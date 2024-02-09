Celebrate the strength and courage of the dragon in 2024 with these perfect Lunar New Year gifts.
Lunar New Year is one of the biggest international holidays with over 2 billion people across the globe celebrating new beginnings. Although the holiday is sometimes called Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year is celebrated by various Asian countries, regions and cultures with different traditions and customs.
This year, Lunar New Year begins tomorrow, on Saturday, February 10 and is the Year of the Dragon. If you're looking for last-minute gifts to ring in the Year of the Dragon, we've rounded up some of favorite finds that symbolize good luck, prosperity and happiness. From lululemon to Our Place and Tower 28, you'll be able to find something for everyone on your list, including yourself.
lululemon Lunar New Year Everywhere Belt Bag
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with lululemon's new Everywhere Belt Bag.
Live Tinted Huestick in Origin
The award-winning, multi-purpose Huestick can be used on the eyes, lips and cheeks. It can also be applied to even out dark circles and dark spots.
Peggy Li Year of the Dragon Necklace
Don this Year of the Dragon Necklace for a blend of elegance and good fortune.
Our Place Saucy Hot Wok Set
A hot wok set including Fly By Jing’s Triple Threat Set.
JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
This croissant-shaped hobo bag from AAPI-owned label JW Pei gained popularity on social media as it was spotted on Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk and Megan Fox.
Dear Sundays No. 13
Embrace the dragon's spirit and add a touch of boldness to your nails with this chili pepper red nail polish.
Nguyen Coffee Supply The Original Phin Kit (Filter + Coffee)
This set includes a bag of coffee (ground or whole beans) and a Phin Filter — the best way to brew Vietnamese coffee. Choose a blend of Loyalty, Moxy and Truegrit coffee to delight in.
SKYLAR Flamenco Spice
This fresh scent from SKYLAR combines the energizing notes of zesty lemon and black pepper to create a bold and spiced aroma.
lululemon Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
Add an on-trend, extra layer of warmth to your look with this down-filled vest in an aesthetically pleasing bright red.
lululemon Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Jacket
With a cinchable waist and hem, you can easily customize the shape of this wonderfully warm down puffer from lululemon.
Pearl River Mart Multi-Colors 9 Dragons Design Mug with Infuser
Start your mornings by sipping on your favorite tea or coffee from this gorgeous mug adorned with a multi-color dragon design.
Mochidoki Hosting Gift Set
Celebrate Lunar New Year by treating your guests to a set of 32 mochi-covered ice creams in delicious flavors — vanilla chip, strawberry, cake batter, matcha, black sesame, purple sweet potato, mango and passion fruit — plus tea towels, wood plates and tongs for serving.
TraditionChinaStore High-End New Year of the Dragon Gold Foil Red Envelope (6 Count)
The exchange of red envelopes, often filled with money, stands as a cherished and symbolic Lunar New Year tradition. These lucky dragon envelopes are designed in Hong Kong, making them the perfect meaningful gift.
Tower 28 JuiceBalm Lip Balm
Tower 28's buttery smooth vegan tinted lip balm brings to mind the dragon's association with one of the five elements: fire.
Omsom The Omsom Bundle
This bundle allows you to try some of Omsom's best-selling East Asian and South Asian sauces to season your go-to dishes.
Fly By Jing The Hot Pot Starter Set
Enhance your Lunar New Year celebration by trying out fresh recipes and traditional New Year foods with the Fly By Jing The Hot Pot Starter Set. The full set has an electric hot pot, two pairs of silver chopsticks, two slotted spoons and a fire hot pot base.
Woobles Dragon Crochet Kit
Whether you're a crochet enthusiast or a newbie, try out this Woobles Dragon Crochet Kit.
Lo & Sons Zodiac Charm Collection
Infuse a touch of dragon-inspired charm and good luck to any ensemble with this small charm that pairs perfectly with your favorite handbag.
Harney & Sons 2024 Year of the Dragon Tea
Delight in this unique tea blend, inspired by Nian Guo — a traditional Chinese New Year's cake renowned for its delectable combination of caramel, sesame and coconut.
'Our Lunar New Year: Celebrating Lunar New Year in Asian Communities'
Learn more about how Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese and Indian families celebrate Lunar New Year with 'Our Lunar New Year: Celebrating Lunar New Year in Asian Communities' by Yobe Qiu, a children's book that educates kids (and adults!).
When is Lunar New Year?
The start of the holiday is determined by the lunar calendar — the cycles of the moon's phases. This year, Lunar New Year begins tomorrow, on Saturday, February 10 and is the Year of the Dragon.
Who celebrates Lunar New Year?
Lunar New Year celebrations usually take place over multiple days; the length varies for every culture. In China, Lunar New Year is also known as Spring Festival or Chūnjié. South Korea (Seollal), Vietnam (Tết), Mongolia (Tsagaan Sar) and many other Asian countries and regions celebrate the holiday. Lunar New Year is typically celebrated with traditional foods, family gatherings, festivals and ceremonies.
What Does 'Year of the Dragon' Mean?
Every Lunar New Year correlates to one animal and its characteristics from the Chinese zodiac, which is a cycle of 12 years and 12 animals. In 2024 we welcome the Year of the Dragon, an animal attributed with profound strength and courage. Those born during a Year of the Dragon are recognized for their confidence, leadership capabilities and bold willingness to embrace risks. No matter which Chinese zodiac you are, anticipate 2024 to unfold with a promise of prosperity and hope.
How can I celebrate the Lunar New Year?
Aside from attending a festival and supporting your local shops and restaurants, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. One such tradition is cleaning your home ahead of (but not on!) the New Year — believed to banish bad luck from the previous year. Another is sharing a meal with loved ones, featuring foods such as spring rolls, dumplings and citrus fruits and vegetables to bring luck into the new year.