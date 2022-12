With the ongoing pandemic and speculation of a COVID winter surge, many of Hollywood's biggest stars have learned how to make face masks a staple part of their everyday life, especially the KN95 face masks. N95, KN95 and KF94 masks continue to be the best face masks for protection against the more infectious Omicron variant as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. KN95s and NIOSH-approved N95 styles have proven to be a go-to fit for many celebs — especially the styles from Evolvetogether.

Just in time for the winter season, Evolvetogether restocked its popular KN95 masks for children. The breathable and disposable mask styles are composed of a 6-ply technology, with hypoallergenic and latex-free materials that offer added protection, according to the retailer. The kids styles with no-tug ear loops help keep the most active (and picky) children comfy and protected.

Everyone from Angelina Jolie and Ariana Grande, to Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Stewart, Bella Hadid and Jennifer Garner have been spotted in their own unique masks, including the KN95 styles, from Evolvetogether — and for good reason. These stylish, celeb-loved face masks are available in every color. And since protective masks have proven to be the accessory of the moment, shop the face masks loved by Hollywood's biggest stars below.

Jennifer Garner

The actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, rocking the now back-in-stock KN95 black mask.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bella Hadid

The model has been seen in multiple versions of the brand's everyday masks. Get the 30-pack or 7-pack.

Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

While spotted filming on the set of And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker wore the same classic black Evolvetogether KN95 face mask as Garner's.

Gotham/GC Images

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has been seen in Evolvetogether's celeb-loved face masks on a number of occasions.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Angelina Jolie

Jolie stuck to her classically elegant style with this white mask from Evolvetogether -- which is made for "crowded indoor spaces, increased air pollution, and intense allergies," according to to the retailer.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Sign Up for More Shopping News! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List

The Best N95 and KN95 Face Masks to Protect You Against Omicron and Its Subvariants

The Best Face Masks for Flights and Public Transportation — Fall and Holiday Travel 2022

The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires - N95, KN95, KF94 and More

Shop the Most Breathable Face Masks That Are Perfect for Fall Weather

Face Masks Loved by J.Lo and Bella Hadid Are Perfect for Everyday Use

Lululemon Face Masks Are Back in Stock

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Workouts

The Best Protective Face Masks for Kids

This Rapid Covid Test Is On Sale As People Stock Up for Holiday Travel

Where to Get N95, KN95 and KF94 Face Masks for COVID-19 Protection