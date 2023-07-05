iRobot’s line of Roomba robot vacuums are every homeowner’s dream. This summer, you can spend more time in the sun without worrying about cleaning up the house when you have a robot vacuum to do the job. While Amazon Prime Day is still a week away, you can already start saving on must-have products — including multiple Roomba models that are now up to 44% off.

The crowd-favorite iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with these Prime Day deals on a number of Wi-Fi-enabled, self-cleaning models. These smart devices are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands.

Ahead of Amazon's biggest two-day shopping event, which starts on Tuesday, July 11 and ends on Wednesday, July 12, shop the best Prime Day Roomba robot vacuum deals to get your floors clean without lifting a finger.

Best Prime Day Deals on iRobot Roomba Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum Save 44% on a Roomba that can detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly. The 3 Stage Cleaning system and Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners. $270 $150 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 671 Amazon iRobot Roomba 671 Clean smarter with this Roomba from the 600 series. Schedule cleanings through the iRobot HOME app or with voice assistant. $350 $210 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $280 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. $600 $549 Shop Now

Robot vacuums are an indispensable tool for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning process. They can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.

Below, we've rounded up more top-rated robot vacuums currently on sale with Amazon's early Prime Day Deals. Many of the robot vacuums we found also support Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can tell it exactly where to clean up dog hair, messy spills, and extra dusty corners.

More Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop Now

eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Amazon eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S For those with pets, clean your floors with twin turbine technology that is said to pick up 57% more pet hair. The intelligent vacuum will map your floors so you'll always know where it's cleaning. $230 $140 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 50 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

The Best Early Prime Day Apple Watch Deals at Amazon

The Best Amazon Prime Day Ninja Appliance Deals You Can Already Shop

The TikTok-Favorite ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Is On Sale for $20

21 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals You Can Shop Now

Save Now on Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Shop the Best Keurig Coffee Maker Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon for Summer

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Espresso Machines — Up to 30% Off