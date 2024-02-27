These are the new and bestselling styles that will keep you looking cool in the sun.
The weather outside may be frightful, but thankfully, the warmer days of spring break 2024 are almost here. If you're looking for a new pair of sunnies to wear while soaking up rays — whether you're going on vacation or staying in town — don't miss the new Quay x Danielle Guizio collection.
The Australian eyewear company's collab with the New York-based fashion designer includes both sunglasses and glasses (prescription and fashion). You may know Guizio for her sexy going-out looks, and these sunglasses definitely fit that vibe.
Shop All Quay x Danielle Guizio
The Quay x Danielle Guizio collection features five styles in different colorways, starting at $125. These it-girl glasses and sunglasses styles are trend-forward and make the perfect finishing touch to your spring break look.
Shop all the Quay x Danielle Guizio styles below from cat-eye sunglasses to square-shape prescription glasses. Plus, check out some more great spring break-ready sunglasses styles from Quay ahead.
Quay x Danielle Guizio
Slate Sunglasses
These chic, narrow cat-eye sunglasses offer a vintage, face-flattering look.
Balance Sunglasses
Make a statement in these wrap shield sunglasses. Check out the pink colorway, too, for a Barbiecore moment.
Uniform Sunglasses
Embrace a bold look with these thick, oversized square sunglasses.
Les Glasses
These chic square glasses come in prescription and non-prescription options.
Lucky You Glasses
These prescription and non-prescription glasses have a subtle cat-eye for a softer look.
More Spring Break-ready Quay Styles
After Party Sunglasses
These sunglasses are ready for the after-party with an oversized fit and a catty brow.
Vibe Check Sunglasses
These photo-ready sunglasses have an on-trend small frame.
Narrow Down Sunglasses
This spring-ready boxy cat eye has a vintage flair.
Jezabell Sunglasses
These big and glamorous sunglasses have a retro round shape.
High Key Sunglasses
This is Quay's No. 1 bestselling aviator that comes in two sizes.
Hyped Up Sunglasses
These square-shaped sunglasses embrace the '90s trend.
Hotel Lobby Sunglasses
This geometric cat eye is movie star chic with a bold oversized fit.
Front Cover Sunglasses
Catch their eye in these oversized square frames.
Level Up Sunglasses
These are Quay's most popular square frames. These sunnies feature angled outer edges to enhance your cheekbones.
Big Time Sunglasses
These lightweight sunnies from Quay go with just about any outfit, and their geometric frames are made to suit all face shapes.