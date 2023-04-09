Save 25% on Murad's Targeted Wrinkle Corrector and More Anti-Aging Skincare, But Only Until Tomorrow
If you haven’t upgraded or restocked your skincare routine for spring, you still have another day to take advantage of Murad's Friends and Family Sale. The brand behind the TikTok-famous Targeted Wrinkle Corrector is taking 25% off its entire range of skincare products, including cleansers, moisturizers, masks, serums and more.
Now through Monday, April 10, use code FAMILY25 at checkout to unlock skincare savings on absolutely everything at Murad. Plus, you'll get free shipping with every order during Murad's biannual sale event.
Founded in the 1980s by Dr. Murad, Murad was the first brand to formulate clinical skincare products with scientifically proven results. Quickly, the revolutionary skincare brand gained popularity with celebrities like Kerry Washington, Emily Blunt and Emma Roberts who have all mentioned they're fond of the brand. Murad's scientific research is used when developing their acne and eczema products, but they also use this same diligence in their anti-aging treatments and everyday products.
Below, shop 12 best-selling skincare products from Murad's Friends and Family Event before the sale ends tomorrow.
Murad's powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment is 25% off right now. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector works like an instant filler with hyaluronic acid, flooding wrinkles with hydration to help plump, smooth and reduce wrinkle intensity.
You know those deep, painful pimples that nothing seems to help? This highly-rated Murad treatment is formulated with phytosteroids to help target the root of the problem.
Anyone can use this lightweight moisturizer made with oatmeal and niacinamide, but it can also help those with eczema find relief from dry, itchy skin when using the cream during a flare-up. According to Murad, the cream can reduce redness from eczema after continued use.
Retinal is a powerful anti-aging ingredient and Murad paired their retinal with Kangaroo paw flower and olive leaf extract to hep amplify its effects. The overnight treatment can help improve the appearance of wrinkles and saggy skin.
Custom skincare? Yes, please. With this Custom Face Serum from Murad you'll fill out a survey to target your skin concerns and the experts at Murad will formulate a serum just for you.
Formulated to promote cell turnover, this dark spot correcting serum from Murad uses glycolic acid and tranexamic acid to help reduce the appearance of dark spots.
If you have eczema or easily irritated skin, you may want to check out this gentle cleanser made with peptides and oat extract. The cleanser can help soothe and hydrate troubled skin.
You should wear sunscreen year-round, but now it's time to stock up since you'll be outdoors more. This SPF serum from Murad works as a sunscreen while also helping to brighten skin and reduce discoloration over time.
The delicate area around our eyes is one of the first places we start showing our age. Using retinol tri-active technology, this eye serum can help firm and reduce puffiness.
Luxurious, while still lightweight, this moisturizer is packed with hydrating ingredients. The hyaluronic acid, coconut extract, shea butter and avocado oil will help your skin feel silky and smooth.
Is your busy life causing you stress? This hydrating and pearly finish serum was specifically created to help reduce the appearance of stress-induced aging.
Those with acne understand that even once the pimple heals you can still be left with long-lasting red spots and scars. Using BHAs to exfoliate skin and vitamin C to help brighten skin, the InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment aims to reduce the appearance of acne scars.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 30% Off Right Now
33 Best Skincare and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine
Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed
The 18 Best Moisturizers for Your Face and Body This Spring
The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023
Shop the 26 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon
The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear All Spring Long