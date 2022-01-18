Shopping

20 Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop on Amazon -- Calvin Klein, Kendra Scott and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
20 Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop from Amazon
Amazon

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. And whether you're still searching for that perfect, romantic gift for the partner in your life or you're just hoping to find a sweet, heartfelt treat for someone dear to you, Amazon has no shortage of gifts that will surely make this year's V-Day celebration one to remember.

The retailer is home to dozens of great gifts year-round ranging from apparel and homeware to personalized pieces, jewelry, books, perfumes, candy and more. But come Valentine's Day, Amazon becomes even more of a hub -- with goodies that are great for her, special for him, and especially heartfelt for the loyal friend in your life (because Galentine's Day is a holiday, too).

To help you narrow down the truly can't-miss deals, the ET Style team has rounded up 20 of our favorite finds -- with standout items like a Calvin Klein perfume, Kendra Scott pendant necklace, cocktail shaker set, Victrola record player, personalized velour bathrobe, All-Clad cookware pan, Homesick scented candles, a charming picnic basket, the celeb-fave UGG Fluff Yeah slides and so much more.

Ahead, shop the 20 sweetest Valentine's Day gifts to get on Amazon now. Looking for even more gifting inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday? Check out ET Style's 2022 Valentine's Day Gift Guide -- with ideas for what to buy, what to wear and what to watch.

Victrola 50's Retro Bluetooth Record Player
Victrola 50's Retro Bluetooth Record Player
Amazon
Victrola 50's Retro Bluetooth Record Player
Set the mood in style and play a few nostalgic tunes with this classic Victrola 50's Retro Bluetooth Record Player. 
$155$120 AT AMAZON
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Amazon
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant -- just like this Elisa Necklace.
$67 AT AMAZON
The Ultimate Game for Couples
The Ultimate Game for Couples
Amazon
The Ultimate Game for Couples
Keep your next game night fresh with this romantic card-stock challenge for couples.
$25 AT AMAZON
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Document all of your sweet memories together with this classic Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera.
$130 AT AMAZON
Proost Cocktail Shaker Set
Proost Cocktail Shaker Set
Amazon
Proost Cocktail Shaker Set
Shake up your next at-home date night with Proost's stainless steel cocktail maker set -- which comes complete with 14 separate pieces.
$33 AT AMAZON
Homesick Scented Candle
Homesick Scented Candle
Amazon
Homesick Scented Candle
Even if you can't be with the person you love this Valentine's Day, you can bring the essence of home with you wherever you are thanks to Homesick's wide variety of scented candles.
$34 AT AMAZON
Willow Hamper Picnic Basket Set
Willow Hamper Picnic Basket Set
Amazon
Willow Hamper Picnic Basket Set
Enjoy a romantic picnic for two with this Willow Hamper Picnic Basket Set -- complete with ceramic dinner plates, mugs, cotton napkins and more.
$80$57 AT AMAZON
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Give the woman in your life the gift of comfort (and style) and she'll love you forever. These Fluff Yeah slides are as chic as they are cozy -- plus they're a celeb-fave shoe, too.
$60 AT AMAZON
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box
Amazon
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box
Is it even Valentine's Day if you don't gift someone a luxe box of chocolates?
$60 AT AMAZON
Calvin Klein Eternity Parfum
Calvin Klein Eternity Parfum
Amazon
Calvin Klein Eternity Parfum
You can never go wrong with a Calvin Klein perfume -- and this beloved scent features notes of wood, apple and sage.
$92 AT AMAZON
Waterford Love True Love Flute Pair
Waterford Love True Love Flute Pair
Amazon
Waterford Love True Love Flute Pair
Cheers to a new year of love and success with these elegant Waterford Love True Love Flute Pair glasses.
$158 AT AMAZON
Massey Ferguson Rural Style Mailbox
Massey Ferguson Rural Style Mailbox
Amazon
Massey Ferguson Rural Style Mailbox
Sending love letters to one another just got a whole lot more stylish thanks to this romantic red Massey Ferguson Rural Style Mailbox.
$110 AT AMAZON
Infinity Shiatsu Foot Massager
Infinity Shiatsu Foot Massager
Amazon
Infinity Shiatsu Foot Massager
Unwind at home and give the gift of relaxation with Infinity's top-rated Shiatsu Foot Massager.
$249 AT AMAZON
Custom World Push Pin Travel Map
Custom World Push Pin Travel Map
Amazon
Custom World Push Pin Travel Map
Keep track of your favorite travels with this classy Custom World Push Pin Travel Map.
$149 AT AMAZON
Couples Underwear Matching Set
Couples Underwear Matching Set
Amazon
Couples Underwear Matching Set
Get cheeky this Valentine's Day with matching couples underwear -- perfect for V-Day and beyond.
$40 AT AMAZON
La Mer The Treatment Lotion
La Mer The Treatment Lotion
Amazon
La Mer The Treatment Lotion
La Mer is a cult-favorite skincare brand for a reason. And this unisex formula will help to seamlessly nourish and pamper your partner's skin every day of the year.
$135$95 AT AMAZON
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
Amazon
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
Personalized and plush -- this velour bathrobe has it all.
$70 AT AMAZON
Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Amazon
Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Create a calming state in any area of your home with this diffuser and essential oils set.
$70$40 AT AMAZON
Bulova Men's Watch
Bulova Men's Watch
Amazon
Bulova Men's Watch
Your man will never be late for a date again with this two-tone Bulova Men's Watch.
$510$375 AT AMAZON
All-Clad Sauce Pan
All-Clad Sauce Pan
Amazon
All-Clad Sauce Pan
Elevate your next at-home date night with the top-rated All-Clad Sauce Pan.
$65 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT: 

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

The Best Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services for Valentine's Day

The Most Gorgeous Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts