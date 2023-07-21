Quickly selling out again and again, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag continues to have its moment. The name of the hands-free, TikTok sensation is totally fitting as you can literally wear it everywhere. Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, lululemon dropped new sizes and designs — now including a clear version of the bag, which is perfect for bringing to sports games or concerts.

Stadiums and concert venues around the country have been requiring attendees to bring clear bags as an extra safety precaution. Now whenever you go to sing your heart out at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour or cheer on your favorite team, you can have a perfect, no-fuss bag that you can wear over your shoulder or around your waist.

Spacious enough to fit your phone, keys, wallet, chapstick and a couple of other small items, the lululemon belt bag is great for when you're on the go — especially since you can see everything at a glance. The clear version, like all of lululemon's popular belt bags, is water resistant so it can withstand the elements. That means on your next run, you won't have to worry about a drenched wallet or fried phone.

With the second half of summer and the start of a new school year being full of activities and events, we are predicting this transparent must-have will be a hot commodity. Don't wait too long before snagging the stadium-approved fanny pack as the original Everywhere Belt Bag had a history of selling out fast.

Shop the Clear Belt Bag

For those who love the convenience of the hands-free bag, lululemon also just released even more new colors of the viral Everywhere Belt Bag. Find your new go-to accessory in Allspice, a popular neutral color, Forest, a gorgeous deep green, and Vapor, which features a colorful take on the lululemon logo, below.

