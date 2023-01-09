Shopping

The Best Travel Gear to Shop Before the Long Weekend: Away Luggage, AirTags, Face Masks and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
travel gear deals
Getty

Whether you're visiting family during the upcoming long holiday weekend or using the extra time off for a little getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this month. As stressful as travel can be, having the right gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel products to grab ahead of your next holiday trip.

If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. Right now, you can save on select uber-popular Away suitcases, or get a discount on a Samsonite duo. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with deals on a hanging airplane footrest, noise-cancelling headphones and compression socks.

Below, check out the best travel gear to shop before going away for the long holiday weekend. For even more savings, check out the best luggage deals to shop right now from Samsonite.

Away The Carry On Suitcase
Away The Carry On Suitcase
Away
Away The Carry On Suitcase

Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself. 

$275$233
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag

Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. 

$29
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.

$30$25
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time. 

$350$200
Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes
Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes
Amazon
Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes

These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your travel essentials organized. 

$25
Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Amazon
Ecosusi Laptop Tote

Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.

$57$53
Away The Hanging Toiletry Bag
The Hanging Toiletry Bag
Away
Away The Hanging Toiletry Bag

Made with water-resistant nylon and a spill-proof interior, this toiletry bag can be hung on a door or wall for easy access.

$75
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Amazon
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

Double up and save on a two-piece set from Samsonite with a carry-on and medium spinner suitcase.

$331$298
Collapsible Water Bottle
Collapsible Water Bottle
Amazon
Collapsible Water Bottle

This collapsible water bottle easily shrinks to fit into your purse or carry-on.

$13$10
WITH COUPON
Nintendo Switch V2 Game Console (Amazon Renewed)
Nintendo Switch V2 Game Console
Amazon
Nintendo Switch V2 Game Console (Amazon Renewed)

Save some money on a Nintendo Switch for the ultimate holiday entertainment this year. It's sold through Amazon Renewed, which means it's pre-owned but in excellent condition as determined by Amazon experts who've backed these claims with a 90-day guarantee. 

$348$299
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
Amazon
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation

If you have a long flight ahead of you, you might want to add compression socks to your ultimate travel packing list.

$18$14
115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment
115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment
Amazon
115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment

For weekend trips as well as the gym, this waterproof duffle bag has a ventilated side pocket for keeping your shoes separate from the rest of your luggage.

$35$29
Good Comfort KN95 Face Mask
Good Comfort KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
Good Comfort KN95 Face Mask

Stay comfy while protecting yourself against COVID-19 and other viruses with this pack of KN95s.

$15
AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case
AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case
Walmart
AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case

The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out.

$160
NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit
NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit
Samsonite
NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit

Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak. 

$70$56

RELATED CONTENT:

Away Luggage Sale: Save Up to 40% on Suitcases and Travel Bags

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep Warm This Winter

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Holiday Travel

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

Rihanna Drops Savage X Game Day Super Bowl Halftime Show Collection

The Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

The Best N95 & KN95 Face Masks for Protection Against The Tripledemic

The 10 Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

Stanley's TikTok-Viral Drink Tumblers Are on Sale at Amazon Now

The Best Nintendo Switch Travel Cases to Give as Gifts

 