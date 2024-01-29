In case you missed it, the world is currently obsessed with water bottles. The Stanley Cup craze has crowds flocking to stores and even groups of people clamoring for limited-edition tumblers. However, what these long lines might have missed though is the next big thing: the Owala FreeSip.

Durable yet lightweight, Owala's FreeSip stainless steel water bottle comes with a leakproof lid and an integrated straw for effortless hydrating. Even better, the 24-ounce size is 24% off at Amazon right now — bringing the price down to just $21.

The hashtag #owala has amassed nearly 260 million views on TikTok. Social media trends aside, even Time Magazine has called the Owala FreeSip “hydration made fun” and included it in Time's roundup of the 200 best inventions of 2023. changing how we live.

Unlike the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, the leakproof lid of the Owala FreeSip is actually leakproof. Stanley tumblers have a hole in the lid where the straw is inserted, so water inevitably leaks out if it tips over. With Owala's patented FreeSip spout, you can either take a swig from the wide-mouth opening, or sip as you please with a convenient built-in straw.

The brilliant FreeSip spout is not the only standout feature of the Owala FreeSip bottle. It boasts an easy, push-button open lid and an integrated carry loop that doubles as a lock. It also keeps water cold for up to 24 hours with double-wall insulation and it's very easy to clean. Plus, there are plenty of colors designed to suit every personality.

At less than a pound, the Owala FreeSip is lightweight in comparison to the Stanley, which weighs 1.4 pounds. It’s easy to see why reviewers can’t get enough. So what are you waiting for? If you want to get your hands on the next big thing before it sells out, hurry to grab this Amazon deal before it's gone.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: