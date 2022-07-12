Amazon Prime Day 2022 Tory Burch Deals: Save on Sandals, Handbags and More
Summer is here and if clearing out the cobwebs from spring cleaning means you made room for a new Tory Burch handbag or sandals, that's some spring cleaning we can get behind. When we're shopping for new purses, there are two words that get us to stop and shop: deal and designer and you can find both at Amazon Prime Day! Right now, you can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, shoes and accessories to shop with Amazon Prime Day deals, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.
Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous double T logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag, you're sure to find a great deal on wardrobe staples with these Amazon Prime Day deals.
Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Tory Burch.
Now, you can wear Tory Burch glasses.
This crossbody bag can fit all of your credit cards.
These Tory Burch studded jelly sandals are poolside ready.
These fun shades are polarized to reduce glare.
Upgrade last year's wedge to this beautiful Tory Burch wedge with a padded leather footbed
These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a must-have.
The T Monogram Coated Canvas Tote is a fab, roomy bag to take to your in-office days.
These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection.
This sleek Miller Metal Bag can be held by hand or converted into a shoulder bag.
Unique and chic, you'll put these Tory Burch Sunglasses on in the spring and you won't take them off even in the winter.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Designer Handbags
Coach Sale: Take Up to 50% Off the Season's Hottest Handbags
Tory Burch Summer Sale: 20 Pieces to Shop Before your Summer Vacation
Shop the 22 Best Early Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale
30 Best 4th of July Sales: Shop Deals on Tech, Fashion, Beauty & More
18 Handbags for Summer 2022 That Are Both Stylish and Practical
The Handbag Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Love Is On Sale for Under $70
See Ariana Grande's Bold Vera Wang Look From Brother Frankie's Wedding