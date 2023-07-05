Summer is officially here, which means warmer weather, longer days and one of the biggest savings events of the year: Amazon Prime Day 2023.

If you're wondering "When is Prime Day 2023," no need to worry anymore because Amazon announced the official dates. Outside of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to get major price cuts on nearly everything imaginable. From tech and home improvement to fashion and beauty, this Prime Day event will undoubtedly have some of the best deals of the year.

The big kicker: in order to shop all of the Amazon Prime Day 2023 savings, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Getting Amazon Prime Day discounts is one of the many benefits Prime members have access to, along with fast and free shipping options and Prime Video streaming. If you’ve yet to sign up for a Prime account, now’s the time to do so before Amazon's Prime Day sales event.

Sign Up for Amazon Prime

Read on for all the details we have so far about the summer's greatest savings event. Plus, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals that are already live.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

The exact dates of Amazon Prime Day 2023 have been announced. The event will be held this summer on July 11 and July 12. Last year's Prime Day took place from July 12 through July 13, and the year before that, it fell on June 21-22. Shoppers will have only 48 hours to take advantage of Amazon's biggest savings.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an exclusive annual shopping event for Amazon Prime members that has evolved into a retail-industry phenomenon. The event began in July 2015 and provides the opportunity for shoppers to grab limited-time deals across some of Amazon's biggest categories and brands. In 2019, Prime Day grew into a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech to beauty and fashion.

While some sales last throughout the entire duration of Amazon's major shopping event, others like the famous Amazon Lightning Deals are live only for a few hours and require shoppers to add their Prime Day finds to their shopping carts rather quickly.

Do you need a Prime Membership to shop the Prime Day 2023 deals?

Yes — If you're looking to score a Prime Day deal, you'll need a membership as Amazon's Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you are not already a Prime member, you can get 1 week of Prime for just $1.99 right now. An Amazon Prime membership then costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. With a Prime membership, you can shop the sales, get free, two-day shipping, access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Foods Market and more.

If you are a college student, you can get a free 6-month trial right now. followed by a discounted rate of $7.49 per month for as long as you’re in school.

Start Your Free Trial

In order to maximize on your Prime Day savings, you'll also want to make sure that you download the Amazon Prime app and turn on notifications. Plus, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you can also receive an additional 1% reward back on top of the already 5% back from Amazon purchases. We're talking savings upon savings here!

What Prime Day deals can you expect during Prime Day 2023?

During Amazon's Prime Day 2023 event, Amazon is expected to share a Top 100 list of the season’s most popular products. The list will be released the day of the sale event. In previous years, we've seen great deals on brands such as Peloton, Dyson, Calvin Klein, iRobot Roomba vacuums so much more.

What early Amazon Prime Day deals can you shop now?

The exact deal details are still unknown for the Amazon Prime Day 2023. However, there are already deals available on Amazon’s site, including fire tvs, fashion, tech, home, Amazon devices, and more.

Ahead, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals currently available.

JBL Live 460NC Amazon JBL Live 460NC Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat keeping your headphones on. Score on JBL deals at the Amazon early Prime Day sale. $130 $100 Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $100 Shop Now

How should you prepare for Amazon Prime Day?

You’ll want to bookmark the Amazon Deals Page. Be sure to check early and often during the 48-hour sale event. The best deals are generally short-lived and limited in stock. Amazon's Lightning Deals will also appear on this page. Check back here during the Amazon Prime Day Sale as we’ll be highlighting all of the very best Prime Day deals you won’t want to miss.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals to Shop Now

Adidas Golf Apparel and Shoes for Men Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Best Deals on Stylish Maxi Dresses Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Shop the Best Keurig Coffee Machine Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and More at Amazon

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Early Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 50% On KitchenAid Appliances Now

Save Up to 60% on Teeth Whitening Pens and Kits at Amazon Right Now

Walmart Plus Week Kicks Off July 10: Here's What You Need to Know

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Massage Guns to Shop Now