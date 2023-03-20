A quality water bottle is hard to come by, but there's a reason Stanley’s Quencher tumblers have been all over TikTok recently. People swear by these cups in 2023 for their ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. The often-sold-out, viral tumbler is not only in stock right now, but also on sale for the very first time at REI.

During REI’s Member Sale, members can save 20% on one eligible full-price item with code MEMBER23. Becoming an REI Member costs $30 and the membership covers you for life. The Stanley H2.0 FlowState Tumbler is marked down for just $36 at this REI sale.

There are currently 9 different colors of the 40-ounce Stanley cup available and eligible for the REI member discount. Included in this Stanley tumbler deal are the two new spring colorways — Citron and Jade.

Now's the perfect time to shop the REI sale at save on everything you need to prepare for your outdoor adventures this spring. From camping gear to running shoes and hiking boots, the REI sale is the place to shop. This limited-time sale is happening now through Monday, March 27. Shop the entire sale, below.

Shop the REI Sale

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans To Shop This Spring

Save Up to 30% on Highly-Rated Keurig Coffee Makers at Amazon

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is On Sale Right Now

Save Big on Home Appliances During the Discover Samsung Spring Event

Save Up to $800 On the Stunning Samsung Frame TV This Week

Today's Best Deals at the Spring Discover Samsung Sale Event

Save Up to $700 on Nolah's Cooling Mattresses for the Start of Spring

The 10 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors