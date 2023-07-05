Amazon Prime Day 2023 Dates: Everything to Know About the 48-Hour Sale and Early Deals to Shop Now
Summer is officially here, which means warmer weather, longer days and one of the biggest savings events of the year: Amazon Prime Day 2023.
If you're wondering "When is Prime Day 2023," no need to worry anymore because Amazon announced the official dates. Outside of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to get major price cuts on nearly everything imaginable. From tech and home improvement to fashion and beauty, this Prime Day event will undoubtedly have some of the best deals of the year.
The big kicker: in order to shop all of the Amazon Prime Day 2023 savings, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Getting Amazon Prime Day discounts is one of the many benefits Prime members have access to, along with fast and free shipping options and Prime Video streaming. If you’ve yet to sign up for a Prime account, now’s the time to do so before Amazon's Prime Day sales event.
Read on for all the details we have so far about the summer's greatest savings event. Plus, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals that are already live.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
The exact dates of Amazon Prime Day 2023 have been announced. The event will be held this summer on July 11 and July 12. Last year's Prime Day took place from July 12 through July 13, and the year before that, it fell on June 21-22. Shoppers will have only 48 hours to take advantage of Amazon's biggest savings.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is an exclusive annual shopping event for Amazon Prime members that has evolved into a retail-industry phenomenon. The event began in July 2015 and provides the opportunity for shoppers to grab limited-time deals across some of Amazon's biggest categories and brands. In 2019, Prime Day grew into a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech to beauty and fashion.
While some sales last throughout the entire duration of Amazon's major shopping event, others like the famous Amazon Lightning Deals are live only for a few hours and require shoppers to add their Prime Day finds to their shopping carts rather quickly.
Do you need a Prime Membership to shop the Prime Day 2023 deals?
Yes — If you're looking to score a Prime Day deal, you'll need a membership as Amazon's Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you are not already a Prime member, you can get 1 week of Prime for just $1.99 right now. An Amazon Prime membership then costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. With a Prime membership, you can shop the sales, get free, two-day shipping, access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Foods Market and more.
If you are a college student, you can get a free 6-month trial right now. followed by a discounted rate of $7.49 per month for as long as you’re in school.
In order to maximize on your Prime Day savings, you'll also want to make sure that you download the Amazon Prime app and turn on notifications. Plus, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you can also receive an additional 1% reward back on top of the already 5% back from Amazon purchases. We're talking savings upon savings here!
What Prime Day deals can you expect during Prime Day 2023?
During Amazon's Prime Day 2023 event, Amazon is expected to share a Top 100 list of the season’s most popular products. The list will be released the day of the sale event. In previous years, we've seen great deals on brands such as Peloton, Dyson, Calvin Klein, iRobot Roomba vacuums so much more.
What early Amazon Prime Day deals can you shop now?
The exact deal details are still unknown for the Amazon Prime Day 2023. However, there are already deals available on Amazon’s site, including fire tvs, fashion, tech, home, Amazon devices, and more.
Ahead, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals currently available.
Bing movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Amazon's Fire TVs add new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
This portable air conditioner is as powerful as it is quiet. At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan quickly cools the air to 65°F.
Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat keeping your headphones on. Score on JBL deals at the Amazon early Prime Day sale.
Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor.
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Listen to high-quality sound with this early Prime Day deal, the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods Pro for longer battery life.
Brew better coffee at home with the touch of a button. Nespresso's coffee espresso machine can brew 4 different cup sizes.
Step up your kitchen cooking game with a cookware set from the cult-favorite All-Clad collection. On sale for 40% off, this set includes 8 and 10-inch fry pans, 2 and 3-quart sauce pans with lids, 3-quart saute pan with lid, and 8-quart stockpot with lid.
With over 60,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is definitely worth adding to your makeup bag.
Understated and durable, Chelsea boots go with absolutely everything in your wardrobe. Usually these Dr. Martens cost $170, but right now they're on sale for 24% off.
Ideal for home cooks on a budget, Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after.
This lightweight carry on suitcase gives you space to pack all of your essentials while meeting the airline's guidelines.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this Khloe Kardashian-approved anti-aging serum helps protect your skin with clean ingredients.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
How should you prepare for Amazon Prime Day?
You’ll want to bookmark the Amazon Deals Page. Be sure to check early and often during the 48-hour sale event. The best deals are generally short-lived and limited in stock. Amazon's Lightning Deals will also appear on this page. Check back here during the Amazon Prime Day Sale as we’ll be highlighting all of the very best Prime Day deals you won’t want to miss.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
