For Amazon Prime Day (spanning July 11 and 12), the online retailer is serving up major markdowns across their site. With sale prices comparable to Black Friday, these incredible deals are selling like hotcakes. You'll find deep discounts on best-selling electronics, stylish home decor, trendy apparel and so much more.

Shop Amazon Prime Day

For home chefs or those doing their best The Bear impressions in their own kitchen to save on delivery fees, Prime Day is a great time to save on all your kitchen needs. Not only can you score deals on top-of-the-line kitchen appliances like a Ninja air fryer and Vitamix blender, but you can also save on non-stick cookware and handy kitchen tools to make your time in the kitchen go that much smoother. Whatever you need in your kitchen, there's a good chance you can find it discounted during this big event.

Kitchen appliance deals aren't the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we've found incredible deals on bedding, appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, the latest tech, gaming consoles plus accessories, clothing, shoes for women, handbags and more.

To ensure you don't miss any of the best deals on kitchenware, because there are almost countless offers during Prime Day, we've found the ones you won't want to miss. Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Below, shop the best deals on kitchen appliances, kitchen tools and cookware.

Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Vitamix Immersion Blender 3-Piece Set Amazon Vitamix Immersion Blender 3-Piece Set Create ideal textures from whole-food ingredients like greens and frozen fruit, and enjoy the convenience of blending in your favorite container. The Vitamix Immersion Blender makes it easy to operate with one hand while adding ingredients with the other. $190 $130 Shop Now

Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven Amazon Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven The Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven is small enough to fit on your countertop and has the ability to bake, broil, reheat, warm, toast, air fry, convection bake, air roast, whole roast and dehydrate. With two ovens, you can cook items separately at different temperatures and different settings. $350 $280 Shop Now

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL Amazon Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL The Ninja Air Fryer ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The wide temperature range gives you the ability to airfry, reheat, or dehydrate foods, making it your new go-to appliance. $160 $100 Shop Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade Amazon Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 64 oz. container is ideal for blending large batches for delicious family meals. $550 $300 Shop Now

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day. $80 $50 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Tools

Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now on sale. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $45 $32 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Deals on Cookware

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

These Are The 20 Best Prime Day Deals at Wayfair to Shop Right Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Ninja Appliance Deals to Shop Now

The Best Vitamix Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day

The 75 Absolute Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

The 30 Best Walmart Plus Week Deals to Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day Starts Today! Everything You Should Know

The Viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler Is Back in Stock for Prime Day

These Little Luxuries Are Deeply Discounted for Amazon Prime Day