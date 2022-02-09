Shopping

44 Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love that Will Arrive by February 14

By ETonline Staff
Valentine's Day is heading our way with less than a week to shop for that special someone, your closest friends, family or other loved ones. Yep, the pressure is on.

Whether or not you have plans to celebrate your S.O. this Valentine's Day, the holiday, which is often the most polarizing of them all, is a time to celebrate love—any type of love. If you're at a loss for what to get the special individuals in your life for Valentine's Day, we're here to help. ET Style has culled the best gifts for anyone you want to treat on this love-centric occasion.

Our selection of gifts features crowd-pleasing yet meaningful ideas from flower delivery and yummy sweets to indulgent beauty buys and beautiful diamond jewelry. And if you have some beauty lovers to consider, Kylie Jenner's skincare line Kylie Skin just released a Valentine's Set, which features everything they could need for a head-to-toe glow (including a facial cleanser, serum and moisturizer as well as body scrub and lotion!). But just in case you want to shop from another brand from the Kardashian clan, Kim Kardashian's Skims just launched its Silk Collection -- and it's good. Don't worry, if you're shopping for a special guy in your life, there are plenty of options in our roundup, too.

This year, share the love with the best Valentine's Day gifts for everyone on your list below.

ET Style's Picks for Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love:

Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Levain Bakery
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. 
$27 AND UP
Skims Cozy Knit Pants
Skims Cozy Knit Pants
Skims
Skims Cozy Knit Pants
With six more weeks of winter, anyone you're shopping for will appreciate these Cozy Knit Pants from Kim Kardashian's Skims. 
$88
Garmin Tactix Delta - Solar Edition with Ballistics
Garmin Tactix Delta - Solar Edition with Ballistics
Amazon
Garmin Tactix Delta - Solar Edition with Ballistics
For that someone with a serious sense of adventure, a solar-powered tactical smartwatch with GPS will surprise and delight them.
$1400$1389
Swarovski Infinity Bangle
Swarovski Infinity Bangle
Swarovski
Swarovski Infinity Bangle
For someone who likes to sparkle, this bangle from Swarovski is the prefect way to show them you care. 
$115
A&F High Rise Mom Jeans
Abercrombie and Fitch High Rise Mom Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
A&F High Rise Mom Jeans
If the lady in your life is into '90s flare, these high rise jeans from Abercrombie & Fitch are the perfect pants to transition into spring fashion. 
$99
Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Sneaker
Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Sneaker
Nordstrom
Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Sneaker
For the Valentine with vintage style, these '77 Nike Blazers are perfect for spring. 
$85
Create Your Own Reel Viewer
Uncommon Goods Create Your Own Reel Viewer
Uncommon Goods
Create Your Own Reel Viewer
If you're of a certain age, you might recognize this as a pre-internet version of Instagram—it's like View Master, but you can create your own reel to view personal photos. It's a great gift idea for someone who loves toys from bygone days. Shop now to get your reels from Uncommon Goods by February 14th. 
$15 AND UP
Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven
Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven
Best Buy
Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven
If the cook in your life has been wanting an air fryer, this Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven is a steal. 
$130$55
Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2006
Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2006
Reserve Bar
Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2006
For the person you really want to impress, this bottle of Dom is a gift they'll remember for years. 
$500
Moment Tripod Mount for MagSafe
Moment Tripod Mount for MagSafe
Moment
Moment Tripod Mount for MagSafe
For the person who needs all the gadgets, this smartphone tripod is designed specifically for MagSafe.
$70
Fujifilm UO Exclusive Mini Link Smartphone Printer
Fujifilm UO Exclusive Mini Link Smartphone Printer
Urban Outfitters
Fujifilm UO Exclusive Mini Link Smartphone Printer
For the photo-obsessed sweetheart, this gadget lets them print snapshots straight from their smartphone.
$130
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine Dooney & Bourke Zip Satchel Bag
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine Dooney & Bourke Zip Satchel Bag
ShopDisney
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine Dooney & Bourke Zip Satchel Bag
This bag is where fashion and Disney meet. This zip satchel bag by Dooney & Bourke has a Valentine theme featuring Disney's original sweethearts, Mickey and Minnie.
$298
Long Distance Friendship Frame
Long Distance Friendship Frame
Uncommon Goods
Long Distance Friendship Frame
With this frame, you can let your long distance partner, friend or family know that you're thinking of them. When you touch your synced up frame, it your loved one's frame glows with love. 
$125 AND UP
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Camera
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Camera - Light Pink
Walmart
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Camera
This compact camera uses film for those who like to have hard copies of their pics, this gives you exposure control adjustment and easy point-and-shoot features.
$59
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set
Ulta
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set
There's a reason Chanel N°5 is so popular—the scent is intoxicating. If you want to make your sweetheart's Valentine's Day special, you can go wrong with this classic fragrance. 
$172
Sony Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds- Black
Sony Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds
Walmart
Sony Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds- Black
For someone who's really hard to shop for, these wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds from Sony are a truly thoughtful gift. 
$248
NBA 2K22
NBA 2K22
Walmart
NBA 2K22
For the basketball/video game fan, this NBA 2K22 game will make you a hero. 
$50$45
JAXJOX DumbbellConnect Adjustable Dumbbells
JAXJOX - DumbbellConnect - Adjustable Dumbbell Pair
Best Buy
JAXJOX DumbbellConnect Adjustable Dumbbells
If your loved one doesn't have space for a full home gym set up, this set of adjustable dumbbells are a space-saving solution. 
$500
CheapoAir Vacations
CheapoAir Vacations
CheapoAir
CheapoAir Vacations
Travel across the globe is starting to open up—book your loved one a vacation to remember with CheapOair. Its partners are waiving their change fees right now. 
PRICES VARY
Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars
Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars
Cameo
Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars
You might recognize this happy couple from 90 Day Fiancé—they're just one of the celebrity couples who want to spread their love in a personal video Cameo this Valentine's Day! You can choose from minor celebrities to super stars to make a custom video with a message for your sweetheart. 
$15 AND UP
Samsung The Freestyle in White
Samsung The Freestyle in White
Samsung
Samsung The Freestyle in White
For the person in your life who has to have all the gadgets, they will love being the first to get this portable smart projector from Samsung. 
$900
Blue Bottle Toddy Brew System
Blue Bottle Toddy Brew System
Blue Bottle
Blue Bottle Toddy Brew System
For the coffee lover in your life who can't get enough cold brew, this Toddy Brew System from Blue Bottle will make them swoon. 
$40
Leatherman Curl
Leatherman Curl
Leatherman
Leatherman Curl
For the handy man in your life, the Curl multitool from Leatherman is about the most romantic gift you can give him.
$90
Candy Club Winter Delights
Candy Club Winter Delights
Candy Club
Candy Club Winter Delights
Treat loved ones to a sweet candy gift box! Candy Club offers a range of sets that include gummies, savory bites and chocolates. Each "Fun Box" is filled with six 6-oz candy cups, which starts at $30 for your first box. Choose a one, three or six month gift. 
$30 AND UP
Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin
Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin
Milk Bar
Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin
If you're looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift, anyone with a sweet tooth will be ecstatic to receive a cookie tin from the famous Milk Bar. This particular set boasts 12 cookies of four bestselling flavors -- Compost, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow, Chocolate Confetti and original Confetti. Order by February 11 for Valentine's Day delivery. 
$42
The Kissing Mugs
The Kissing Mugs
Uncommon Goods
The Kissing Mugs
Normally, a coffee mug is not a romantic gift, but this set will make your partner swoon when you serve them breakfast in bed. 
$65
Fitness Dice
Uncommon Goods Fitness Dice
Uncommon Goods
Fitness Dice
Uncommon Goods has tons of creative gifts (and thoughtful gifts!). These Fitness Dice are for someone who is either workout obsessed or is in need of outside motivation to exercise. 
$19
Happy Teddy Bear
Happy Teddy Bear
Nordstrom
Happy Teddy Bear
For sweethearts who love to cuddle, this teddy bear is the perfect way to show them you care.
$35
Ghirardelli Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Small Gift Box
Ghirardelli Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Gift Box
Ghirardelli Chocolate
Ghirardelli Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Small Gift Box
Chocolates are a no-brainer Valentine's Day gift. The beloved Ghirardelli Chocolate has a ton of adorably packaged goodies for the holiday, like this heart-shaped box of decadent chocolate caramel duet hearts.
$7 AT GHIRARDELLI CHOCOLATE
Minted 12 Piece Custom Heart Puzzle
Minted 12 Piece Custom Heart Puzzle
Minted
Minted 12 Piece Custom Heart Puzzle
