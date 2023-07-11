The 20 Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop Now: Save on Vitamix, KitchenAid, Ninja, Pyrex, Keurig and More
For Amazon Prime Day (spanning July 11 and 12), the online retailer is serving up major markdowns across their site. With sale prices comparable to Black Friday, these incredible deals are selling like hotcakes. You'll find deep discounts on best-selling electronics, stylish home decor, trendy apparel and so much more.
For home chefs or those doing their best The Bear impressions in their own kitchen to save on delivery fees, Prime Day is a great time to save on all your kitchen needs. Not only can you score deals on top-of-the-line kitchen appliances like a Ninja air fryer and Vitamix blender, but you can also save on non-stick cookware and handy kitchen tools to make your time in the kitchen go that much smoother. Whatever you need in your kitchen, there's a good chance you can find it discounted during this big event.
Kitchen appliance deals aren't the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we've found incredible deals on bedding, appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, the latest tech, gaming consoles plus accessories, clothing, shoes for women, handbags and more.
To ensure you don't miss any of the best deals on kitchenware, because there are almost countless offers during Prime Day, we've found the ones you won't want to miss. Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Below, shop the best deals on kitchen appliances, kitchen tools and cookware.
Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances
Create ideal textures from whole-food ingredients like greens and frozen fruit, and enjoy the convenience of blending in your favorite container. The Vitamix Immersion Blender makes it easy to operate with one hand while adding ingredients with the other.
The Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven is small enough to fit on your countertop and has the ability to bake, broil, reheat, warm, toast, air fry, convection bake, air roast, whole roast and dehydrate. With two ovens, you can cook items separately at different temperatures and different settings.
Not only does this Instant Pot Duo Plus feature an electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer, it also has 15 customizable cooking programs.
Nugget ice is the superior ice shape — don't at us. So treat yourself to fresh ice on-demand with GE’s portable ice maker, which can hold up to 3lbs of ice.
Lighter and smaller than the original KitchenAid mixer, this one has just as much power and is crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any recipe. It's still large enough to mix up to five dozen cookies at one time.
The Ninja Air Fryer ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The wide temperature range gives you the ability to airfry, reheat, or dehydrate foods, making it your new go-to appliance.
If you prefer an iced coffee for hot summer days, now you can skip the coffee shop by using this iced coffee maker from Keurig.
Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 64 oz. container is ideal for blending large batches for delicious family meals.
The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day.
Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Tools
Kick back and relax while you're cooking your next roast dinner. With the Meater Block you can track the food's temperature on your phone so you never have to worry about over- or under-cooked meat again.
Dry ingredients or wet, these are the only measuring cup you'll ever need. The set includes a 1-cup, 2-cup and 4-cup Pyrex measuring cup.
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now on sale. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
DIY soda has never been easier than with the Soda Stream. You'll get everything you need in this bundle, including the Sodastream, bottles, CO2 cylinders and flavor drops.
This sleek electric kettle can boil one cup of water in under 90 seconds. Plus, it has a 30-minute keep-warm mode.
Savvy shoppers know the importance of never letting anything go to waste. This at-home vacuum sealer allows at-home chefs to preserve food longer.
Ninja's 14-piece NeverDull knife set features a variety of German stainless steel knives with a comforting handle to make chopping and slicing easier. The knife block even has a built-in knife sharpener.
Best Prime Day Deals on Cookware
Save on Calphalon's dishwasher-safe, 6-piece cookware set. The entire set is also oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The set includes an 8" fry pan, a 10" fry pan, 3.5 qt. saucepan with a lid and a 12'' all-purpose pan with a lid.
Save now on an entire set of cookware essentials, including 1-quart and 3-quart saucepans, a 6-quart stockpot, 8.5-inch and 10-inch frying pans, 3-quart sauté pan, slotted turner and spoon.
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan.
Ninja's NeverStick Technology (used to make this cookware set) is an exclusive nonstick coating designed to handle high-heat cooking, minimize sticking and withstand aggressive scrubbing.
