Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts

Nothing says "I love you" quite like sending sweet treats for Valentine's Day!

With the romantic holiday just a couple days away, it's definitely time to start shopping for Valentine's Day gifts to be delivered in time for February 14.

ET Style has selected the best chocolate and other dessert gifts for loved ones. From an assorted chocolate box to a beautiful rose vanilla cake, we've gathered sugary treats that'll satisfy any sweet tooth in your life -- whether you're gifting your sweetheart, parents or best friends.

If anything, sweets and chocolates are the perfect go-to last minute gifts.

Shop our top picks of Valentine's chocolate and sweet gifts below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

Best Celeb-Approved Platform Boots to Shop for Winter

The Best SkinCeuticals Deals on Celeb-Loved Winter Skincare Products

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues