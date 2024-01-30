Bundled up in a blanket with your favorite hot beverage and a good book is one of the best parts of winter. Outside of deciding which drink to brew, the most challenging part about settling in for a riveting read is choosing the novel itself.

E-readers and overnight online deliveries have put a library of unlimited books at our fingertips. From non-fiction to science fiction genres and celebrity memories to book-to-screen adaptations, there are all kinds of incredible pages to pursue this winter. Fantasy lovers will want to get their hands on New York Times best-selling author Sarah J. Maas' newest release in her Crescent City Collection, House of Flame and Shadows.

House of Flame and Shadow Amazon House of Flame and Shadow House of Flame and Shadow is the third and final book in The Crescent City novels, which brim with magic, intrigue and steamy romance. In the latest book, you'll follow Bryce Quinlan who is lost in a new world and hoping to find her way back to Midgard. $32 $20 Shop Now

If fantasy isn't what you fancy, we've rounded up plenty of other newly released book picks, from romance to history-inspired narratives to edge-of-your-seat thrillers and everything in between. Whether you read to enter a new world or to learn more about the world you live in, we've found a book you'll want on your reading list. The only problem with browsing our list below is that some of these books you won't be able to put down.

The Best Winter Reads of 2024

First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston Amazon First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston A Reese's Book Club Pick, First Lie Wins is a thriller that centers around Evie Porter, who is actually someone else and was given her identity by the mysterious Mr. Smith. Evie wants a new life, but one slip-up will change her future forever. $28 $18 Shop Now

The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins Amazon The Heiress by Rachel Hawkins When a married couple moves into their family estate, they start to question the life of the late heiress who previously owned the home — specifically the truth about the death of her four husbands — in Rachel Hawkin's new novel The Heiress. $29 $20 Shop Now

The Fury by Alex Michaelides Amazon The Fury by Alex Michaelides Lana is a former movie star who invites her closest friends on a vacation to her private Greek island. But things suddenly take a turn when one of them is murdered in Alex Michaelides' new thriller The Fury. $29 $19 Shop Now

Gothikana by RuNyx Amazon Gothikana by RuNyx Beauty and the Beast meets Dracula in this hardcover edition of Gothikana, an erotic and dark love story. $30 $20 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: