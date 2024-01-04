Whether your New Year's resolution involves maintaining an active lifestyle by tracking your workouts or staying organized by crafting detailed to-do lists and calendars, Apple devices are the perfect companions to keep you on course. Luckily, Amazon is welcoming the new year with a plethora of Apple deals, presenting you with the perfect opportunity to gear up and elevate your tech game for less.

If the time has come to upgrade your old MacBook or you've been eyeing the latest Apple Watch models, Amazon's Winter Sale is brimming with discounts on several of the most popular products in Apple's device lineup, with some at the lowest prices we've seen in recent weeks. Plus, with Amazon's fast shipping, you can have a new iPad in your hand or AirPods in your ears in just days.

To make things easier for you, we've gathered all the best Apple deals available at Amazon. Get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!

The Best Amazon Deals on MacBooks

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip Amazon 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $600 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple deals on Amazon. $2,499 $1,899 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $79 With Coupon Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. $129 $99 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Apple iPads

The Best Amazon Deals on Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer. $279 $229 Shop Now

