Save Up to 30% on Breathable Shorts, Tanks and More Outdoor Apparel at Patagonia's Summer Sale

By ETonline Staff
Hiking in Patagonia
Patagonia

Patagonia deals are rare. So when the brand has a sale, we take notice.

The brand's athletic apparel and outerwear not only look great, but everything they produce is durable, reliable and even eco-friendly. For a limited time, the Patagonia Summer Sale is taking up to 30% off outdoor clothing and gear for men, women and kids. There are also discounts on travel bags like duffels and backpacks for your upcoming adventures. As we gear up for more outdoor adventures, the Patagonia sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from high-quality outerwear to upgrade your gear closet.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Just about every category of outdoor-friendly apparel you can imagine is on sale now at Patagonia. Best-selling styles such as fleece pull-overs, Capilene tops, and Maipo bottoms are massively marked down. You can discover deep discounts on Patagonia's fan-favorites and even jackets to prepare for the frigid winter weather.

Patagonia has been using recycled materials since 1985 and you'll find a variety of environmentally friendly gear and styles for all your outdoor activities. Whether you're looking for a new shorts or breathable gear to keep you comfortable on long hikes, Patagonia's latest deals are sure to equip you for the trails, the slopes or just a walk around the neighborhood. 

Shop our top picks from the Patagonia sale below.

Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Men's Back Step Shirt
Men's Back Step Shirt
Patagonia
Men's Back Step Shirt

Add a splash of pattern to your summer wardrobe with this ultra-airy everyday shirt from Patagonia.

$79$55
Men's Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Volley Shorts - 7"
Men's Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Volley Shorts - 7"
Patagonia
Men's Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Volley Shorts - 7"

These lightweight volley shorts are made with cooling hemp/cotton fabric to keep you sweat-free in the summer heat. 

$75$52
Men's Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee
Men's Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee
Patagonia
Men's Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee

A comfy long-sleeve is useful to have on hand year-round. The Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee is made with 100% recycled fabric.

$55$38
Men's Terrebonne Joggers
Men's Terrebonne Joggers
Patagonia
Men's Terrebonne Joggers

These joggers are the ultimate comfy pants. You'll never want to take them off. 

$99$69

Best Patagonia Deals for Women

Women's Capilene Cool Trail Tank Top
Women's Capilene Cool Trail Tank Top
Patagonia
Women's Capilene Cool Trail Tank Top

This might seem like an ordinary tank top but the Capilene Cool Trail Tank Top is made from quick-drying material. Thus, you don't have to worry too much when you start to sweat while hiking a trail or working out in the gym.

$39$27
Women's Maipo Shorts - 8"
Women's Maipo Shorts - 8"
Patagonia
Women's Maipo Shorts - 8"

You can wear these performance 8" shorts for running or doing yoga and especially on an athleisure day.

$69$48
Women's Re-Tool Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover
Women's Re-Tool Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover
Patagonia
Women's Re-Tool Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover

Prepare for all your cold-weather hiking and trekking adventures starting with this pullover jacket by Patagonia.

$149$104
Women's Maipo 7/8 Tights
Women's Maipo 7/8 Tights
Patagonia
Women's Maipo 7/8 Tights

These tights are performance-oriented, meaning that they'll support you from low-impact yoga to more arduous running, climbing, and hiking. 

$99$49

