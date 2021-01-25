24 Best Perfumes for Women for Valentine's Day -- Tom Ford, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Gucci, Tory Burch and More
Whether you’re trying to find your own signature scent or buying perfume for a special someone this Valentine's Day, the fragrance world can be overwhelming. (So. Many. Options.)
But don’t go settling for that bar-soap-as-fragrance just because there are so many scents out there. In fact, because we are in the golden age of brilliant perfumes, there’s never been a better time to find the perfect potion for you or your sweetheart. Whether you like to smell woodsy or floral or musky we have chosen a ton of different scents to make sure everyone's olfactory senses are covered.
Some of the fragrances we picked are from luxury beauty brands like Gucci, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Carolina Herrera, Dior, Chanel, Burberry and more.
We’ve rounded up the best fragrances you can buy online now, from refined eau de parfums with woodsy accords to bright and fresh citrus scents. Whatever you choose, spray liberally -- life is too short to smell like basic soap all the time.
Shop ET Style’s favorite fragrances, ahead.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
