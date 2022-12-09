The Best Beauty Gift Sets You Can Still Order In Time for The Holidays: Olaplex, Laneige, Tatcha and More
If you're overwhelmed trying to hunt down the perfect present for the beauty lovers on your list, gift sets are an easy way to put a smile on anyone's face during the holidays. The highly anticipated 2022 beauty gift sets have been flying off the shelves because they allow you to try multiple products without committing to the price of full-sized items. While several have already sold out, there are still great options to gift that will arrive on time for the holidays.
For every beauty lover in your life, our favorite retailers have gift sets from this year's best-selling skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care brands including Tatcha, Pat McGrath Labs and Charlotte Tilbury. Not only is the packaging adorable, but most of the value sets are under $100. A couple of the most sought-after gifts include a trio of cult-favorite lip products from Pat McGrath Labs and a dynamic combo of celeb-loved Olaplex to repair damaged hair.
With deals like these, be sure to secure your beauty gift sets before they sell out quickly. While you're at it, check out the best beauty Advent calendars for treating the makeup and skincare mavens in your life.
For those who love the scent of roses, this gift set includes a full-size hyaluronic acid-infused Rose Face Cream plus travel-sized toner, face mask and serum with the same heavenly rose fragrance.
Universally flattering, this gift set has lip products in the iconic Pillow Talk shade from Charlotte Tilbury. Snag yourself a four-piece set before it sells out.
For a picture-perfect pout this holiday season, grab this trio of lip products from the ever-popular Pat McGrath Labs.
Every globetrotter on your list will want this gift set that is full of all the travel-sized skincare needed for a complete routine.
Delivering some of the best results for treating damaged hair, Olaplex will transform your mane. Featuring four of their best sellers, this is a great way to try out the brand.
A lightweight moisturizer, clarifying mask, and exfoliating cleanser are bundled in this Tatcha gift set. Tatcha's formulas are gentle, yet effective, for even sensitive skin.
Warm and spicy these scents were designed to make you feel calm and comforted with a fragrance reminiscent of a crackling fire.
Have a spa-worthy facial at home with the Weekend W/ My Baby Kit. It even includes a full-size container of the super popular Babyfacial.
Combat dry winter skin this holiday season using this powerhouse duo. It includes a hyaluronic serum and cream to nourish and hydrate skin.
There isn't a person on your list who wouldn't want this cute duo from Drunk Elephant. It features their best-selling vitamin C serum and an ultra-hydrating serum.
Gift the gift of healthy hair with this set of Olaplex products: full-sized N°6 Bond Smoother and N°7 Bonding Oil as well as a trial-sized N°9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum.
Spritz on this iconic scent with notes of jasmine and rose. You'll get two different sized bottles of the perfume and a travel spray.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
