Quay x Danielle Guizio Collab: Get Ready for Spring Break With This New Quay Sunglasses Collection

Quay x Danielle Guizio
Quay
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:05 AM PST, February 27, 2024

These are the new and bestselling styles that will keep you looking cool in the sun.

The weather outside may be frightful, but thankfully, the warmer days of spring break 2024 are almost here. If you're looking for a new pair of sunnies to wear while soaking up rays — whether you're going on vacation or staying in town — don't miss the new Quay x Danielle Guizio collection.

The Australian eyewear company's collab with the New York-based fashion designer includes both sunglasses and glasses (prescription and fashion). You may know Guizio for her sexy going-out looks, and these sunglasses definitely fit that vibe.

Shop All Quay x Danielle Guizio

The Quay x Danielle Guizio collection features five styles in different colorways, starting at $125. These it-girl glasses and sunglasses styles are trend-forward and make the perfect finishing touch to your spring break look.

Shop all the Quay x Danielle Guizio styles below from cat-eye sunglasses to square-shape prescription glasses. Plus, check out some more great spring break-ready sunglasses styles from Quay ahead.

Quay x Danielle Guizio

Slate Sunglasses

Slate Sunglasses
Quay

Slate Sunglasses

These chic, narrow cat-eye sunglasses offer a vintage, face-flattering look.

Balance Sunglasses

Balance Sunglasses
Quay

Balance Sunglasses

Make a statement in these wrap shield sunglasses. Check out the pink colorway, too, for a Barbiecore moment.

Uniform Sunglasses

Uniform Sunglasses
Quay

Uniform Sunglasses

Embrace a bold look with these thick, oversized square sunglasses.

Les Glasses

Les Glasses
Quay

Les Glasses

These chic square glasses come in prescription and non-prescription options. 

$125 and up

Shop Now

Lucky You Glasses

Lucky You Glasses
Quay

Lucky You Glasses

These prescription and non-prescription glasses have a subtle cat-eye for a softer look. 

$125 and up

Shop Now

More Spring Break-ready Quay Styles 

After Party Sunglasses

After Party Sunglasses
Quay

After Party Sunglasses

These sunglasses are ready for the after-party with an oversized fit and a catty brow.

Vibe Check Sunglasses

Vibe Check Sunglasses
Quay

Vibe Check Sunglasses

These photo-ready sunglasses have an on-trend small frame.

Narrow Down Sunglasses

Narrow Down Sunglasses
Quay

Narrow Down Sunglasses

This spring-ready boxy cat eye has a vintage flair.

Jezabell Sunglasses

Jezabell Sunglasses
Quay

Jezabell Sunglasses

These big and glamorous sunglasses have a retro round shape.

High Key Sunglasses

High Key Sunglasses
Quay

High Key Sunglasses

This is Quay's No. 1 bestselling aviator that comes in two sizes.

Hyped Up Sunglasses

Hyped Up Sunglasses
Quay

Hyped Up Sunglasses

These square-shaped sunglasses embrace the '90s trend.

Hotel Lobby Sunglasses

Hotel Lobby Sunglasses
Quay

Hotel Lobby Sunglasses

This geometric cat eye is movie star chic with a bold oversized fit.

Front Cover Sunglasses

Front Cover Sunglasses
Quay

Front Cover Sunglasses

Catch their eye in these oversized square frames.

Level Up Sunglasses

Level Up Sunglasses
QUAY

Level Up Sunglasses

These are Quay's most popular square frames. These sunnies feature angled outer edges to enhance your cheekbones.

Big Time Sunglasses

Big Time Sunglasses
Quay Australia

Big Time Sunglasses

These lightweight sunnies from Quay go with just about any outfit, and their geometric frames are made to suit all face shapes.

