Top Gun: Maverick just received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, and we have to admit Miles Teller isn't the only reason why we couldn't take our eyes off our screens. Each member of the squadron looked effortlessly cool, and it's thanks — at least in part — to the bomber jacket.

The military-inspired silhouette dates back to the 1930s with a series of jacket styles created for America's armed forces, such as the B-15, and evolved into the shape we know today in the early 1950s, the MA-1. The style didn't hit civilians until the 1960s, when the rise of British counter-culture started to adopt bomber jackets as part of their everyday aesthetic, according to High Snobiety. The jacket was synonymous with working-class individuals and eventually the grunge and alt-rock movements of the late '90s and early 2000s. By then, the bomber started appearing in high fashion, such as Raf Simons' Spring/Summer 2000 collection, and has remained a subversive street style essential for men and women ever since.

This season, we're seeing literal interpretations of the original MA-1 military jacket as well as modern spins with experimental colors, eye-catching patterns, and luxe textures, including leather, fur, shearling and sherpa. Given its simple silhouette, the bomber jacket is incredibly easy to style — it looks just as great juxtaposed with feminine dresses as it does with military-inspired boots such as Doc Martens. Below, shop our favorite versions of the edgy style staple for winter.

The Best Bomber Jackets for Women 2022

Everlane The ReNew Long Liner Everlane Everlane The ReNew Long Liner "I was freezing my butt off during an unexpected cold spell and ducked into the store hopeful for an emergency jacket," said one five-star reviewer of this longline bomber. "Since this was on sale, it was a no brainer. It’s a perfect oversized fit to add sweaters underneath or a heavier coat on top to take it through the seasons." $198 $129 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Patagonia Winter Sale: Save Up to 40% on Puffers, Fleeces, and More

The Best Jerseys, Coolers, and More Merch for 2023 NFL Playoff Teams

The 21 Best Winter Coats and Jackets on Amazon

Save Up to 60% On Michael Kors Handbags, Coats, Loafers and More

The 12 Warmest Winter Coats for Women to Shop in 2023