Shopping

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
valentine's day chocolate
cclickclick/Getty Images

Nothing says "I love you" quite like sending sweet treats for Valentine's Day!

With the romantic holiday just a couple days away, it's definitely time to start shopping for Valentine's Day gifts to be delivered in time for February 14.

ET Style has selected the best chocolate and other dessert gifts for loved ones. From an assorted chocolate box to a beautiful rose vanilla cake, we've gathered sugary treats that'll satisfy any sweet tooth in your life -- whether you're gifting your sweetheart, parents or best friends.

If anything, sweets and chocolates are the perfect go-to last minute gifts.

Shop our top picks of Valentine's chocolate and sweet gifts below. 

Ethel M The Truffle Collection, Premium Chocolate Assortment Box
Ethel M The Truffle Collection, Premium Chocolate Assortment Box
Ethel M
Ethel M The Truffle Collection, Premium Chocolate Assortment Box
A 24-piece collection of truffles from Ethel M. The premium chocolate bites are filled with honey, espresso, white chocolate, milk chocolate, cinnamon pecan and dark chocolate ganache cream.
$30
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, Gold Ribbon, 36 pc.
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, Gold Ribbon, 36 pc.
Godiva
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, Gold Ribbon, 36 pc.
An assorted box of Valentine's Day chocolates is a staple for the holiday. This Godiva chocolate box has 36 pieces of dark chocolate, milk chocolate and white chocolate candy.
$50
DeLight Patisserie Love Message Shortbread Cookies
DeLight Patisserie Love Message Shortbread Cookies
Uncommon Goods
DeLight Patisserie Love Message Shortbread Cookies
These delicious "I Love You" vanilla shortbread cookies by DeLight Patisserie are an adorable alternative to chocolate. 
$39
Shari's Berries Champagne Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Shari's Berries Champagne Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Shari's Berries Champagne Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Chocolate covered strawberries are a classic Valentine's Day gift. We love these luxurious berries covered with champagne-infused white and pink chocolate sprinkled with sugar.
$65 FOR A DOZEN
Mouth Candy Land Gift Box
Mouth Candy Land
Mouth
Mouth Candy Land Gift Box
The Mouth Candy Land gift basket has got everything for the sweet tooth from independent candy brands, including gummies, chocolates, marshmallows and popcorn.
$127
Simply Chocolate Valentine Confections Tin
Simply Chocolate Valentine Confections Tin
Simply Chocolate
Simply Chocolate Valentine Confections Tin
Simply Chocolate offers a variety of sweet treat gifts. This Valentine's candy tin comes with dessert favorites such as chocolate-covered pretzels, caramel pecan clusters and peanut butter cups.
$40
Harry & David Rose Cake
Harry & David Rose Cake
Harry & David
Harry & David Rose Cake
If your loved one doesn't like chocolate, opt for this beautiful rose cake from Harry & David instead. This decadent dessert is a three-layer vanilla cake with raspberry filling and buttercream roses on top.
$80
Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Gift Box
Ghirardelli Caramel Duet Hearts
Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Gift Box
For the caramel and chocolate lover, this pink heart shaped box of caramel and chocolate heart duets from Ghirardelli is perfect.
$8

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

Best Celeb-Approved Platform Boots to Shop for Winter

The Best SkinCeuticals Deals on Celeb-Loved Winter Skincare Products

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues