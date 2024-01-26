Sales & Deals

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend: Nespresso, Adidas, Apple and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon MLK Day Sale
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 7:24 PM PST, January 26, 2024

Shop Amazon's best winter deals on tech, home, fashion, and beauty available this weekend.

We're already a month into 2024 and Amazon's massive winter sale that launched at the start of the new year is still live. Surprisingly, there are still some really good deals available.

Right now, Amazon's sale is bursting with must-see markdowns on all the best products from the biggest brands. From home essentials to beauty must-haves, shoppers can save up to 86% on items across every category. Whether you've been putting off replacing your worn-out cookware or hesitating to give your bedding the refresh it deserves, now is the time to save on all those items designed on your wish list.

Shop Amazon's Winter Deals

To spare you the time, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon deals from top brands like Dyson, Apple, Chanel, Keurig and many more. Many of these finds haven't seen discounts like this since Black Friday. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, you're bound to find a perfect gift or two here too. 

Don’t sweat missing out on Amazon's Black Friday deals because there is still a treasure trove of savings waiting for you. 

Keep scrolling to check out the top Amazon deals worth shopping this weekend.

10 Best Amazon Winter Deals Overall

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala leggings have a cult following on TikTok thanks to their buttery soft fabric in tons of color options and roomy side pockets. 

$30 $20

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.

$275 $160

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $16

Shop Now

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones
Amazon

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones

These svelte headphones pack comfortable memory foam earcups, great sound quality, and an amazing 11 levels of noise cancelling that you can manually adjust to your liking. There's also a 20-hour battery life, which can get you through your favorite few albums without the real world poking through at those inopportune times.

$379 $339

Shop Now

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser
Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser

The Aquarius Water Flosser is the most advanced water flosser ever. The advanced design of this compact professional model includes pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and enhanced gum stimulation for improved circulation.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.

$209 $127

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus.

$249 $189

Shop Now

TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software

TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software
Amazon

TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software

Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns. 

$70 $45

Shop Now

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.

$60 $27

With Coupon

Shop Now

RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager

RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager
Amazon

RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager

Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful.

$130 $90

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Tech

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable winter deals on tech from headphones and laptops to the newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

2023 Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip

2023 Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip
Amazon

2023 Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip

The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.

$1,299 $1,099

Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile. 

$99 $79

Shop Now

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.

$3,298 $2,298

Shop Now

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,500 $1,597

Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds
Amazon

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound for up to 8 hours. 

$150 $100

Shop Now

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.

$130 $90

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's New Year's sale on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40 $24

Shop Now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly. 

$130 $100

Shop Now

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 20%.

$350 $300

Shop Now

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.

$200 $126

Shop Now

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 9"

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 9"
Amazon

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 9"

Get ready to fry, sear, roast, and cook all of your favorite dishes with evenly distributed heat and a finish that nears perfection after each use without the regular hassle of seasoning the cast iron after each use. 

$175 $100

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Save $50 on delicious coffee made in minutes. 

$130 $80

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Amazon

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Dishwasher and oven safe, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has all the pots and pans needed to whip up a delicious meal.

$190 $140

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Fashion

With the winter in full swing, many of us are refreshing our wardrobes. Cozy sweaters, boots, puffer jackets and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper
Amazon

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

This outdoor slipper has a lightweight puff upper that's warm yet breathable.

$110 $77

Shop Now

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Amazon

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

You can never have too many hoodies. 

$65 $30

Shop Now

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots
Amazon

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots

For those seeking chic winter boots, the Sorel Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots stand out with a playful midsole shape and a faux shearling collar.

$145 $73

Shop Now

Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket

Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket
Amazon

Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket

This synthetic down-filled parka features a faux fur collar for coziness and style.

$230 $120

Shop Now

adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants

adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants
Amazon

adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants

Designed with Adidas' moisture-absorbing AEROREADY fabric, these track pants are an optimal choice for workouts, lounging and more.

$50 $39

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots

Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots
Amazon

Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots

With 8 eyes, grooved sides and yellow stitching, the 1460 has style for the ages. The Sinclair is kitted out with a removable jungle piece zip and tons of Docs attitude.

$210 $160

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Beauty

From moisturizers to celeb-loved skincare wands, restock all of your skincare, hair care, and beauty products for the winter while they're on sale.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Loaded with ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum used by Khloe Kardashian helps protect your skin with clean ingredients. 

$30 $20

With Coupon

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.

$27 $15

Shop Now

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.

$161 $140

Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest 3D Whitestrips
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use.

$55 $28

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $21

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Keep your skin looking supple and hydrated every day. This unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.

$27 $14

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Tineco Deals: Save Up to 35% on Smart Vacuums at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Tineco Deals: Save Up to 35% on Smart Vacuums at Amazon

Shop the Best Face Masks on Amazon, According to Reviewers

Best Lists

Shop the Best Face Masks on Amazon, According to Reviewers

The Best TV Deals for Sports Fans to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best TV Deals for Sports Fans to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage & Organization to Save Space in 2024

Sales & Deals

Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage & Organization to Save Space in 2024

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Women

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Women

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

Style

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

Shop the Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Vitamix Blenders

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Vitamix Blenders

The Best Espresso Machine Deals at Amazon — Up to 52% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Espresso Machine Deals at Amazon — Up to 52% Off

Tags: