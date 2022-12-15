Shopping

The KN95 Face Masks Seen on Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie and More Stars Are In Stock This Winter

By ETonline Staff
Evolvetogether Face Masks
Getty Images

With the ongoing pandemic and speculation of a COVID winter surge, many of Hollywood's biggest stars have learned how to make face masks a staple part of their everyday life, especially the KN95 face masks. N95, KN95 and KF94 masks continue to be the best face masks for protection against the more infectious Omicron variant as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. KN95s and NIOSH-approved N95 styles have proven to be a go-to fit for many celebs — especially the styles from Evolvetogether

Just in time for the winter season, Evolvetogether restocked its popular KN95 masks for children. The breathable and disposable mask styles are composed of a 6-ply technology, with hypoallergenic and latex-free materials that offer added protection, according to the retailer. The kids styles with no-tug ear loops help keep the most active (and picky) children comfy and protected. 

5 Kids Black KN95 Masks
Evolvetogether
$15
7 Kids Pink KN95 Masks
Evolvetogether
$19

Everyone from Angelina Jolie and Ariana Grande, to Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen StewartBella Hadid and Jennifer Garner have been spotted in their own unique masks, including the KN95 styles, from Evolvetogether — and for good reason. These stylish, celeb-loved face masks are available in every color. And since protective masks have proven to be the accessory of the moment, shop the face masks loved by Hollywood's biggest stars below. 

Jennifer Garner

The actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, rocking the now back-in-stock KN95 black mask. 

jennifer garner in evolvetogether face mask
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Manú KN95 Green Mask
Evolvetogether
$15

Bella Hadid

The model has been seen in multiple versions of the brand's everyday masks. Get the 30-pack or 7-pack

Bella Hadid
Gotham/GC Images
Milan - 7 Black Face Masks
evolvetogether
$8

Sarah Jessica Parker

While spotted filming on the set of And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker wore the same classic black Evolvetogether KN95 face mask as Garner's.

Sarah Jessica Parker KN95
Gotham/GC Images
Santorini KN95 Navy Mask
Evolvetogether
$15

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has been seen in Evolvetogether's celeb-loved face masks on a number of occasions. 

Ariana Grande Evolvetogether
Ariana Grande/Instagram
Copenhagen KN95 Khaki Masks
Evolvetogether
$15

Angelina Jolie

Jolie stuck to her classically elegant style with this white mask from Evolvetogether -- which is made for "crowded indoor spaces, increased air pollution, and intense allergies," according to to the retailer.

KN95 Face Masks Loved by Celebs
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Mount Fuji KN95 White Masks
Evolvetogether
$15

