Summer is here and if clearing out the cobwebs from spring cleaning means you made room for a new Tory Burch handbag or sandals, that's some spring cleaning we can get behind. When we're shopping for new purses, there are two words that get us to stop and shop: deal and designer and you can find both at Amazon Prime Day! Right now, you can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, shoes and accessories to shop with Amazon Prime Day deals, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.

Tory Burch is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous double T logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag, you're sure to find a great deal on wardrobe staples with these Amazon Prime Day deals.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Tory Burch.

Tory Burch TY7106 Dark Tortoise Frame Amazon Tory Burch TY7106 Dark Tortoise Frame These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection. $131 $89 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Coach Sale: Take Up to 50% Off the Season's Hottest Handbags

Tory Burch Summer Sale: 20 Pieces to Shop Before your Summer Vacation

Shop the 22 Best Early Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

30 Best 4th of July Sales: Shop Deals on Tech, Fashion, Beauty & More

18 Handbags for Summer 2022 That Are Both Stylish and Practical

The Handbag Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Love Is On Sale for Under $70

See Ariana Grande's Bold Vera Wang Look From Brother Frankie's Wedding