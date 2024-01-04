Amazon is kicking off 2024 with a myriad of deals on the most sought-after Apple devices.
Whether your New Year's resolution involves maintaining an active lifestyle by tracking your workouts or staying organized by crafting detailed to-do lists and calendars, Apple devices are the perfect companions to keep you on course. Luckily, Amazon is welcoming the new year with a plethora of Apple deals, presenting you with the perfect opportunity to gear up and elevate your tech game for less.
If the time has come to upgrade your old MacBook or you've been eyeing the latest Apple Watch models, Amazon's Winter Sale is brimming with discounts on several of the most popular products in Apple's device lineup, with some at the lowest prices we've seen in recent weeks. Plus, with Amazon's fast shipping, you can have a new iPad in your hand or AirPods in your ears in just days.
To make things easier for you, we've gathered all the best Apple deals available at Amazon. Get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!
The Best Amazon Deals on MacBooks
2023 Apple MacBook Air
The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip
Get $148 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.
2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip
The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $600 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple deals on Amazon.
2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
Get a pair of Apple's ubiquitous earbuds that come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation and reliable sweat and water resistance that makes them perfect for the gym.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
These AirPods have been revamped so they can better fit in more listeners' ears without falling out. But they sound better, too. They're a major overhaul from their predecessors but still offer some of the best audio you'll get out of an Apple product.
The Best Amazon Deals on Apple iPads
Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
This is one fun iPad, and it comes in blue, pink, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor.
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)
This iPad is thin, light, and perfectly portable and it comes in a gorgeous shade of purple. It's powered by the M1 chip for advanced gaming, media editing, video calls and much more.
2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)
Though it isn't the latest and greatest model, this iPad is still very much grabbing with its retina display, responsive touch screen, and ultra-wide front camera. It also has the ability to connect an Apple smart keyboard as well as Apple Pencil for improved productivity.
The Best Amazon Deals on Apple Watch Deals
Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)
Pair the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the latest Alpine Loop, known for its carbon neutrality and water-resistance.
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm
The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch that's worth the splurge. It's much more affordable than the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra and has most of the capabilities of its Titanium-clad sibling.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer.
