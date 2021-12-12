Shopping

The Best Holiday Candles to Give As Gifts This Christmas

By ETonline Staff
A long-lasting scented candle is the one thing that can get us seriously in the mood for the holiday season. Winter is basically an excuse to collect candles to light every day and night for that cozy, warm vibe -- even through some of the coldest months! Plus, a candle makes for a great gift for any occasion -- especially stocking stuffers -- when you're not sure what to buy.

ET Style has curated a list of the best holiday candles that'll add a cozy ambiance to any home -- and double as the perfect gift. Shop various candle fragrances ranging in deliciously sweet (we're talking to you, sugar cookie fiends) to smoky and woody from beloved brands such as Nest, Byredo, Glasshouse Fragrances, Jo Malone, Diptyque, Yankee Candle, Boy Smells and more.

Browse through the best holiday candles to give as gifts below. 

ET Style's Picks for the Best Holiday Candles:

Glasshouse Fragrances Night Before Christmas Soy Candle
Glasshouse Fragrances Night Before Christmas Soy Candle
Glasshouse Fragrances
Glasshouse Fragrances Night Before Christmas Soy Candle
This candle -- which comes in a decadent, velvet red box -- encompasses the magical scents of plum, oak moss, blackcurrant and many more, to fill any room with a festive aroma.
$55 AT GLASSHOUSE FRAGRANCES
Brooklyn Candle Holiday Edition Candle - Fireplace
HOLIDAY EDITION CANDLE - FIREPLACE
Brooklyn Candle Co.
Brooklyn Candle Holiday Edition Candle - Fireplace
If the nostalgia of gathering around a crackling wood fire is your idea of a winter dream, you'll want to grab this holiday-edition candle ASAP. With notes of smoky incense, cedar, and sandalwood, and made from 100% soy wax that's eco-friendly and clean burning, this is a scent you'll want to burn all winter long.
$39
NEST Fragrances Holiday Scented Classic Candle
NEST Fragrances Holiday Scented Classic Candle
Amazon
NEST Fragrances Holiday Scented Classic Candle
Warm up your home with this holiday-centric candle from NEST -- a Real Housewives-approved fragrance.
$44
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Sparkling Cinnamon
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Sparkling Cinnamon
Amazon
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Sparkling Cinnamon
Bring the spicy scents of the holidays straight into your home with this Yankee Candle Sparkling Cinnamon candle.
$28$19 AT AMAZON
Brooklinen Dusk Scented Candle
Brooklinen Dusk Scented Candle
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Dusk Scented Candle
Made with soy wax, it radiates the fragrance of a cabin in the woods making it the perfect candle to transition from day to night. 
$35$32
Follain Candle No. 1
Follain Candle No. 1
Follain
Follain Candle No. 1
Need to calm down? Try Follain's Candle No. 1, a soothing blend of lavender, bergamot, sandalwood and vanilla.
$38
Sweet Water Decor Holiday Candle
Sweet Water Decor Holiday Candle
Amazon
Sweet Water Decor Holiday Candle
This candle from Sweet Water features notes of cloves, pine and sandalwood.
$20 AT AMAZON
Cedar and Suede Soy Candle
Cedar and Suede Soy Candle
Public Goods
Cedar and Suede Soy Candle
Public Goods has some of the more affordable candles. The Cedar and Suede soy candle option has the fall scent you've been looking for: sandalwood, jasmine, Turkish rose, amber, and notes of leather.
$10
Sweet Water Decor Sugar Cookies Candle
Sweet Water Decor Sugar Cookies Candle
Etsy
Sweet Water Decor Sugar Cookies Candle
Nothing smells like Christmas and the holiday season than a fresh batch of cookies coming out of the oven -- this candle by Sweet Water Decor is exactly that yummy scent.
$20
FORVR Mood Caked Up Candle at Sephora
FORVR Mood Caked Up Candle
Sephora
FORVR Mood Caked Up Candle at Sephora
This candle from Jackie Aina's FORVR Mood brand doubles as home decor and a scented candle. It has a warm, sweet fragrance of almond cream, honey and vanilla bean. 
$38
LA JOLIE MUSE Cedar & Balsam Scented Candle
LA JOLIE MUSE Cedar & Balsam Scented Candle
Amazon
LA JOLIE MUSE Cedar & Balsam Scented Candle
Cedar and balsam is the most quintessentially Christmas candle -- and this stylish version from La Jolie Muse is especially cozy.
$17
Ranger Station Santalum
ranger station santalum
Ranger Station
Ranger Station Santalum
The Ranger Station jar candles are an editor favorite. The Santalum scent smells almost identical to the intoxicating Le Labo Santal 33 and as a bonus, the jars can be used as whiskey glasses when they're empty.
$36
Diptyque Feu de Bois
Diptyque Feu de Bois
Diptyque
Diptyque Feu de Bois
Diptyque's Feu de Bois candle is an icon. It smells woody and smoky, like a cozy, crackling fireplace. Curl up on the sofa, light Feu de Bois and pour yourself a glass of red. 
$68
Diptyque Juniper / Genevrier Candle
Diptyque Juniper / Genevrier Candle
Diptyque
Diptyque Juniper / Genevrier Candle
This luxury candle from Diptyque gives off the mountain air scent of a juniper berry.
$68
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle at Nordstrom
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
Nordstrom
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle at Nordstrom
A limited-edition Boy Smells candle created in collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, Slow Burn has a cozy, toasty feel with a hint of spice, courtesy of the incense, black pepper, raspberry and cedarwood. 
$39

