Black Friday sales are well underway and if you haven’t yet started your holiday shopping, now’s the time. With shipping delays and other COVID restrictions expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, there’s no shortage of savings events to take advantage of -- and avoid any post-Thanksgiving Day stresses, in the process.

Thankfully, many stores have already begun rolling out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this year -- from major retailers like Amazon, Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom and Best Buy, to brands like Sur La Table and Keurig, there's dozens of amazing, early Black Friday sales that are live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

After a year of basically hibernating at home and living in loungewear, we're so excited to reconnect with our loved ones and celebrate the holiday season properly -- and show them love with the perfect gift, as well.

Whether you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Black Friday sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need.

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the best Black Friday discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best early Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales to shop today, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big on the biggest shopping day of the year! Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the skincare lover in your life and check out the best Black Friday beauty sales that are happening now.

Samsung 55" Frame TV Walmart Samsung 55" Frame TV Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. $1,398 $998 Buy Now

The Always Pan Our Place The Always Pan Our Place is having their biggest sale of the year with major discounts on dinnerware, home goods and, of course, the do-it-all Always Pan. $145 $99 Buy Now

Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality. $800 $150 Buy Now

More Early Black Friday Sales to Shop Now:

The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Michael Kors: The Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek has handbags. puffer jackets, and shoes up to 70% off.

Coach: Save up to 70% and take an extra 25% off Coach bags, gifts, accessories, and outerwear at Coach Outlet's Black Friday Flash Sale.

Girlfriend Collective: Take 30% off sitewide until November 29.

Kate Spade: Ending Nov. 23, take up to 50% off select bags, wallets and jewelry with code BFPREVIEW.

J.Crew: Get up to 50% off holiday party-ready styles and 30% off sale styles with code SALETIME.

Macy's: Macy's Black Friday Preview Sale is on through Nov. 22, shoppers can take up to 20% off select merchandise with the code SCORE.

JCPenney: Black Friday deals are live at JCPenney. Save on clothing, home and holiday gifts.

Nordstrom: Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 40% on top products at Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale -- happening now through Nov. 26.

Columbia Sportswear: The Early Black Friday sale is on at Columbia Sportswear! Through Nov. 21, shoppers can take up to 40% off select gear, plus enjoy free shipping on orders of more than $99.

The Best Black Friday Tech and TV Deals

Samsung: Enjoy ET's exclusive early access to Samsung's Black Friday event with the best deals on laptops, Samsung smartwatches and Galaxy phones.

Best Buy: With Black Friday prices guaranteed, get up to $800 off select TVs, and other savings on video games, laptops, home appliances and more.

The Best Black Friday Home, Furniture, and Mattress Deals

Dyson: Get $50 off the Dyson V8 Absolute until November 27, and $50 off the Dyson V10 Absolute until December 4.

Keurig: Everything at Keurig is now 20% off, including coffee makers and K-Cups with code HOLIDAYJOY21 until Sunday, Nov. 21.

Casper: Save up to 50% off select Casper mattresses at the Last Call Sale plus 10% off the Original and everything else.

Brooklinen: Stock up on sheets, duvets and more with 20% off sitewide at Brooklinen’s Early Black Friday sale.

Overstock: Overstock just launched thousands of 70% off early Black Friday deals on furniture, home goods, and mattresses.

Nectar Sleep: Shop early access to the Nectar Nap Friday Sale and take $100 off your mattress, including one of the best mattresses in a box, and get $399 worth of sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector for free through Nov. 20.

Allswell: Black Friday arrived early with 20% off everything at Allswell! Just use code THANKFUL.

Layla Sleep: The Layla Hybrid Mattress is $200 off and the Memory Foam Mattress is $150 off until November 28.

The Best Black Friday Cookware Deals

Williams Sonoma: At Williams Sonoma's Black Friday Sale, save up to 50% off kitchen deals and take an extra 20% off clearance with code EXTRA.

Sur La Table: Save up to 55% on cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad and Staub.

Our Place: The brand behind the Always Pan is having its biggest sale of the year. Take up to $125 off!

Caraway: Ending Nov. 30, take 10% off when you spend $95 or more, 15% off when you spend $395 and up or 20% off when you spend $525 or more.

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

Soko Glam: Save 30% sitewide at Soko Glam when you use the promo code SGWONDERLAND30.

SkinStore: Give your skin the rejuvenation & hydration it deserves with 25% off Face Masks.

Lancome: For a limited time, shoppers can get 25% off their order or 30% off when you sing up or sing in to Lancome.

It Cosmetics: Get a head start on holiday shopping with up to 50% off select sale items at It Cosmetics.

