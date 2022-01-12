Shopping

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Valentine's Day Gifts under $25
Amazon, BoxLunch, The Popcorn Factory, Uncommon Goods, Trade Coffee

Valentine's Day is the perfect time of the year to show that important person, or persons, in your life that you care for them. Granted, you probably show your partner how much you adore them nearly every day of the calendar year. Putting a romantic spin on any gift is difficult, but we made a list of a few Valentine's Day presents that will woe the love of your life.

Naturally, Valentine's Day is one of the most romantic days of the year. Every department store and doctor's office is decorated in red, white, pink and heart-shaped trinkets. However, that doesn't mean you need to narrow down your gift search to only heart-shaped items. As far as we're concerned, if you give someone a present on February 14, then it's officially a Valentine's Day gift -- even if it isn't decorated with a heart or coated in bubblegum pink paint.

No matter if this is the first or fifth year celebrating Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart, you’ll want to find your valentine the perfect gift that compliments their personality and interests. Of course, you’d love to rent out an entire movie theater for Valentine's Day, but, sadly, budgets exist. Everyone has a specific budget to follow, and Valentine's Day isn't always an exception. 

Maybe you made a deal with your significant other to spend less than $25 on each other's gifts. Or maybe you're sticking to a budget because you want to get all your friends and family a little something this holiday. Whatever the reason, we found 25 amazing gifts for Valentine's Day that are all under $25.

If you’re searching for Valentine’s Day or Palentine's Day gift inspiration, then search no further! ET has a ton of different gift ideas for the holiday below.

Uncommon Goods 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster
100 Movies Scratch Off Poster
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster
So, your better half is a movie buff. Then, this 100 movies poster is the perfect gift for them. They can use this poster to track whenever they finish a new movie (or rewatch one of their favorites). 
$15
Uncommon Goods Date Night Bucket List
Date Night Bucket List
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Date Night Bucket List
Want to surprise your partner with multiple gifts in one? The date night bucket list gives your special someone the chance to pick a random popsicle from the tin. Then, you have to take them on whatever date is printed on the stick. 
$20
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Urban Map Glass
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Pick your partner's home city, and you can gift them a little piece of home with these map glasses. 
$18
Uncommon Goods Handmade Heart-Shaped Balm with Dish
Handmade Heart-Shaped Balm with Dish
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Handmade Heart-Shaped Balm with Dish
This heart-shaped soap dish also comes with a moisturizing heart-shaped balm bar. Just pick the perfect scent, and you're ready for checkout. 
$20

It's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of interesting products on Amazon. Don't worry though: We compiled a brief list of products that we think would make excellent Valentine's Day presents. 

Bitty Boomers Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child Bluetooth Speaker
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
Bitty Boomers Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child Bluetooth Speaker
If your special someone loves "The Mandalorian" and loves Grogu even more, then this bluetooth speaker is perfect for them. After all, not every Valentine's Day gift needs to be red, pink and heart-shaped. 
$20$16
Sengled Alexa Smart Light Bulbs 4-Pack
Sengled Alexa Smart Light Bulbs, 4-Pack
Amazon
Sengled Alexa Smart Light Bulbs 4-Pack
Set the mood this V-Day with some color-changing smart bulbs. 
$24
Tile Mate Black Item Locator
Tile Mate Black Item Locator
Amazon
Tile Mate Black Item Locator
So, your significant other is prone to losing just about everything. Show them you care by making sure they never lose anything again by gifting the Tile item locator. 
$25$20
Color Noise Store White Noise Machine
Color Noise Store Color-Changing White Noise Machine
Amazon
Color Noise Store White Noise Machine
Whether your S.O. needs help relaxing or falling asleep, they're sure to love this color-changing white noise machine. Plus, it duals as a night light. 
$24
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 3.5" by 5.5"
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook, Mini Size - 3.5" by 5.5"
Amazon
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 3.5" by 5.5"
This reusable notebook is perfect for the one who loves to take notes. Plus, you can write an adorably corny letter for them to see as soon as they flip it open. 
$16$14

If you want a classic Valentine's Day gift, then look no further than Godiva. After all, nothing is more quintessentially Valentine's Day than a heart-shaped box filled with chocolate. 

Godiva Heart Tin with Assorted Individual Wrapped Chocolates
Godiva Heart Tin with Assorted Individual Wrapped Chocolates, 12 pieces
Godiva
Godiva Heart Tin with Assorted Individual Wrapped Chocolates
There's something about heart-shaped tins full of chocolates -- they taste better some how. And, we think your partner agrees with us. 
$15
Godiva Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa Canister
Godiva Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa Canister
Godiva
Godiva Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa Canister
Is there a better gift than hot cocoa? We don't think so. 
$16

Smoko houses a ton of adorable items that can help your partner relax and center themselves on Valentine's Day and beyond. 

