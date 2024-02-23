As we gear up for a spring chock-full of travel and new seasonal adventures, having a take-everywhere tote bag is really a must. From the beach to brunch, a lightweight and roomy tote is really a year-round staple for staying organized on the go. Fortunately, there are more than a few styles on the market that are equal parts practical and stylish — with one, in particular, even boasting the coveted Oprah seal of approval.

The Brouk & Co tote found itself on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023 list. "You get a lot of bang for your buck with this cotton canvas tote," Oprah said of the bag and now even more so. The everyday stripe tote is now on sale for just $25 at Amazon.

With striped nylon handles, an internal zipper pocket and two slide-in pockets, the Brouk & Co tote holds any and all daily essentials while adding a polished touch to your outfit. There's also a snap exterior pocket to keep your phone safe and within easy reach.

Oprah also said, "It’s just right for the person in your life who needs to schlep a lot of stuff.” Amazon shoppers agree with one person saying they "love this bag for grocery shopping, running errands or going out for the day. The bag is the perfect size and holds everything!"

The spring-ready tote is currently on sale in two different colors, brown and blue. If you've been looking for an excuse to invest in a quality, on-the-go bag ahead of the new spring season, consider this your sign to add an Oprah-loved accessory to your cart.

