School's been out for summer, but before we know it, that school bell will be ringing again. Whether you're attending your final year of college or have a kiddo starting preschool, it's time to start back-to-school shopping.

While it may seem strange to focus on school supplies in the middle of the summer, some deals can't wait. Shopping for school supplies can quickly add up and Amazon is serving up major discounts for all your back-to-school needs. We've scoured Amazon to find discounts on just about everything you'll need for the return to school.

From stylish backpacks to powerful laptops to popular school supplies and adorable lunch boxes, you can get ready for the new school year — and save some money in the process — with the help of Amazon's best back-to-school savings. We want to make sure you get an A+ for your back-to-school shopping, so we've studied up and found the best Amazon deals on school essentials.

Below, shop the best laptop deals, backpack and lunchbox deals and school supply deals.

Best Back-to-School Deals on School Supplies

Here are some items you (or your kiddo) may need for the new school year. Score brownie points with the teacher by grabbing extras for the classroom.

Best Back-to-School Deals on Backpacks and Lunchboxes

Backpacks and lunchboxes are back-to-school essentials for keeping your homework safe and your brain fueled.

Lovevook Laptop Backpack Amazon Lovevook Laptop Backpack Not only is this backpack stylish and large enough to fit your laptop and books, it also has a USB charging port to keep your laptop and phone charged. $60 $30 WITH COUPON Shop Now

TuErCao Insulated Lunch Bag Amazon TuErCao Insulated Lunch Bag With over 6,800 reviews, this insulated lunch bag has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Save over 30% on this stylish bag that is large enough to hold plenty of food for kids or adults. $30 $21 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon Matein Travel Laptop Backpack This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling to and from campus with all your tech easier. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug in anywhere, even on the go. $40 $30 Shop Now

Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals

From Apple MacBooks to Lenovo deals, keep up with your homework by upgrading to one of these speedy laptops with ample storage.

2022 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2022 Apple MacBook Pro The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. This MacBook Pro deal is one of the best seen in any Apple laptop. $1,499 $1,299 512GB STORAGE Shop Now $1,299 $1,099 256GB ​​​​​​​STORAGE Shop Now

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip Amazon 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals on Amazon. $2,499 $1,999 Shop Now

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i Amazon Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i This lightweight and portable Lenovo laptop comes equipped with everything you need to work at home or on the go. It's slim, with a 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i5 U processor, and Intel Iris Xe GPU, so it can tackle meetings, PowerPoints, or whatever you need to do from your at-home workstation or while on your commute. $650 $520 Shop Now

HP 14 Laptop Amazon HP 14 Laptop Crafted to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 14-inch diagonal laptop combines long-lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. With its thin and light design, you can take this PC anywhere. $570 $439 Shop Now

Best Back-to-School Headphone Deals

Block out study distractions with these Amazon deals on AirPods and noise-canceling headphones from Beats, JBL and more.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Enjoy your go-to entertainment on the school bus with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise canceling abilities, you will be able to tune out to your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series. $249 $199 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $477 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

