazon Les Boy Smells Candle "This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells. $38 $27 Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer This tool is one of TikTok's obsessions — and for good reason. The Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush features a non-detachable oval brush design that helps to smooth the hair and create more volume. $40 $28 Shop Now

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. $40 $19 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Prime Day Gift Deals for Men Under $50

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines. $50 $23 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: