Lunar New Year is one of the biggest international holidays with over 2 billion people across the globe celebrating new beginnings. Although the holiday is sometimes called Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year is celebrated by various Asian countries, regions and cultures with different traditions and customs.

This year, Lunar New Year begins tomorrow, on Saturday, February 10 and is the Year of the Dragon. If you're looking for last-minute gifts to ring in the Year of the Dragon, we've rounded up some of favorite finds that symbolize good luck, prosperity and happiness. From lululemon to Our Place and Tower 28, you'll be able to find something for everyone on your list, including yourself.

When is Lunar New Year?

The start of the holiday is determined by the lunar calendar — the cycles of the moon's phases. This year, Lunar New Year begins tomorrow, on Saturday, February 10 and is the Year of the Dragon.

Who celebrates Lunar New Year?

Lunar New Year celebrations usually take place over multiple days; the length varies for every culture. In China, Lunar New Year is also known as Spring Festival or Chūnjié. South Korea (Seollal), Vietnam (Tết), Mongolia (Tsagaan Sar) and many other Asian countries and regions celebrate the holiday. Lunar New Year is typically celebrated with traditional foods, family gatherings, festivals and ceremonies.

What Does 'Year of the Dragon' Mean?

Every Lunar New Year correlates to one animal and its characteristics from the Chinese zodiac, which is a cycle of 12 years and 12 animals. In 2024 we welcome the Year of the Dragon, an animal attributed with profound strength and courage. Those born during a Year of the Dragon are recognized for their confidence, leadership capabilities and bold willingness to embrace risks. No matter which Chinese zodiac you are, anticipate 2024 to unfold with a promise of prosperity and hope.

How can I celebrate the Lunar New Year?

Aside from attending a festival and supporting your local shops and restaurants, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. One such tradition is cleaning your home ahead of (but not on!) the New Year — believed to banish bad luck from the previous year. Another is sharing a meal with loved ones, featuring foods such as spring rolls, dumplings and citrus fruits and vegetables to bring luck into the new year.