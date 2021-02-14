Shopping

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

By ETonline Staff
The countdown to Valentine's Day may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean you can't still get something special for the loved ones in your life. Even if you already went on a shopping spree for the leading ladies in your life, there's still time to get additional gifts that'll make every day -- not just Feb. 14 -- Love Day. And just in case you're looking for a gift that requires no wait time at all, there are some last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas that are so good, you'll be glad you got them (better late than never, right?).

We've selected our top gift ideas to shop for the most important women on your Valentine's Day gift list -- including your mom, your sister, your bestie or your work wife -- not to mention all the other women you're celebrating Galentine's Day with this year.

Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones

A bouquet of red roses, candy and chocolate covered strawberries are always classic gift options for the romantic holiday. But if you're looking for some other things to gift this Valentine's Day, we think treating your favorite ladies to sought-after fashion, beauty and home good will be extra special.

Scroll down to shop the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the amazing women in your life.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum
Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum
For Valentine's Day, Peter Thomas Roth is having a BOGO sale. This means that when you buy two of the same products, you'll get them for the price of one when you use the promo code "VDAY" at the checkout. In other words, this is the time to stock up on your favorite products (or new releases, like this hyaluronic acid serum).
$68 AT PETER THOMAS ROTH
Ghirardelli Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Large Gift Box
Ghirardelli Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Gift Box
Ghirardelli Chocolate
Ghirardelli Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Large Gift Box
Chocolates are a no-brainer Valentine's Day gift. The beloved Ghirardelli Chocolate has a ton of adorably packaged goodies for the holiday, like this heart-shaped box of decadent chocolate caramel duet hearts.
$14 AT GHIRARDELLI CHOCOLATE
LOFT Giraffe Heart Pajama Top and Shorts
LOFT Giraffe Heart Pajama Top and Shorts
LOFT
LOFT Giraffe Heart Pajama Top and Shorts
Let this ultra-soft, printed set of pajamas cheer up any low-key day.
TOP: $21 W/CODE WANT AT LOFT
BOTTOM: $18 W/CODE WANT AT LOFT
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancôme's new Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's latest fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot.
$99 AT ULTA
Bulova Women's Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace
Bulova Women's 96X136 Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Bulova Women's Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace
This Bulova Watch and Necklace set is a perfect gift for a sweetheart. The best part is that it's 47% off. 
$156 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Skims
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Whether you're gifting your bestie or yourself, this slinky silk slip dress will be a staple to wear on Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or any other time you want to dress things up.
$178 AT SKIMS
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit
Sephora
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit
She can try out Jennifer Lopez's new skincare line, JLo Beauty, with this four-piece kit that includes That JLo Glow Serum, That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser, That Blockbuster Wonder Night Cream and That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster in Warm Bronze.
$64 AT SEPHORA
Eloquii Cropped Sweater Tank & Fuzzy Sweater Shorts
Eloquii Cropped Sweater Tank & Fuzzy Sweater Shorts
Eloquii
Eloquii Cropped Sweater Tank & Fuzzy Sweater Shorts
She'll be obsessed with this fuzzy stylish loungewear set from Eloquii. She can wear it while working from home or just chilling on the couch. 
TANK: $45 AT ELOQUII
SHORTS: $55 AT ELOQUII
Kylie Skin 8-Piece Mini Set
Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner 8-Piece Mini Set
Kylie Skin
Kylie Skin 8-Piece Mini Set
Spread the love with this 8-piece set from Kylie Skin, which comes just in time for Valentine's Day. Complete with vitamin C serum, milk toner, face moisturizer, foaming face wash, walnut facial scrub, coconut body scrub, coconut body lotion and eye cream, this vegan and cruelty-free set will have anyone embracing self-love in the form of skincare. And thanks to this set of minis, anyone who uses this heart-adorned kit will have a natural glow in a few washes.
$85 AT KYLIE SKIN
Côté Table Gatifa Wine Glass, Set of 6
Cote Table Gatifa Wine Glass, Set of 6
Verishop
Côté Table Gatifa Wine Glass, Set of 6
A set of new wine glasses she can use on Valentine's Day for a romantic dinner at home. This stem glass design with fluted detail is beautiful.
$68 AT VERISHOP
Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum
Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum
Vegamour
Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum
Who doesn't want naturally long, voluminous lashes? Give the Vegamour lash serum, which is completely vegan, cruelty-free and formulated with clinically tested plant actives. 
$60 AT VEGAMOUR
Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace
Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace
Sterling Forever
Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace
Heart-shaped jewelry is trendy right now and it's very on-theme with Valentine's Day. Gift this timeless heart pendant necklace from Sterling Forever. Available in 14k gold vermeil, 14k rose gold vermeil or sterling silver.
$78 AT STERLING FOREVER
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Bifold Wallet
A Kate Spade wallet is a classic accessory for any gal! We love this practical and pretty bifold design. 
$49 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $169)
Madewell Brushed Oversized Plaid Scarf
Madewell Brushed Oversized Plaid Scarf
Shopbop
Madewell Brushed Oversized Plaid Scarf
An oversized plaid scarf from Madewell that's cozy, chic and practical for winter. 
$55 AT SHOPBOP
Coach Jes Crossbody With Quilting
Coach Jes Crossbody With Quilting
Coach Outlet
Coach Jes Crossbody With Quilting
Get this adorable red heart quilted Coach crossbody bag for your Valentine. Sign into your Coach Insider account to get early access to shop this bag on Coach Outlet. 
$150 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $428)
Brooklinen Waffle Robe
brooklinen waffle robe
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Waffle Robe
A luxurious robe is always a great gift idea. Made with 100% Turkish cotton, this Brooklinen waffle robe is lightweight, quick-drying and absorbent. 
$98 AT BROOKLINEN
Monica Vinader Medium Riva Wave Diamond Hoop Earrings
Monica Vinader Medium Riva Wave Diamond Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Monica Vinader Medium Riva Wave Diamond Hoop Earrings
If you're looking to gift diamonds this year, consider this elegant, wave-inspired pair of hoops designed by Monica Vinader. 
$250 AT NORDSTROM
RéGén de Peau Skincare's Flash Cleanser
RéGén de Peau Skincare's Flash Cleanser
RéGén de Peau
RéGén de Peau Skincare's Flash Cleanser
Help the woman you love take her skin care regimen to the next level. Right now through Feb. 15, get a free flash cleanser from ReGen De Peau when you buy their Platinum Cream and use promo code FREE FLASH. 
$40 AT RÉGÉN DE PEAU

