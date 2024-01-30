We've sorted through the thrillers, romance novels, memoirs and more to find the best books to read this winter.
Bundled up in a blanket with your favorite hot beverage and a good book is one of the best parts of winter. Outside of deciding which drink to brew, the most challenging part about settling in for a riveting read is choosing the novel itself.
E-readers and overnight online deliveries have put a library of unlimited books at our fingertips. From non-fiction to science fiction genres and celebrity memories to book-to-screen adaptations, there are all kinds of incredible pages to pursue this winter. Fantasy lovers will want to get their hands on New York Times best-selling author Sarah J. Maas' newest release in her Crescent City Collection, House of Flame and Shadows.
House of Flame and Shadow
House of Flame and Shadow is the third and final book in The Crescent City novels, which brim with magic, intrigue and steamy romance. In the latest book, you'll follow Bryce Quinlan who is lost in a new world and hoping to find her way back to Midgard.
If fantasy isn't what you fancy, we've rounded up plenty of other newly released book picks, from romance to history-inspired narratives to edge-of-your-seat thrillers and everything in between. Whether you read to enter a new world or to learn more about the world you live in, we've found a book you'll want on your reading list. The only problem with browsing our list below is that some of these books you won't be able to put down.
The Best Winter Reads of 2024
Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself
Crystal Harris’ new memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself gives an inside look into her time at the Playboy Mansion, where she was one of Hugh Hefner's selected girlfriends. Her candid memoir gives insight into the infamous mansion while documenting her transformative journey since those days.
Missing Persons: A Private Novel by James Patterson and Adam Hamdy
James Patterson and Adam Hamdy's latest novel, Missing Persons, claims to be the "most exciting international thriller series since Jason Bourne."
First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston
A Reese's Book Club Pick, First Lie Wins is a thriller that centers around Evie Porter, who is actually someone else and was given her identity by the mysterious Mr. Smith. Evie wants a new life, but one slip-up will change her future forever.
Love, Me: A Novel by Jessica Saunders
In Jessica Saunders' novel Love, Me, Rachel seemingly has the perfect life as a married lawyer with two kids. But everything is turned upside down when her old high school boyfriend, who is now a famous actor, reemerges in her life.
Long Gone (Harper Adams Mystery) by Denise Swank
A disgraced former detective, Harper Adams, gets the chance to put her investigative skills to use again when a woman enlists the help of the law firm where Adams works to declare her missing husband legally dead.
The Women: A Novel by Kristin Hannah
Kristin Hannah, author of The Nightingale, has a new book hitting shelves on February 6. The Women tells the story of Frances, a field nurse who enters the Vietnam War and returns to rising political tensions.
Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton
Award-winning journalist Antonia Hylton explains the 93-year-old history of Crownsville Hospital, a segregated asylum that still stands in Maryland, in her book Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum, which was one of Amazon's Best Books of January.
Sun Seekers: A Novel by Rachel McRady
Sun Seekers was named Book of the Week in Maria Shriver's The Sunday Paper. The heartwarming novel tells the story of Grace and her grandfather with dementia who disappear together when they go on an adventure to chase the sun.
The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins
When a married couple moves into their family estate, they start to question the life of the late heiress who previously owned the home — specifically the truth about the death of her four husbands — in Rachel Hawkin's new novel The Heiress.
Horse: A Novel by Geraldine Brooks
Horse, which was released in mid-January, is already an award-winning novel that focuses on race, art and history.
Good Material: A Novel by Dolly Alderton
Andy is homeless with a struggling comedy career. When his girlfriend breaks up with him, he wonders why everyone else around him has managed to grow up in Dolly Alderton's latest novel, Good Material.
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
Digging a foundation for a new development in the 1970s, the residents of Pottstown are shocked to find a skeleton in a well. James McBride's novel The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store intertwines the lives of the townspeople and their community during these times.
Dead Man's Hand: A Pike Logan Novel by Brad Taylor
Pike Logan goes head-to-head with Russian henchman in Brad Taylor's latest installment of the Pike Logan novels, Dead Man's Hand.
If Only I Had Told Her by Laura Nowlin
Finn is in love with Autumn, the girl next door and the daughter of his mom's best friend. But he can't tell her because he's already in a relationship with Sylvie. If Only I Had Told Her by Laura Nowlin is told from multiple viewpoints and is an emotionally gripping novel about love.
Holmes, Marple & Poe: The Greatest Crime-Solving Team of the Twenty-First Century
James Patterson and Brian Sitts teamed up for the new novel Holmes, Marple & Poe: The Greatest Crime-Solving Team of the Twenty-First Century. The story revolves around three private investigators who have famous names with no known past.
The Fury by Alex Michaelides
Lana is a former movie star who invites her closest friends on a vacation to her private Greek island. But things suddenly take a turn when one of them is murdered in Alex Michaelides' new thriller The Fury.
The Waters: A Novel by Bonnie Jo Campbell
Already making its way onto multiple reading lists, The Waters by Bonnie Jo Campbell takes place in the swamps of Michigan, where family tensions are high between the Zooks.
Gothikana by RuNyx
Beauty and the Beast meets Dracula in this hardcover edition of Gothikana, an erotic and dark love story.
