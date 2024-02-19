If rain and snowy weather are dampening your mood, keep your chin up: Spring Break 2024 will be here before you know it. In a matter of mere weeks, the sun will shine, temperatures will warm up, and you'll have a great opportunity to plan a Spring Break trip with friends or family.

Spring Break is a wonderful time to relax on a beach, explore a new city or set sail on an oceanic adventure. Whether you're planning a road trip with friends from school or a family vacation, Spring Break is full of opportunities to learn more about the world around us and about our loved ones.

One thing you definitely want to avoid during your exciting spring trip is overspending. Blowing your hard-earned money on getting to your destination and therefore not having much left in your travel budget to enjoy yourself while there is simply not the way to go. That's why we've shopped around for the best Spring Break travel deals — from discounted flights to low-cost lodging and cruise deals — so you can save money for what really matters.

Below, shop the best Spring Break travel deals of 2024.

Best Spring Break 2024 Flight Deals

Southwest Airlines

From now until February 22, enjoy cheaper fares — as low as $49 for a one-way — when you book during the Southwest Spring Sale. And don't worry about changing your mind on where to fly, because Southwest won't charge change fees on flights. Save more when you book your flight and hotel or your flight and rental car together.

Book with Southwest Airlines

JetBlue

Find fares starting at $49 when you shop for airline tickets from JetBlue. You can also check their vacation packages for deals that work for your Spring Break plans.

Book with JetBlue

Best Spring Break 2024 Hotel Deals

Booking.com

Book with Bookings.com

Travelers can save 15% or more for trips before April 1, 2024 — a deal that's perfect for Spring Breakers.

Hotels.com

Procrastinators and spontaneous travelers rejoice: Hotels.com is known for spectacular last-minute getaway deals. One Key members earn points when they book with Hotels.com, Vrbo or Expedia.

Book with Hotels.com

Best Spring Break 2024 Cruise Deals

Priceline Cruises

Priceline is a destination for all things travel, and that includes cruises. Right now, Priceline has cruise deals and offers from popular cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Carnival and more.

Book with Priceline

Best Spring Break 2024 Deals on Full-Home Stays

Vrbo

If your Spring Break dreams include a private stay in a full home where even the family dog can join in on the fun, check out the available vacation rental properties on Vrbo. One Key members earn points when they book with Vrbo, Expedia or Hotels.com.

Book on Vrbo