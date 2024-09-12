Shop
Best Golf Deals on Amazon for Fall 2024: Save Up to 60% on Equipment, Clothing and Shoes

Golf Deals
Gettty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:59 PM PDT, September 12, 2024

Get ready to step on the course with Amazon's best deals on golf bags, golf balls, shoes and accessories.

As fall approaches, the final stretch of golf season is upon us. With just a few weeks left to hit the greens, now is the perfect time to gear up on top-rated equipment and stylish clothing. Luckily, Amazon is offering incredible deals on everything you need to finish the season strong.

From golf balls and golf bags to footwear and polos, there are plenty of discounts on golf equipment and clothing available in Amazon's secret golf storefront. You'll find savings on bestsellers from top golf brands like Callaway, PGA Tour, Taylormade and plenty more — all on sale for up to 60% off. These Amazon deals can help take your game to the next level with new golf gear.

Shop Amazon's Golf Storefront

Whether you're a seasoned player or a newcomer stepping onto the green for the first time, Amazon's golf storefront has you covered. Ahead, shop all the best Amazon deals on golf equipment, clothing and shoes.

Best Amazon Deals on Golf Equipment

PowerBilt TPS Dunes 14-Way Golf Stand Bag

PowerBilt TPS Dunes 14-Way Golf Stand Bag
Amazon

PowerBilt TPS Dunes 14-Way Golf Stand Bag

Carry your clubs in style with this 14 way golf bag with 3 full length club shaft dividers allowing easy access in and out of the bag. The mesh padding will keep your golf clubs organized and graphite shafts scratch free.

$150 $112

Shop Now

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder
Amazon

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder

Get $100 off a best-selling and highly accurate laser rangefinder. Callaway's model accounts for elevation changes and measures the angle of incline/decline, then calculates the slope adjusted distance.

$300 $180

Shop Now

Taylormade 2021 TP5X Golf Ball

Taylormade 2021 TP5X Golf Ball
Amazon

Taylormade 2021 TP5X Golf Ball

The new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern unlocks the next level of aerodynamics while promoting maximum carry distances and a steep angle of descent for extra stopping power, especially on long irons.

$53 $24

Shop Now

Arccos On Course Tracking System With A.I. Powered GPS Rangefinder

Arccos On Course Tracking System With A.I. Powered GPS Rangefinder
Amazon

Arccos On Course Tracking System With A.I. Powered GPS Rangefinder

Track your shots from your iPhone or Android using the incredible data-compiling technology from Arccos. It includes 14 sensors and adjusts in real-time to weather, elevation and temperature, making it the most precise rangefinder in the game. 

$200 $156

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Golf Clothing

The apparel category should not be overlooked as there are markdowns on golf's performance brands like Adidas, PGA Tour, Under Armour and more. Shop the best deals on golf shoes, golf shorts, skorts and everything you'll need to upgrade your style below.

PGA TOUR Flat Front Active Waistband Golf Short

PGA TOUR Flat Front Active Waistband Golf Short
Amazon

PGA TOUR Flat Front Active Waistband Golf Short

Whether you're bending over to pick up your ball, mid-swing, or at barbecue with friends, these shorts are a great addition to your golf apparel. The classic fit with a 9-inch inseam gives you a little extra room in the thigh, while the stretch fabric moves with you.

$65 $27

Shop Now

PGA TOUR Airflux Solid Mesh Short Sleeve Polo

PGA TOUR Airflux Solid Mesh Short Sleeve Polo
Amazon

PGA TOUR Airflux Solid Mesh Short Sleeve Polo

Innovative mesh ventilation in golf polo keeps you cool by allowing air to circulate, providing ultimate comfort on the course.

$45 $22

Shop Now

adidas Men's Standard Ultimate365 Tapered Pant

adidas Men's Standard Ultimate365 Tapered Pant
Amazon

adidas Men's Standard Ultimate365 Tapered Pant

Four-way stretch fabric gives you a full range of motion, and gripper tape keeps your shirt tucked in. 

$90 $47

Shop Now

LouKeith Tennis Skirts for Women Golf

LouKeith Tennis Skirts for Women Golf
Amazon

LouKeith Tennis Skirts for Women Golf

This stylish skirt combines a lightweight, stretchy outer layer with breathable built-in bike shorts for unrestricted movement and greater range of motion as you play.

$34 $20

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Golf Shoes

adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe

adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe

Approach the tee with confidence in this lightweight design. Boost in the heel combined with a Lightstrike frame offer the perfect base for lightweight comfort throughout your round.

$200 $90

Shop Now

adidas Men's TOUR360 22 Golf Shoes

adidas Men's TOUR360 22 Golf Shoes
Amazon

adidas Men's TOUR360 22 Golf Shoes

Made for endurance, performance and stability on the golf course, these shoes feature a midsole with Boost for comfort. Direct-inject TPU spikes provide traction without tiring spike pressure.

$180 $80

Shop Now

adidas Men's Zg23 Boa Golf Shoes

adidas Men's Zg23 Boa Golf Shoes
Amazon

adidas Men's Zg23 Boa Golf Shoes

Comfort and stability define these men's adidas golf shoes. The breathable, waterproof mesh upper hugs the foot for a supportive feel and helps seal out wet conditions. The six-spike outsole lets you play through all conditions with confident footing.

$220 $110

Shop Now

adidas Men's Codechaos 21 Primeblue Spikeless Golf Shoes

adidas Men's Codechaos 21 Primeblue Spikeless Golf Shoes
Amazon

adidas Men's Codechaos 21 Primeblue Spikeless Golf Shoes

These men's golf shoes feature a knit upper for foot-hugging comfort and a responsive Boost midsole to energize every drive. The spikeless Twistgrip outsole keeps your feet securely planted through every swing.

$150 $85

Shop Now

ECCO Men's Core Mesh Golf Shoe

ECCO Men's Core Mesh Golf Shoe
Amazon

ECCO Men's Core Mesh Golf Shoe

With its light, breathable mesh, and sporty sock construction, ECCO's Core Mesh Golf Shoe provides all-day comfort and durability.

$160 $93

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

