Get ready to step on the course with Amazon's best deals on golf bags, golf balls, shoes and accessories.
As fall approaches, the final stretch of golf season is upon us. With just a few weeks left to hit the greens, now is the perfect time to gear up on top-rated equipment and stylish clothing. Luckily, Amazon is offering incredible deals on everything you need to finish the season strong.
From golf balls and golf bags to footwear and polos, there are plenty of discounts on golf equipment and clothing available in Amazon's secret golf storefront. You'll find savings on bestsellers from top golf brands like Callaway, PGA Tour, Taylormade and plenty more — all on sale for up to 60% off. These Amazon deals can help take your game to the next level with new golf gear.
Whether you're a seasoned player or a newcomer stepping onto the green for the first time, Amazon's golf storefront has you covered. Ahead, shop all the best Amazon deals on golf equipment, clothing and shoes.
Best Amazon Deals on Golf Equipment
PowerBilt TPS Dunes 14-Way Golf Stand Bag
Carry your clubs in style with this 14 way golf bag with 3 full length club shaft dividers allowing easy access in and out of the bag. The mesh padding will keep your golf clubs organized and graphite shafts scratch free.
Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder
Get $100 off a best-selling and highly accurate laser rangefinder. Callaway's model accounts for elevation changes and measures the angle of incline/decline, then calculates the slope adjusted distance.
Taylormade 2021 TP5X Golf Ball
The new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern unlocks the next level of aerodynamics while promoting maximum carry distances and a steep angle of descent for extra stopping power, especially on long irons.
Arccos On Course Tracking System With A.I. Powered GPS Rangefinder
Track your shots from your iPhone or Android using the incredible data-compiling technology from Arccos. It includes 14 sensors and adjusts in real-time to weather, elevation and temperature, making it the most precise rangefinder in the game.
Best Amazon Deals on Golf Clothing
The apparel category should not be overlooked as there are markdowns on golf's performance brands like Adidas, PGA Tour, Under Armour and more. Shop the best deals on golf shoes, golf shorts, skorts and everything you'll need to upgrade your style below.
PGA TOUR Flat Front Active Waistband Golf Short
Whether you're bending over to pick up your ball, mid-swing, or at barbecue with friends, these shorts are a great addition to your golf apparel. The classic fit with a 9-inch inseam gives you a little extra room in the thigh, while the stretch fabric moves with you.
PGA TOUR Airflux Solid Mesh Short Sleeve Polo
Innovative mesh ventilation in golf polo keeps you cool by allowing air to circulate, providing ultimate comfort on the course.
adidas Men's Standard Ultimate365 Tapered Pant
Four-way stretch fabric gives you a full range of motion, and gripper tape keeps your shirt tucked in.
LouKeith Tennis Skirts for Women Golf
This stylish skirt combines a lightweight, stretchy outer layer with breathable built-in bike shorts for unrestricted movement and greater range of motion as you play.
Best Amazon Deals on Golf Shoes
adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe
Approach the tee with confidence in this lightweight design. Boost in the heel combined with a Lightstrike frame offer the perfect base for lightweight comfort throughout your round.
adidas Men's TOUR360 22 Golf Shoes
Made for endurance, performance and stability on the golf course, these shoes feature a midsole with Boost for comfort. Direct-inject TPU spikes provide traction without tiring spike pressure.
adidas Men's Zg23 Boa Golf Shoes
Comfort and stability define these men's adidas golf shoes. The breathable, waterproof mesh upper hugs the foot for a supportive feel and helps seal out wet conditions. The six-spike outsole lets you play through all conditions with confident footing.
adidas Men's Codechaos 21 Primeblue Spikeless Golf Shoes
These men's golf shoes feature a knit upper for foot-hugging comfort and a responsive Boost midsole to energize every drive. The spikeless Twistgrip outsole keeps your feet securely planted through every swing.
ECCO Men's Core Mesh Golf Shoe
With its light, breathable mesh, and sporty sock construction, ECCO's Core Mesh Golf Shoe provides all-day comfort and durability.
