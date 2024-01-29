Sales & Deals

The Owala FreeSip Is 24% Off Right Now — Get the Best-Selling, Leakproof Water Bottle for Just $21

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Owala FreeSip
Owala
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:57 PM PST, January 29, 2024

The internet-famous Owala FreeSip is Amazon's no. 1 insulated water bottle and it's 24% off right now.

In case you missed it, the world is currently obsessed with water bottles. The Stanley Cup craze has crowds flocking to stores and even groups of people clamoring for limited-edition tumblers. However, what these long lines might have missed though is the next big thing: the Owala FreeSip.

Durable yet lightweight, Owala's FreeSip stainless steel water bottle comes with a leakproof lid and an integrated straw for effortless hydrating. Even better, the 24-ounce size is 24% off at Amazon right now — bringing the price down to just $21. 

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle, 24-Ounce

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle, 24-Ounce
Amazon

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle, 24-Ounce

Get 24% off Owala's wildly-popular insulated stainless steel bottle.

$28 $21

Shop Now

The hashtag #owala has amassed nearly 260 million views on TikTok. Social media trends aside, even Time Magazine has called the Owala FreeSip “hydration made fun” and included it in Time's roundup of the 200 best inventions of 2023. changing how we live.

Unlike the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, the leakproof lid of the Owala FreeSip is actually leakproof. Stanley tumblers have a hole in the lid where the straw is inserted, so water inevitably leaks out if it tips over. With Owala's patented FreeSip spout, you can either take a swig from the wide-mouth opening, or sip as you please with a convenient built-in straw.

The brilliant FreeSip spout is not the only standout feature of the Owala FreeSip bottle. It boasts an easy, push-button open lid and an integrated carry loop that doubles as a lock. It also keeps water cold for up to 24 hours with double-wall insulation and it's very easy to clean. Plus, there are plenty of colors designed to suit every personality. 

At less than a pound, the Owala FreeSip is lightweight in comparison to the Stanley, which weighs 1.4 pounds. It’s easy to see why reviewers can’t get enough. So what are you waiting for? If you want to get your hands on the next big thing before it sells out, hurry to grab this Amazon deal before it's gone.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 70% on Top-Rated Luggage at Amazon Ahead of Spring Break

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Top-Rated Luggage at Amazon Ahead of Spring Break

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend

Sales & Deals

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend

The Best Tineco Deals: Save Up to 35% on Smart Vacuums at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Tineco Deals: Save Up to 35% on Smart Vacuums at Amazon

Skechers Running and Walking Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Skechers Running and Walking Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

20 Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Help You Get Organized in 2024

Sales & Deals

20 Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Help You Get Organized in 2024

The Best TV Deals for Sports Fans to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best TV Deals for Sports Fans to Shop on Amazon Right Now

The Best Space Heater Deals at Amazon to Keep You Warm This Winter

Sales & Deals

The Best Space Heater Deals at Amazon to Keep You Warm This Winter

The Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop on Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop on Amazon

Tags: