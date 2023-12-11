Sales & Deals

12 Best Deals on Puffer Jackets for Women: Save on The North Face, Columbia, REI and More

Puffer Jackets
Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 4:09 PM PST, December 11, 2023

From The North Face to lululemon, we found great deals on puffer jackets to stay warm this winter.

The chill of winter is officially in the air. If your winter coats have seen better days, fear not: There are so many deals on warm and stylish puffer jackets to get you through the season.

When facing snowfall and chilly winds, puffer jackets — renowned for their functionality and stylish aesthetic — emerge as a must-have for braving the cooler temperatures. The puffer style is an easy way to flex your cold-weather fashion game without leaving yourself open to the elements. Whether you actually live in sub-zero temperatures or simply want to stay on trend, a puffer is a chic and practical addition to your wardrobe.

This holiday season, some of our favorite retailers are currently slashing prices on puffer jackets for women. Whether you’re shopping for a cropped jacket or long puffer for extra warmth, we've rounded up the best styles on sale from top retailers like The North Face, lululemon, REI, Nordstrom and more.

To help you stay comfortable, we prioritized high-quality features like genuine down and synthetic insulation with a good warmth-to-weight ratio. Other factors such as water resistance and hoods are also important to consider when living in harsher conditions. Below, find the perfect layer for you or a loved one with the best deals on puffer jackets for women available now.

The North Face Women’s 2000 Retro Nuptse Jacket

The North Face Women’s 2000 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face

The North Face Women’s 2000 Retro Nuptse Jacket

This jacket is built for warmth. Inspired by the iconic design of the 2000 Nuptse Jacket, it is packed with fully recycled 700-fill down insulation.

$320 $224

Shop Now

lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket

lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket
lululemon

lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket

This wonderfully warm down puffer from lululemon has a cinchable hem that lets you customize the shape and keep out cold drafts.

$278 $169

Shop Now

REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie - Women's

REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie - Women's
REI

REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie - Women's

You can pack this hoodie into its own left-hand pocket for storage.

$249 $174

Shop Now

Sam Edelman Stand Collar Puffer Jacket

Sam Edelman Stand Collar Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Stand Collar Puffer Jacket

Stand out in the snow in this puffer jacket that delivers style and warmth—all in one layer.

$180 $120

Shop Now

Orolay Thickened Down Jacket

Orolay Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon

Orolay Thickened Down Jacket

Stay warm even in the strongest winds with this celeb-approved down jacket from Orolay.

$152 $95

Shop Now

Outdoor Voices SoftShield Full Zip Jacket

Outdoor Voices SoftShield Full Zip Jacket
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices SoftShield Full Zip Jacket

Save 40% on a technical puffer for cold weather conditions. Down-insulated, this Outdoor Voices jacket features an adjustable hood, zippered hand pockets, and elastic cuffs to keep out the cold.

$128 $77

Shop Now

Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Bloomingdales

Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

If you dread hanging up your beloved leather jacket each winter, this faux leather puffer gives the same look with added warmth.

$148 $110

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Breanna Puffer Jacket

Levi's Women's Breanna Puffer Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Women's Breanna Puffer Jacket

Levi's Breanna Puffer Jacket combines style and comfort with a quilted body featuring down alternative insulated fill and a faux leather outer.

$120 $67

Shop Now

Columbia Labyrinth Loop Hooded Jacket

Columbia Labyrinth Loop Hooded Jacket
Amazon

Columbia Labyrinth Loop Hooded Jacket

Stay cozy on any adventure with the Columbia Labyrinth Loop Hooded Jacket, known for its lightweight design and Omni-Heat insulation crafted from 100% synthetic down.

$185 $103

Shop Now

J.Crew Villa Puffer Coat with PrimaLoft

J.Crew Villa Puffer Coat with PrimaLoft
J.Crew

J.Crew Villa Puffer Coat with PrimaLoft

This chilly-weather layer has a high standing collar, snap closure and a straight fit. Plus, it's filled with PrimaLoft, a down alternative that keeps you warm and keeps plastic bottles out of oceans and landfills.

$248 $95

Shop Now

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Women's

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Women's
REI

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Women's

Windproof and water-resistant, this REI Co-op jacket is built for chilly walks and crisp air.

$129 $90

Shop Now

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
Everlane

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer

The Everlane ReNew Long Puffer is awesome for extra warmth (like puffer-level warm). Insulated with lightweight recycled down, this sleek style keeps you toasty but doesn't look bulky. It has a water-resistant finish, snorkel hood, hand pockets with fleece lining and internal sleeve cuffs. 

$278 $222

Shop Now

