The highly anticipated Reformation annual summer sale kicked off today, offering major markdowns on editor-approved and celeb-loved wardrobe essentials. For a limited time, the eco-minded Los Angeles-based brand is offering up to 70% off a next-level selection of bestsellers. Reformation is a favorite among celebs — from Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez to Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez — and so much is already starting to fly off the shelves.

Whether you are in search of a new favorite vacation ensemble, wedding guest dress, or a perfect pair of black work pants, there are hundreds of impossibly cute styles marked down. Unlike most end-of-season sales, Reformation's extensive selection of discounts isn’t limited to summer staples. Not only are there year-round basics, but you'll also find a wide range of fall-ready knits, sweaters and denim.

Reformation only goes on sale twice a year, so we expect items to sell out quickly. To stock your closet with high-quality classics that you'll cherish for years to come, shop our top picks from Reformation's Summer Sale to make sure you don't miss out on the best deals.

Liana Dress Reformation Liana Dress Emily Ratajkowski was recently spotted wearing this printed dress with a pair of knee-high boots out in New York City. $248 $124 Shop Now

Frankie Silk Dress Reformation Frankie Silk Dress Reformation's 100% silk dress is a timeless choice for any special event and this style is on sale in six other patterns and colors. $298 $149 Shop Now

Joana Silk Dress Reformation Joana Silk Dress Reformation is a go-to for wedding guest dresses, and this silk piece made from lightweight silk charmeuse fabric is stunning in any season. $278 $139 Shop Now

