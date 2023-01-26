Shopping

Bomber Jackets Are the Ultimate Cool-Girl Staple for Winter — Shop Styles from Nordstrom, Amazon and More

By Lauren Gruber
Bomber Jackets for Fall
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Top Gun: Maverick just received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, and we have to admit Miles Teller isn't the only reason why we couldn't take our eyes off our screens. Each member of the squadron looked effortlessly cool, and it's thanks — at least in part — to the bomber jacket.

The military-inspired silhouette dates back to the 1930s with a series of jacket styles created for America's armed forces, such as the B-15, and evolved into the shape we know today in the early 1950s, the MA-1. The style didn't hit civilians until the 1960s, when the rise of British counter-culture started to adopt bomber jackets as part of their everyday aesthetic, according to High Snobiety. The jacket was synonymous with working-class individuals and eventually the grunge and alt-rock movements of the late '90s and early 2000s. By then, the bomber started appearing in high fashion, such as Raf Simons' Spring/Summer 2000 collection, and has remained a subversive street style essential for men and women ever since. 

Alpha Industries Men's B-15 Flight Jacket
Alpha Industries Men's B-15 Flight Jacket
Amazon
Alpha Industries Men's B-15 Flight Jacket

For the real deal, go for a bomber jacket from U.S. military outfitter Alpha Industries — we love the fur collar on the B-15 model for fall.

$190

This season, we're seeing literal interpretations of the original MA-1 military jacket as well as modern spins with experimental colors, eye-catching patterns, and luxe textures, including leather, fur, shearling and sherpa. Given its simple silhouette, the bomber jacket is incredibly easy to style — it looks just as great juxtaposed with feminine dresses as it does with military-inspired boots such as Doc Martens. Below, shop our favorite versions of the edgy style staple for winter.

The Best Bomber Jackets for Women 2022

Sam Edelman Leather Bomber Jacket
Sam Edelman Leather Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Leather Bomber Jacket

This jacket lives up to its ideal of being the bomb, with every zipped pocket and fold of glossy leather.

$350$230
Athleta Westbound Sherpa Jacket
Athleta Westbound Sherpa Jacket
Athleta
Athleta Westbound Sherpa Jacket

Take over $100 off this machine-washable sherpa jacket from Athleta — available in sizes S-3X.

$159$50
Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Bomber Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Bomber Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Bomber Jacket

Despite its cropped length, this bomber jacket will keep you warm thanks to a wind- and water-resistant nylon shell and recycled polyester insulation.

$140$105
superdown Oliver Faux Fur Jacket
superdown Oliver Faux Fur Jacket
Revolve
superdown Oliver Faux Fur Jacket

This faux fur and leather jacket will keep you looking cool while feeling cozy.

$138
ASOS DESIGN Curve Onion Quilt Bomber Jacket
ASOS DESIGN Curve Onion Quilt Bomber Jacket
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve Onion Quilt Bomber Jacket

Stay super cozy throughout the colder months in a quilted bomber with a relaxed silhouette.

$74
Alo Yoga Sherpa Utility Gear Bomber Jacket
Alo Yoga Sherpa Utility Gear Bomber Jacket
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Sherpa Utility Gear Bomber Jacket

This bomber from athleisure brand Alo Yoga features mixed-media sherpa and faux leather-accented bomber with a cozy fleece lining.

$218
Overland Lacey Shearling Sheepskin Bomber Jacket
Overland Lacey Shearling Sheepskin Bomber Jacket
Overland
Overland Lacey Shearling Sheepskin Bomber Jacket

If you're willing to invest in a genuine shearling bomber you'll wear for decades to come, we recommend this stunning option from Overland.

$595
Everlane The ReNew Long Liner
Everlane The ReNew Long Liner
Everlane
Everlane The ReNew Long Liner

"I was freezing my butt off during an unexpected cold spell and ducked into the store hopeful for an emergency jacket," said one five-star reviewer of this longline bomber. "Since this was on sale, it was a no brainer. It’s a perfect oversized fit to add sweaters underneath or a heavier coat on top to take it through the seasons."

$198$129
BERNIE Mixed Media High Pile Fleece Bomber Jacket
BERNIE Mixed Media High Pile Fleece Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom
BERNIE Mixed Media High Pile Fleece Bomber Jacket

An oversized collar, leather panels and fuzzy fleece make this a great statement jacket for cooler weather.

$240$120
Levis Women's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Levis Women's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom
Levis Women's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket

Reviewers praised this faux leather jacket for its high-quality feel and perfectly oversized fit.

$150$99
Patagonia Women's Zemer Bomber Jacket
Patagonia Women's Zemer Bomber Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia Women's Zemer Bomber Jacket

Lightweight yet incredibly warm, this padded bomber from sustainable outdoor wear brand Patagonia has weather-resistant shell.

$199
Donna Salyers Fabulous Furs Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
Donna Salyers Fabulous Furs Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Donna Salyers Fabulous Furs Faux Fur Bomber Jacket

Faux fur isn't just fun, it's also stylish. Wear this jacket with jeans and your favorite boots or a little black dress. It's certified vegan, so you can rest assured no animals were harmed during the manufacturing process. 

$355$175
Beyond Yoga Brave The Elements Sherpa Bomber
Beyond Yoga Brave The Elements Sherpa Bomber
Beyond Yoga
Beyond Yoga Brave The Elements Sherpa Bomber

This snuggly sherpa is perfect for layering or wearing indoors on extra-chilly days.

$169$144
Mango Light Quilted Anorak
Mango Light Quilted Anorak
Mango
Mango Light Quilted Anorak

Available in sizes XXS-XXL, this quilted bomber jacket is made with a water-repellent shell and recycled polyester padding.

$100