Brighten your loved one's Valentine's Day with a custom photo puzzle. Personalized gifts are Minted's specialty and, made with high-quality paper, this puzzle is a lasting keepsake for the family (and it's way better than a Valentine's Day card!).
$42
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Skims
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Whether you're gifting your bestie or yourself, this slinky silk slip dress will be a staple to wear on Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or any other time you want to dress things up.
$178 AT SKIMS
Royal Lochnagar Game of Thrones House Baratheon 12 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Royal Lochnagar Game of Thrones House Baratheon 12 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Drizly
Royal Lochnagar Game of Thrones House Baratheon 12 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
For the serious Game of Thrones fan/Scotch drinker, this Baratheon-themed Scotch whisky will make them swoon.
$80 AND UP
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancôme's ethereal Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's beloved fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot.
$130
Bouqs Flower Arrangement
Bouqs Flower Arrangement
Bouqs
Bouqs Flower Arrangement
Still haven't figured out what to give someone? A thoughtful gift of flowers delivered on Valentine's Day will always put a smile on someone's face. Shop the Next Day Flower Delivery options to get them by February 14th.
$49 AND UP
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum
Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum
Give the gift of facial hydration. The face serum's HydraFence is the secret key to all-day moisture and a dewy glow.
$68
Plantable Wish Cards
Plantable Wish Cards
Uncommon Goods
Plantable Wish Cards
With this gift, your loved one can watch their dreams and wishes bloom!
$10
Harry & David Chicken Enchiladas with Poblano Chili Sauce
Harry & David Chicken Enchiladas with Poblano Chili Sauce
Harry & David
Harry & David Chicken Enchiladas with Poblano Chili Sauce
Since romantic dinner plans at restaurants are currently not a safe option for many, send a delicious entree right to their doorstep instead. Harry & David has an expansive menu to choose from.
$50
Stripe & Stare x LoveShackFancy Cami & Shorts Set
Stripe & Stare x LoveShackFancy Cami & Shorts Set
Shopbop
Stripe & Stare x LoveShackFancy Cami & Shorts Set
Ready to bring the cottagecore trend to your loungewear? Stripe & Stare's pretty cami and shorts set is just what you need.
$150
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Chocolate covered strawberries are the ideal Valentine's Day sweet treat. Send to loved ones (or yourself) a dozen strawberries drizzled in gourmet chocolate.
$45 FOR A DOZEN
Wine Insiders Customer Favorites Half-Case
Wine Insiders Customer Favorites Half-Case
Wine Insiders
Wine Insiders Customer Favorites Half-Case
Bring the happy hour to them with bottles of their favorite wines. Wine Insiders has a plethora of 6-pack and 12-pack gift options whether they love crisp whites or bold reds.
$132$108
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach Outlet
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
This timeless saddle bag will be a favorite for anyone who owns it. Keep your daily essentials on you and wear it when you go for your everyday errands.
$398$139
Chatbooks Custom Canvas Wall Tiles
Chatbooks Custom Canvas Wall Tiles
Chatbooks
Chatbooks Custom Canvas Wall Tiles
If it's been a while since your loved ones have seen your face, Chatbooks makes it easy to turn a selfie into a canvas wall hanging for a truly personalized gift. It's the perfect gift for people who aren't good at decorating -- you can stick and restick them to your walls up to 50 times without nails or any damage.
$20
Kylie Skin 8-Piece Mini Set
Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner 8-Piece Mini Set
Kylie Skin
Kylie Skin 8-Piece Mini Set
Spread the love with this 8-piece set from Kylie Skin, which comes just in time for Valentine's Day. Complete with vitamin C serum, milk toner, face moisturizer, foaming face wash, walnut facial scrub, coconut body scrub, coconut body lotion and eye cream, this vegan and cruelty-free set will have anyone embracing self-love in the form of skincare. And thanks to this set of minis, anyone who uses this heart-adorned kit will have a natural glow in a few washes.
$85
UrbanStems The Sanibel
UrbanStems The Sanibel
UrbanStems
UrbanStems The Sanibel
Sending a flower arrangement is an obvious one for Valentine's Day, but hey, it's a classic for a reason. To shake things up a little bit, we suggest choosing a beautiful dried bouquet. It lasts longer, and it's a huge home decor trend right now. UrbanStems has a variety of styles in various hues with vases included. If you want the traditional Valentine's flower like red roses, they have that, too! And when you use the code LOVESTEMS, you get Free Sugarfina Champagne Bears ($9 value).
$140$85

Looking for more Valentine's Day inspo? Check out ET Style's Valentine's Day Gift Guide for everything you need to make the day romantic. 