Smoko Sloan Sloth Clip-On Plush
Sloan Sloth Clip-On Plush
Smoko
Smoko Sloan Sloth Clip-On Plush
This plush sloth is the perfect companion for your special person. They can clip the mini sloth on their bag strap or on the side of their tablet (and many more places). 
$12
Smoko Lil B Dumpling Ambient Light - Clear
Smoko Lil B Dumpling Ambient Light - Clear
Smoko
Smoko Lil B Dumpling Ambient Light - Clear
Want to give your adorable dumpling something just as cute as them? Then, this dumpling-themed light is the perfect present. Did we mention that the light automatically turns off after an hour? So the recipient of this gift doesn't have to worry about wasting energy. 
$22
Smoko Souffle Pancake Squishy
Smoko Souffle Pancake Squishy
Smoko
Smoko Souffle Pancake Squishy
This breakfast-themed squishy will help your significant other squish away their stress. After all, who can stay stressed when looking at this pancake's cute little cartoon smile? 
$15

Whether your valentine is a fan of a popular franchise or they're devoted to a more niche fandom, BoxLunch has a gift for them. 

BoxLunch Dungeons & Dragons 750-Piece Puzzle
Box Lunch Dungeons & Dragons 750-Piece Puzzle
Box Lunch
BoxLunch Dungeons & Dragons 750-Piece Puzzle
If your sweetie loves all things Dungeons and Dragons, then this 750-piece puzzle is the way to their heart. Plus, we think they'll appreciate that the puzzle's box mimics a 20-sided die. 
$19
BoxLunch Exclusive Danny Phantom Heart Mini Glass
BoxLunch Exclusive Danny Phantom Heart Mini Glass
Box Lunch
BoxLunch Exclusive Danny Phantom Heart Mini Glass
This Sam and Danny V-Day-themed glass is perfect if your partner has a sentimental place in their heart for all things "Danny Phantom."
$7

If your amore isn't the biggest fan of chocolate, then The Popcorn Factory might be a good resource for all things snack-related this Valentine's Day. 

The Popcorn Factory Pop'n with Love Gift Tote
Pop'in with Love Gift Tote
The Popcorn Factory
The Popcorn Factory Pop'n with Love Gift Tote
This miniature tote includes a sample size of The Popcorn Factory's butter popcorn, cheese popcorn and caramel popcorn. It's the ideal sampler for any popcorn fanatics. 
$23
The Popcorn Factory Pop'n with Love Small Envelope Sampler
Pop'n with Love Small Envelope Sampler
The Popcorn Factory
The Popcorn Factory Pop'n with Love Small Envelope Sampler
A love letter filled with three different types of popcorn? Now that's the kind of love letter we can support. 
$23

Kohl's has a few V-day-inspired merchandise items, as well as some evergreen products that would be perfect when wrapped in pink-heart gift wrap. 

Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker
Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker
Kohl's
Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker
This mini waffle maker makes perfect heart-shaped waffles. It's a perfect way to save "I love you" to your special somebody one waffle at a time. 
$20
Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller
Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller
Kohl's
Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller
We think skincare products and tools should be gift-giving essentials for any holiday. For V-Day especially, this rose quartz facial roller is a great way to help your partner relax during their skincare routine. 
$20 AT KOHL'S
$20 AT SEPHORA

You don't have to subscribe to Trade Coffee's monthly coffee subscription service to order your love some coffee grounds. 

Trade Coffee Spotlight Blend - 12oz
Trade Coffee Spotlight Blend
Trade Coffee
Trade Coffee Spotlight Blend - 12oz
If your Valentine's Day gift recipient loves coffee, then give them a gift they can enjoy one cup at a time. Trade Coffee's Spotlight blend is a dark roast with a sweet aftertaste from the chocolate and vanilla undertones. 
$17
Trade Coffee Sunbeam Blend - 310 grams
Trade Coffee Sunbeam Blend
Trade Coffee
Trade Coffee Sunbeam Blend - 310 grams
Is your significant other a ray of sunshine? Then the aptly named Sunbeam blend might be perfect for them. While this blend still has that classic coffee taste, it also has some extra acidity from citrus notes. 
$17

If your valentine loves relaxing, ASOS and Nordstrom Rack have some potential gift ideas for you. 

Portofino Candles Cashmere Vanilla Large Candle - 22 oz.
Portofino Candles Cashmere Vanilla Large Candle - 22 oz.
Nordstrom Rack
Portofino Candles Cashmere Vanilla Large Candle - 22 oz.
Gift this Cashmere Vanilla Large Candle, featured a warm, cozy scent. 
$17
ASOS Design Slipper in Gray Shearling
ASOS Design Slipper in Gray Shearling
ASOS
ASOS Design Slipper in Gray Shearling
Fuzzy slippers aren't just cute -- they're also function. Even if they're open-toe slippers, these gray ASOS slippers will keep the apple of your eye's feel warm and comfortable. 
$24
ASOS Design Lounge Pajama Bottoms in Cloud Print
asos cloud pajama pant
ASOS
ASOS Design Lounge Pajama Bottoms in Cloud Print
These cloud print pajama pants in heath gray look so soft. We're almost positive your special somebody will love these. 
$20

RELATED CONTENT: 

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts