Top Gun: Maverick just received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, and we have to admit Miles Teller isn't the only reason why we couldn't take our eyes off our screens. Each member of the squadron looked effortlessly cool, and it's thanks — at least in part — to the bomber jacket.
The military-inspired silhouette dates back to the 1930s with a series of jacket styles created for America's armed forces, such as the B-15, and evolved into the shape we know today in the early 1950s, the MA-1. The style didn't hit civilians until the 1960s, when the rise of British counter-culture started to adopt bomber jackets as part of their everyday aesthetic, according to High Snobiety. The jacket was synonymous with working-class individuals and eventually the grunge and alt-rock movements of the late '90s and early 2000s. By then, the bomber started appearing in high fashion, such as Raf Simons' Spring/Summer 2000 collection, and has remained a subversive street style essential for men and women ever since.
For the real deal, go for a bomber jacket from U.S. military outfitter Alpha Industries — we love the fur collar on the B-15 model for fall.
This season, we're seeing literal interpretations of the original MA-1 military jacket as well as modern spins with experimental colors, eye-catching patterns, and luxe textures, including leather, fur, shearling and sherpa. Given its simple silhouette, the bomber jacket is incredibly easy to style — it looks just as great juxtaposed with feminine dresses as it does with military-inspired boots such as Doc Martens. Below, shop our favorite versions of the edgy style staple for winter.
This jacket lives up to its ideal of being the bomb, with every zipped pocket and fold of glossy leather.
Take over $100 off this machine-washable sherpa jacket from Athleta — available in sizes S-3X.
Despite its cropped length, this bomber jacket will keep you warm thanks to a wind- and water-resistant nylon shell and recycled polyester insulation.
This faux fur and leather jacket will keep you looking cool while feeling cozy.
Stay super cozy throughout the colder months in a quilted bomber with a relaxed silhouette.
This bomber from athleisure brand Alo Yoga features mixed-media sherpa and faux leather-accented bomber with a cozy fleece lining.
If you're willing to invest in a genuine shearling bomber you'll wear for decades to come, we recommend this stunning option from Overland.
"I was freezing my butt off during an unexpected cold spell and ducked into the store hopeful for an emergency jacket," said one five-star reviewer of this longline bomber. "Since this was on sale, it was a no brainer. It’s a perfect oversized fit to add sweaters underneath or a heavier coat on top to take it through the seasons."
An oversized collar, leather panels and fuzzy fleece make this a great statement jacket for cooler weather.
Reviewers praised this faux leather jacket for its high-quality feel and perfectly oversized fit.
Lightweight yet incredibly warm, this padded bomber from sustainable outdoor wear brand Patagonia has weather-resistant shell.
Faux fur isn't just fun, it's also stylish. Wear this jacket with jeans and your favorite boots or a little black dress. It's certified vegan, so you can rest assured no animals were harmed during the manufacturing process.
This snuggly sherpa is perfect for layering or wearing indoors on extra-chilly days.
Available in sizes XXS-XXL, this quilted bomber jacket is made with a water-repellent shell and recycled polyester padding.
