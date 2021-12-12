The Best Holiday Candles to Give As Gifts This Christmas

A long-lasting scented candle is the one thing that can get us seriously in the mood for the holiday season. Winter is basically an excuse to collect candles to light every day and night for that cozy, warm vibe -- even through some of the coldest months! Plus, a candle makes for a great gift for any occasion -- especially stocking stuffers -- when you're not sure what to buy.

ET Style has curated a list of the best holiday candles that'll add a cozy ambiance to any home -- and double as the perfect gift. Shop various candle fragrances ranging in deliciously sweet (we're talking to you, sugar cookie fiends) to smoky and woody from beloved brands such as Nest, Byredo, Glasshouse Fragrances, Jo Malone, Diptyque, Yankee Candle, Boy Smells and more.

Browse through the best holiday candles to give as gifts below.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Holiday Candles:

Brooklyn Candle Holiday Edition Candle - Fireplace Brooklyn Candle Co. Brooklyn Candle Holiday Edition Candle - Fireplace If the nostalgia of gathering around a crackling wood fire is your idea of a winter dream, you'll want to grab this holiday-edition candle ASAP. With notes of smoky incense, cedar, and sandalwood, and made from 100% soy wax that's eco-friendly and clean burning, this is a scent you'll want to burn all winter long. $39 Buy Now

Brooklinen Dusk Scented Candle Brooklinen Brooklinen Dusk Scented Candle Made with soy wax, it radiates the fragrance of a cabin in the woods making it the perfect candle to transition from day to night. $35 $32 Buy Now

Ranger Station Santalum Ranger Station Ranger Station Santalum The Ranger Station jar candles are an editor favorite. The Santalum scent smells almost identical to the intoxicating Le Labo Santal 33 and as a bonus, the jars can be used as whiskey glasses when they're empty. $36 Buy Now

Diptyque Feu de Bois Diptyque Diptyque Feu de Bois Diptyque's Feu de Bois candle is an icon. It smells woody and smoky, like a cozy, crackling fireplace. Curl up on the sofa, light Feu de Bois and pour yourself a glass of red. $68 Buy Now

