Roombas Are Up to 44% Off at Amazon Before Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Robot Vacuums Now
iRobot’s line of Roomba robot vacuums are every homeowner’s dream. This summer, you can spend more time in the sun without worrying about cleaning up the house when you have a robot vacuum to do the job. While Amazon Prime Day is still a week away, you can already start saving on must-have products — including multiple Roomba models that are now up to 44% off.
The crowd-favorite iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with these Prime Day deals on a number of Wi-Fi-enabled, self-cleaning models. These smart devices are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands.
Ahead of Amazon's biggest two-day shopping event, which starts on Tuesday, July 11 and ends on Wednesday, July 12, shop the best Prime Day Roomba robot vacuum deals to get your floors clean without lifting a finger.
Best Prime Day Deals on iRobot Roomba Vacuums
Save 44% on a Roomba that can detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly. The 3 Stage Cleaning system and Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners.
The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.
Clean smarter with this Roomba from the 600 series. Schedule cleanings through the iRobot HOME app or with voice assistant.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
Now the Roomba i3+ EVO iRobot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want when you want—with 10x the Power-Lifting Suction and Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System.
This Braava Jet M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes.
With 40x the suction power, the superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets. The Braava jet m6 mop has Precision Jet Spray to help tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease.
Robot vacuums are an indispensable tool for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning process. They can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.
Below, we've rounded up more top-rated robot vacuums currently on sale with Amazon's early Prime Day Deals. Many of the robot vacuums we found also support Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can tell it exactly where to clean up dog hair, messy spills, and extra dusty corners.
More Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop Now
Perfect for pet hair, Shark's vacuum maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean.
Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.
For those with pets, clean your floors with twin turbine technology that is said to pick up 57% more pet hair. The intelligent vacuum will map your floors so you'll always know where it's cleaning.
With tangle-free suction and automatic self charging, this robot vacuum is perfect for pet homes.
