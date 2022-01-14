Shopping

The Best Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services to Gift This Valentine's Day

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Red Roses
There's nothing quite like the gift of a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers or a longer-lasting houseplant to express that you're thinking of someone. With Valentine's Day approaching, there's no time like the present to order some blooms for that special person in your life! 

Whether you're hoping to freshen up their home decor with tried-and-true roses or a carnation bouquet (or lilies, or a sunflower bouquet...), you're looking for a gift, or you want to send your Dad, Mom, siblings, or expectant mom an unexpected arrangement with bright, colorful and unique buds, a flower delivery service will have you covered for any floral gift idea to give this Valentine's Day and beyond.

Are you not one for farm fresh flowers? Not to worry, there's still a collection of plants that will make your loved one smile. A new houseplant (like the ever-popular fiddle leaf fig) or a DIY kit for homegrown herbs is a surefire win for the plant lovers in your life. That said, if you want to present someone with something a little more decorative to celebrate them, an artfully crafted bouquet of seasonal flowers for a flower delivery will be the perfect gift for anyone on your shopping list -- whether they claim to have a green thumb or not.

Looking for a selection of show-stopping flower arrangements and more to celebrate the special place they have in your life? Flower delivery companies will send everything you're looking for straight to the doorstep (and in some cases, on the same day with contactless delivery when you can't physically be there). To make the occasion even sweeter, most brands tap local florists, which means you get to support small businesses while making a loved one's day with the thoughtful gift of beautiful flowers.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite online flower delivery services that are offering beautiful Valentine's Day selections.  

BloomsyBox Subscription
BloomsyBox
BloomsyBox
BloomsyBox Subscription
BloomsyBox offers the best flowers picked for you starting from $45 and up. Gift this floral box to wow your special someone every month.
$45 AND UP BLOOMSYBOX
UrbanStems The Cupid
The Cupid at UrbanStems
UrbanStems
UrbanStems The Cupid
Turn to UrbanStems for a truly unique selection of fresh flowers, plants and gifts. They offer same-day delivery in NYC and Washington, DC for one-time flower bouquets as well as subscriptions. 
$130 AT URBANSTEMS
Flora2000 Red Tulips
Flora2000 Red Tulips
Flora2000
Flora2000 Red Tulips
Flora2000 might not be on your radar -- yet. The company boasts master floral arrangement artistry, eco-friendly packaging and 24/7 customer service; in the U.S., they have a few delivery options including same day delivery via a local florist or flower shop if you order before noon. And, of course, they offer beautiful flower arrangements, like these red tulips.
$55 AT FLORA2000
Bouqs Queen Bee Arrangement
Bouqs Queen Bee
Bouqs
Bouqs Queen Bee Arrangement
If you're working against the clock to get a flower delivery on its way, be sure to order a bouquet from Bouqs. The direct-to-consumer flower delivery service made famous on Shark Tank is sure to get a blossoming, romantic order to your loved one just in time for your special day.
$49 AND UP AT BOUQS
1-800-Flowers Straight From the Heart
1-800-Flowers Straight From the Heart
1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers Straight From the Heart
Nothing feels quite as iconic as 1-800-Flowers when it comes to fresh flower delivery. Whether you're sending a flower arrangement to a significant other, friends or family members or ordering plants to spruce up the home for cuddling season, expect a wide variety of offerings and reliable same-day delivery. 
$75 AND UP AT 1-800-FLOWERS
Rainbow Rose Bouquet by FTD
FTD Rainbow Roses
FTD
Rainbow Rose Bouquet by FTD
Looking for a more unique arrangement? FTD has rainbow roses that will surely please that quirky person in your life! FTD uses the same florist network as ProFlowers, so you can trust your recipient will receive a fresh, stunning and contactless delivery.
$50 AND UP AT FTD
ProFlowers I Heart You Bamboo Plant
ProFlowers I Heart You Bamboo Plant
ProFlowers
ProFlowers I Heart You Bamboo Plant
ProFlowers has a large florist network, ensuring you'll be able to find the perfect flowers (or a bamboo plant) for whatever you're celebrating. Order your loved one an arrangement like this one to add a whimsical touch to their home.
$35 AT PROFLOWERS
Farmgirl Flowers First Blush Arrangement
Farmgirl Flowers First Blush
Farmgirl Flowers
Farmgirl Flowers First Blush Arrangement
Odds are you've heard of the floral company Farmgirl Flowers (or at the very least, seen the brand's arrangements on Instagram). This season, Farmgirl Flowers carries a range of seasonal fresh blooms spanning options with a traditional flower type to less conventional stylings, such as this fresh and beautiful bouquet that comes in a burlap bag and ribbon.
$136 AT FARMGIRL FLOWERS

 

